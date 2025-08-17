Weekly Horoscope Taurus, August 17-23, 2025: Cosmic blessing at your career front

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, do not let pressure influence your actions Look for ways to settle the issues in the love relationship. Avoid controversies at the workplace and prefer responsibilities that lead to your career growth. Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

You need to be romantically productive. Settle the issues within the office and ensure you take care of wealth diligently. Minor health issues will come up this week.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Be careful not to disturb the smooth flow of romance. You both may spend more time together, and females may also expect the support of their parents. You may consider the second part of the day to take a call about the marriage. Some single females will find an interesting person and can consider proposing. An old love affair will come back to you. However, married persons should avoid anything that may put their marital life in danger.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

Ensure you stay committed to the work, and there will be minor issues that may create trouble even in your personal life. Some professionals will require spending more time at the workplace, which may impact their family life. Professionals who are not happy with the organization can pick the first part of the week to put down the paper and update their profile on a job portal. Businessmen will be fortunate to resolve issues with authorities, and entrepreneurs can consider launching new ventures or ideas that will work out in the future.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

No serious monetary issue will come up. This will help you seriously consider investing in real estate. Long-term investments will ensure a prosperous tomorrow. You may also be able to meet the educational expenses of your child. Some businessmen will succeed in settling financial issues with their partners. You may get back old dues, which would improve the money situation. Purchasing a car is also on the cards.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

Some minor infections will be there, including those that may affect your lifestyle. You may require balancing the office and personal life. Consider giving up sugar and oil and consuming more healthy items. There can be issues related to the eyes or nose, but they won’t be serious. Those who want to quit smoking can pick this week as this is a good time to stop tobacco consumption.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

