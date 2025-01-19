Menu Explore
Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, January 19-25, 2025 predicts new opportunities knocking

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 19, 2025 04:07 AM IST

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope Today, January 19-25, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. Businessmen can pick the middle of the week to launch a new venture.

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, have a smile ready for all

The love life is positive this week and you will see bright moments to excel in your career. Prosperity will be there in your life and health will also be good.

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope January 19-25, 2025: Prosperity will be there in your life and health will also be good.
Scorpio Weekly Horoscope January 19-25, 2025: Prosperity will be there in your life and health will also be good.

Avoid outside interference in your romantic life. Despite the major hurdles, you will be successful in your professional life. Do not compromise on health and financial status is also good.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

Fall in love this week. You will see someone special in the first part of the week. You may confidently propose to receive positive feedback. The second part of the week is auspicious to make a call on marriage. You may introduce the partner to the family or even have a romantic vacation where you share more intimate moments. Some love affairs demand more communication.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

You will see new opportunities knocking on the door and the skill to take up the best possible tasks promises career growth. Always be ready with the task before the deadline. Some professionals including IT, healthcare, animation, banking, and architecture will see opportunities abroad. Students who have applied for admission to a foreign university will have a reason to smile this week. Businessmen can pick the middle of the week to launch a new venture.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

Financial status will be good this week. A celebration will be there at home and you will need to contribute generously. Settle a financial dispute involving a sibling or a friend. You are good to invest in the stock market and speculative business. Businessmen will comfortably raise funds for expansion. Old pending dues will be cleared and you may also receive a loan this week.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

Exercise regularly and when you are not getting time to visit the gym, walk for some time or do mild exercises at home. This would improve your blood circulation and improve your fitness considerably. Those who suffer from heart and lung ailments need to take precautions. Pregnant Scorpios must avoid riding a two-wheeler and seniors need to have a balanced life filled with proper exercise, food, and sleep.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
