Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, March 10-16, 2024 predicts new job roles

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Handle a crisis with a smile Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, March 10-16, 2024. If you have recently broken your heart, this is the right time to find a good match.

Push for more opportunities to prove your mettle at the office. Handle every love-related issue with care. Financially you are good and your health is also normal.

Be sincere and committed in the love life and also let the lover make crucial decisions. Utilize every professional opportunity to be successful in the job. Both health and wealth are also at your side.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

If you have recently broken your heart, this is the right time to find a good match. You may even patch up with your ex-flame. Some love affairs will be toxic and you may even feel suffocated. Look for options to come out of it. Scorpios who want to introduce the lover to the parents can do it in the first part of the week. This is also the right time to finalize the marriage.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

Do not get into arguments at the workplace. All will be good at the office. However, those who have just joined the office need to be more proactive to prove their skills. New positions will come in search of you. Do not show hesitance to responsibilities and sharpen your communication skills as you will need them while dealing with foreign clients. If you are into business, this is the time to expand beyond horizons and invest in multiple ventures.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

No major monetary issue will trouble you. You may get income from the freelance option. New options to enhance wealth will come by. Some Scorpios will inherit a family property or even win a legal case. There will be expenditure within the family. A celebration or event will come up and you will need to contribute. You may receive pending dues and also may be able to repay a bank loan.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

Scorpios should be careful in the first part of the week as minor chest-related issues will come up. Females with asthma or allergy-related issues should be careful while traveling to new areas. Avoid aerated drinks and alcohol as they can hurt your stamina. Some female natives may have gynecological issues. You should carry a medical kit while traveling to hilly terrains.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857