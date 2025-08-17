Weekly Horoscope Taurus, August 17-23, 2025: Cosmic blessing at your career front
Weekly Horoscope Taurus, August 17-23, 2025: Be careful not to disturb the smooth flow of romance.
Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, do not let pressure influence your actions
Look for ways to settle the issues in the love relationship. Avoid controversies at the workplace and prefer responsibilities that lead to your career growth.
You need to be romantically productive. Settle the issues within the office and ensure you take care of wealth diligently. Minor health issues will come up this week.
Taurus Love Horoscope This Week
Be careful not to disturb the smooth flow of romance. You both may spend more time together, and females may also expect the support of their parents. You may consider the second part of the day to take a call about the marriage. Some single females will find an interesting person and can consider proposing. An old love affair will come back to you. However, married persons should avoid anything that may put their marital life in danger.
Taurus Career Horoscope This Week
Ensure you stay committed to the work, and there will be minor issues that may create trouble even in your personal life. Some professionals will require spending more time at the workplace, which may impact their family life. Professionals who are not happy with the organization can pick the first part of the week to put down the paper and update their profile on a job portal. Businessmen will be fortunate to resolve issues with authorities, and entrepreneurs can consider launching new ventures or ideas that will work out in the future.
Taurus Money Horoscope This Week
No serious monetary issue will come up. This will help you seriously consider investing in real estate. Long-term investments will ensure a prosperous tomorrow. You may also be able to meet the educational expenses of your child. Some businessmen will succeed in settling financial issues with their partners. You may get back old dues, which would improve the money situation. Purchasing a car is also on the cards.
Taurus Health Horoscope This Week
Some minor infections will be there, including those that may affect your lifestyle. You may require balancing the office and personal life. Consider giving up sugar and oil and consuming more healthy items. There can be issues related to the eyes or nose, but they won’t be serious. Those who want to quit smoking can pick this week as this is a good time to stop tobacco consumption.
Taurus Sign Attributes
- Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
- Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
- Symbol Bull
- Element Earth
- Body Part Neck & Throat
- Sign Ruler Venus
- Lucky Day Friday
- Lucky Color Pink
- Lucky Number 6
- Lucky Stone Opal
Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope