Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, March 17-23, 2024 predicts renewal of love
Read Scorpio weekly horoscope for March 17-23, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. You may fall in love and the relationship will grow with time.
Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Spread happiness with a smile
No major hiccup will hurt the love life. Be careful about official requirements and give the best results. Keep stress away & financial wellness will be there.
You may fall in love and the relationship will grow with time. You are professionally good at accomplishing all tasks. In addition, both wealth and health will also be good throughout the day.
Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week
You are fortunate this week to have a fabulous love life. There will be love all around and those who recently had a breakup will also find new love. The second part of the week is auspicious to make a call on marriage. You may introduce the partner to the family or even have a romantic vacation where you share more intimate moments. An old love affair will come back to you. However, married Scorpios should avoid anything that may put their marital life in danger.
Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week
The week may not start with a positive note in terms of career. Minor hiccups will be there and some projects may not take off as per your expectation. However, you can be confident as things will be on track as the week progresses. Businessmen can launch new ideas that are too experimental without any apprehension. Your relationship with government authorities needs to be cordial to have smooth business activities.
Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week
You may inherit a property this week. Some Scorpios will have trouble in clearing the dues while female entrepreneurs will see new opportunities to expand the trade. An additional job will also bring in good returns. You are good at buying home appliances and furniture. There will be prosperity and you may also consider long-term investments which include property and speculative business.
Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week
No major hiccup will be there in health. Maintain a balanced office and personal life. Spend more time with the family and do not let the office stress impact the family life. Some Scorpios will develop chest-related issues and this can be serious if went unchecked. Some children will develop ear or oral health issues. It is crucial to not drive under the influence of alcohol.
Scorpio Sign Attributes
- Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
- Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
- Symbol: Scorpion
- Element: Water
- Body Part: Sexual Organs
- Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
- Lucky Day: Tuesday
- Lucky Color: Purple, Black
- Lucky Number: 4
- Lucky Stone: Red Coral
Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: https://www.cyberastro.com
E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com
Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857
