Sunday, Nov 10, 2024
Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, November 10 to 16, 2024 predicts a romantic vacation

ByDr J.N Pandey
Nov 10, 2024 04:07 AM IST

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope Today, November 10 to 16, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. You may plan a romantic vacation this week.

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, be experimental in life

Continue showering love on the partner and express the emotions freely. No major professional hiccup will come up. Financial prosperity also exists this week.

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope Today, November 10 to 16, 2024: Your health will also be good this week.
Troubleshoot the relationship issues on a positive note. At the job, you will see more opportunities to display your talent. No major financial issues will be there. Your health will also be good this week.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

The romance will bloom this week and you will experience some enticing moments with the lover. Despite minor trouble in the first half of the week, the week will end with a happy note. Those who are in search of love will find one. Some females will go back to the ex-lover but married Scorpios should avoid this. Introduce the partner to the family. You may plan a romantic vacation this week.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

Be sensible while handling crucial clients. Do not get into office politics and instead look for more productive assignments. You can expect a rise in post or salary. Entrepreneurs will feel less heat as success will be at their side. IT professionals may have to rework some tasks and bankers should pay more attention while making the final calculation. Those who are also keen to quit the job can put down the paper in the first part of the week. Students expecting admission to a foreign university can expect happy news.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

Minor monetary issues may come up. It is good to have control over the expenditure. However, you may buy electronic appliances. Be careful while investing in stock markers. You may have to provide monetary assistance to a friend or sibling this week. The first part of the week is good for realty business. Businessmen will find good sources to invest but study the market and ensure you are making the right decision.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

Maintain a healthy lifestyle. Stay away from people with negative attitudes and fill the mind with good thoughts. This will keep you mentally strong. Pregnant ladies, you ought to be careful with your baby bump. If not careful, then some pregnancy issues may resurface. Some Scorpios will also develop digestion-related issues.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
