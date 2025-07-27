Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, July 27-August 2, 2025: A marriage proposal may come

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, never let emotions rule you No friction will break the love affair. Professional commitments will guide you to success this week. Wealth will come in but minor health issues exist. Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be careful not to disturb the rhythm of your love affair. Let challenges come in the office and show the willingness to overcome them. Financially you are good. However, there will be health issues this week.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

Treat your partner with respect. This plays a vital role in the relationship. Your lover will also prefer spending time with you. Be a good listener and the second part of the week is also good to propose to the crush. Your love affair may have minor issues created by friends or third parties which you will need to handle with immediate effect. Some females will have the backing of parents and this will help in deciding the marriage.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

There can be minor productivity issues in the first part of the week but things will slowly catch up as the week progresses. You may require preparing a presentation with accurate facts to convince the clients while those who are into creative sectors including arts, music, painting, animation, designing, and copywriting will be successful in getting accolades from clients. Do not let emotions rule you and instead utilize your knowledge and experience in finalizing things at the office.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

You will be able to buy a vehicle in the middle of the week while the first half of the week is also good to buy a new house. This is a good time to repay all loans and close the financial liabilities. You need proper financial planning and taking professional help will be a good idea. However, businessmen will have issues associated with funds that will stop major projects.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

There will be allergies and females will also develop rashes on the skin. You will require medical attention for viral fever or digestion issues. Some natives will have vision-related issues in the second part of the week. Be careful while climbing the staircase and boarding a bus in the second part of the week. Spend more time with the family and this will also help to gain relief from office stress.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)