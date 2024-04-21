 Weekly Horoscope Taurus, April 21-27, 2024 predicts surprises this week | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Weekly Horoscope Taurus, April 21-27, 2024 predicts surprises this week

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 21, 2024 12:01 AM IST

Read Taurus weekly horoscope for April 21-27, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Financially, this is a week of potential surprises.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, A Week of Surprising Shifts and Growth

Expect surprises, personal growth, and important revelations in relationships, career, and health. Financial opportunities may arise unexpectedly.

Weekly Horoscope Taurus, April 21-27, 2024: Expect surprises, personal growth, and important revelations in relationships, career, and health.
Weekly Horoscope Taurus, April 21-27, 2024: Expect surprises, personal growth, and important revelations in relationships, career, and health.

This week is set to be a period of significant development and unforeseen events for Taurus. You'll find yourself on a journey of self-discovery that could bring about important changes in how you view relationships, manage your career, and handle your finances. Health-wise, a new regimen or insight might lead to improved well-being. Stay open to new ideas and opportunities.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week:

Romance takes a fascinating turn as unexpected encounters could spark new interest or rekindle old flames. If you're in a relationship, this period encourages deeper communication, helping you to resolve longstanding issues and understand your partner's needs more profoundly. For singles, a surprising connection may emerge, potentially with someone not your usual type but who intriguingly complements your personality.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week:

Your professional landscape could witness significant shifts this week. A project you've been working on might reach a critical turning point, demanding innovative solutions and creative thinking. Leadership opportunities could present themselves, allowing you to demonstrate your capability and reliability. Networking, both online and in real-life settings, could open doors to unexpected collaborations that may advance your career in new and exciting directions.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week:

Financially, this is a week of potential surprises. An investment may pay off unexpectedly, or you might stumble upon an alternative income source. While it's an auspicious time for finances, exercise caution and avoid making impulsive purchases. Consider consulting a financial advisor before making significant financial decisions, especially if they involve large sums of money or long-term commitments. Saving and sensible budgeting now could set you up for more considerable stability and security.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week:

Health becomes a focal point this week as you discover new ways to enhance your well-being. Whether it's a new exercise routine, dietary change, or mindfulness practice, incorporating these into your daily life can lead to significant benefits. However, remember to pace yourself and listen to your body's needs. Avoid overexertion and make time for adequate rest and recovery. Your mental health may also benefit from spending quiet moments in nature or practicing relaxation techniques.

﻿

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Taurus, April 21-27, 2024 predicts surprises this week
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On