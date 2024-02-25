Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, Feb 25 - Mar 2, 2024 advises ambitious career moves

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Embrace Change, Seize Opportunities, Rise Like a Phoenix! Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, Feb 25 - Mar 2, 2024. The stars are aligning in your favor and romance is expected to bloom.

Scorpio, get ready for a week filled with introspection and forward thinking. Be willing to adjust your path if necessary, and remember to believe in your own resilience. Stay alert, be active and open your eyes for those lurking opportunities.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

This week is all about embracing the change for Scorpios. You may find yourself mulling over past decisions or considering a shift in direction. Don’t fret! These periods of introspection are vital for your growth. As the week progresses, opportunities will start to materialize – don't shy away from them. Whether they present themselves in the form of a love interest, career advancement, or monetary gain, grab them by the horn.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week:

The stars are aligning in your favor and romance is expected to bloom. A potential partner could be right under your nose. Open your heart and mind, but remember to trust your instinct. You could have stimulating conversations that might elevate your relationship to a whole new level. If you are in a committed relationship, you might rekindle old sparks with a shared pastime or interest.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week:

You've been treading water in your career and its high time you dive in headfirst. Your energy and creativity will be heightened this week, and you could potentially outshine even your most intimidating opponents. However, be sure not to overlook any detail. Collaborate and utilize the strength of your team. The universe is urging you to channel your strength, motivation and unique skills towards an ambition that was earlier only a pipe dream.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week:

Monetary gains may knock on your door this week. Be it a lucrative investment or an unexpected gain, prosperity is on your cards. While the gains will surely boost your confidence and give you the flexibility to indulge, remember to save and invest wisely. Generosity is admirable but overdoing it might land you in a tight spot later. So, practice some financial mindfulness.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week:

The tumult of change may feel unsettling, but remember, your health comes first. Whether it’s taking a relaxing walk, enjoying a nourishing meal, or getting a solid night’s sleep, pay attention to your body’s needs. Physical activities might be the ideal antidote to work-related stress. Keeping up with regular exercise and a balanced diet can uplift your spirits and help you feel prepared for whatever comes your way. Trust the magic of new beginnings.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857