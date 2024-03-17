Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, March 17-23, 2024 predicts renewal of love

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Spread happiness with a smile Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, March 17-23, 2024. In addition, both wealth and health will also be good throughout the day.

No major hiccup will hurt the love life. Be careful about official requirements and give the best results. Keep stress away & financial wellness will be there.

You may fall in love and the relationship will grow with time. You are professionally good at accomplishing all tasks. In addition, both wealth and health will also be good throughout the day.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

You are fortunate this week to have a fabulous love life. There will be love all around and those who recently had a breakup will also find new love. The second part of the week is auspicious to make a call on marriage. You may introduce the partner to the family or even have a romantic vacation where you share more intimate moments. An old love affair will come back to you. However, married Scorpios should avoid anything that may put their marital life in danger.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

The week may not start with a positive note in terms of career. Minor hiccups will be there and some projects may not take off as per your expectation. However, you can be confident as things will be on track as the week progresses. Businessmen can launch new ideas that are too experimental without any apprehension. Your relationship with government authorities needs to be cordial to have smooth business activities.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

You may inherit a property this week. Some Scorpios will have trouble in clearing the dues while female entrepreneurs will see new opportunities to expand the trade. An additional job will also bring in good returns. You are good at buying home appliances and furniture. There will be prosperity and you may also consider long-term investments which include property and speculative business.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

No major hiccup will be there in health. Maintain a balanced office and personal life. Spend more time with the family and do not let the office stress impact the family life. Some Scorpios will develop chest-related issues and this can be serious if went unchecked. Some children will develop ear or oral health issues. It is crucial to not drive under the influence of alcohol.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

