Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, September 7-13, 2025:

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Weekly Horoscope Prediction

Have a happy romantic life backed by a good professional one. Ensure you keep a tab on the financial expenditure, and your health will also be good this week.

Spend more time with your lover this week. Consider taking on new challenges in your career. Do not spend lavishly, but prefer safe monetary investments. Health might be in good shape for this week.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

The love affair will see minor hiccups, but you should settle them with immediate effect. Most tremors will be due to egos, and you should be ready to accept the ideas of the lover while making crucial decisions. You should also be ready to spend more time talking with your lover this week. Married people must stay out of office romance, as there are chances of something brewing between you and your co-worker. You can also decide on marriage as the relationship will get the backing of your parents.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

The professional life will be productive, but there will be office politics that may mentally upset you. A co-worker may try conspiring against you, and a few tasks will also go unnoticed. Some professionals will travel this week, while your decision-making power will be tested. Utilize your technical knowledge wherever required. The first half of the week is not good for business, and entrepreneurs will see fortune only in the latter half of the week.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

Have control while spending on luxury shopping this week. Females who are keen to invest in stocks and trade can go ahead with the plan. Those who are into business will find funds from promoters, making the business run smoothly. You will be able to buy a vehicle in the middle of the week, while the first half of the week is also good to buy a new house.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

No serious medical issue will impact you this week. However, some seniors may complain about uneasiness, especially breathing-related issues. You may also develop viral fever, sore throat, or digestive issues in the second part of the week. Children with minor bruises may also ask for medical attention. Pregnant natives must be cautious while riding a two-wheeler.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)