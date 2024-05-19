 Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, May 19-25, 2024 predicts a good news coming soon | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Sunday, May 19, 2024
Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, May 19-25, 2024 predicts a good news coming soon

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 19, 2024 12:07 AM IST

Read Scorpio weekly horoscope for May 19-25, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Have a happy romantic relationship along with professional success.

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Say yes to challenges

Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, May 19-25, 2024. Look for pleasant moments to express your feelings in your love life.
Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, May 19-25, 2024. Look for pleasant moments to express your feelings in your love life.

Have a happy romantic relationship along with professional success. Consider smart investment options and also ensure you stay healthy and fit this week.

Be cool in your love life and also ensure you accomplish all assigned tasks at the office. You are financially good and your health is also perfect.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

Look for pleasant moments to express your feelings in your love life. Avoid the interference of a third person in the relationship which can cause turbulence. Married Scorpios should value the love affair and must stay away from extramarital relationships that may damage the marital life. Be compassionate, extra loving and caring as these factors will revive your bond and bring you both considerably closer to each other. Married females may also conceive in the first part of the week.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

You may be a victim of office politics and it is vital to eschew gossip and stay in the good book of the management. Be ready to handle a new project and consider this as a golden opportunity to climb the ladders of career success. If you are into business, this is the time to expand beyond horizons and invest in multiple ventures. Some professionals will have official visits to foreign countries. Government officials can also expect a location change.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

Curate a financial plan that may be apt for you to follow the financial plan and handle your expenses as per the plan. Minor monetary issues may be there. But this will not impact the routine life. You may sell off a property this week. Those who are keen to try the luck in real estate can try that. You may win a legal dispute over the property, which means a fortune in your coffer.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

You are healthy as no major illness will trouble you. There will be relief from many ailments including chest-related infections. Some Scorpios will be discharged from the hospital. Drink plenty of water and avoid junk food to stay healthy. Female Scorpios may also get pregnant, which is a positive note. Avoid booze and tobacco and the diet needs to be your priority.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

