Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, December 28, 2025 - January 3, 2026: You may be given the charge of some complex projects

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Fair game is your forte The romantic life will be productive, and you may also prefer new assignments that may appear challenging. Minor medical issues may also come up this week. Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Catch up with bright romantic moments. The career will see growth. However, you will have financial issues this week. Medical issues may trouble you.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

Value the relationship and ensure your partner realizes your caring attitude. Those who are keen to resolve the problems with the ex-lover can pick the first part of the week, as it is good. Avoid confrontations with the family members and also take the lover into confidence while making crucial decisions. Some long-distance love affairs may not get the expected results, and this can cause distress in life. Married females can also be serious about expanding the family.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

You’ll be given the charge of some complex projects, which will also give you opportunities to prove your proficiency. You must be ready for new challenges at the workplace. Some tasks will seem riskier, but you will accomplish them without compromising on the quality. Avoid egos at the workplace. The second part of the week is good to appear for interviews. This is a good time even to launch new business ventures. Those who have job interviews scheduled for this week can attend them with confidence.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

Financial issues prevent you from making major monetary decisions. Some people may be serious about investments. You will be fortunate to own a house or a car this week. It is also good to settle monetary issues with friends and siblings. You may also be successful in getting monetary help to resolve minor issues. Businessmen should be careful about new investments and must also analyze every factor before making new partnerships.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

You may develop minor health issues. Those who have chest-related pain must consult a doctor. Skin and ear infections will be common among the natives this week. You may also have pain in the joints, which may cause difficulty in using the staircase. Drink plenty of water this week and avoid alcohol. Pregnant girls need to be cautious while boarding a bus or a train.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

