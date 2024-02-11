 Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, February 11-17, 2024 predicts bright stars! | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, February 11-17, 2024 predicts bright stars!

Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, February 11-17, 2024 predicts bright stars!

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 11, 2024 02:30 AM IST

Read Scorpio weekly horoscope for Feb 11-17, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. The cosmos favors your fortune.

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, unleashing Scorpio’s Energy: Your Destiny Awaits

A week of energy and motivation awaits you, Scorpio. The cosmic alignment promotes advancement in various aspects of your life including love, career, finances, and health.

Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, February 11-17, 2024: The cosmos favors your fortune this week as a tide of invigorating energy washes over you.
The cosmos favors your fortune this week as a tide of invigorating energy washes over you.

The cosmos favors your fortune this week as a tide of invigorating energy washes over you. Harness this vigor to nurture relationships, propel your career forward, and increase financial security. Your health sees an upward trajectory as you strive to take better care of yourself. So, prepare to spread your wings and break free from stagnation.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week:

Scorpio, the language of love beckons you this week. As your communicative planet Mercury enters into a pleasant alignment, it brings you closer to your heart's desires. Rekindle lost sparks with a romantic candlelight dinner or express your unspoken emotions to a significant other. For single Scorpios, this is the perfect time to extend the circle of your admirers.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week:

Astrological alignment lends an assertive and dominant mood in the workspace for Scorpios. Don't hesitate to make decisive moves in professional decisions. Consider starting new projects or implementing your unique ideas into action. Show leadership and command over your work, letting colleagues acknowledge your potential.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week:

This week’s cosmic play encourages your money house, making financial fortune favorable. While windfalls might not necessarily be on the horizon, stability is guaranteed. Avoid making impulsive purchases, save diligently, and spend wisely. An old investment might bear fruit, contributing to a sense of financial security.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week:

As Mars orbits in favor, it becomes an energetic week for Scorpions health-wise. Use this enthusiasm to include fitness activities or take on a new sport, enhancing both physical strength and mental peace. Try to adopt healthy eating habits, drinking plenty of water and maintaining an optimum sleep schedule. Don’t overlook your mental health.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

