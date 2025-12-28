Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, December 28, 2025 - January 3, 2026: You may be given the charge of some complex projects
Scorpio Weekly Horoscope: This is a good time even to launch new business ventures.
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Fair game is your forte
The romantic life will be productive, and you may also prefer new assignments that may appear challenging. Minor medical issues may also come up this week.
Catch up with bright romantic moments. The career will see growth. However, you will have financial issues this week. Medical issues may trouble you.
Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week
Value the relationship and ensure your partner realizes your caring attitude. Those who are keen to resolve the problems with the ex-lover can pick the first part of the week, as it is good. Avoid confrontations with the family members and also take the lover into confidence while making crucial decisions. Some long-distance love affairs may not get the expected results, and this can cause distress in life. Married females can also be serious about expanding the family.
Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week
You’ll be given the charge of some complex projects, which will also give you opportunities to prove your proficiency. You must be ready for new challenges at the workplace. Some tasks will seem riskier, but you will accomplish them without compromising on the quality. Avoid egos at the workplace. The second part of the week is good to appear for interviews. This is a good time even to launch new business ventures. Those who have job interviews scheduled for this week can attend them with confidence.
Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week
Financial issues prevent you from making major monetary decisions. Some people may be serious about investments. You will be fortunate to own a house or a car this week. It is also good to settle monetary issues with friends and siblings. You may also be successful in getting monetary help to resolve minor issues. Businessmen should be careful about new investments and must also analyze every factor before making new partnerships.
Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week
You may develop minor health issues. Those who have chest-related pain must consult a doctor. Skin and ear infections will be common among the natives this week. You may also have pain in the joints, which may cause difficulty in using the staircase. Drink plenty of water this week and avoid alcohol. Pregnant girls need to be cautious while boarding a bus or a train.
Scorpio Sign Attributes
- Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
- Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
- Symbol: Scorpion
- Element: Water
- Body Part: Sexual Organs
- Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
- Lucky Day: Tuesday
- Lucky Color: Purple, Black
- Lucky Number: 4
- Lucky Stone: Red Coral
Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
