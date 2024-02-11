Weekly Horoscope Taurus, February 11-17, 2024 predicts love on the horizon

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, unleashing Taurus' Potential - Reaping Success and Happiness! A whirlwind week is expected for the Bull! Love is on the horizon and changes in your career and financial stability could bring big opportunities. The most crucial aspect would be to keep a balance between work and your wellbeing. Weekly Horoscope Taurus, February 11-17, 2024: Taurus, your practicality, patience, and unique strength will pay off in a big way this week. (shutterstock)

Taurus, your practicality, patience, and unique strength will pay off in a big way this week. As your ruling planet Venus is on the move, it illuminates your house of love and brings sweet moments you wouldn't want to miss. Alongside love, the focus will also be on professional growth and wealth accumulation. You will enjoy monetary benefits but also endure some sudden expenses.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week:

Unleash your romantic side as Venus ignites the flames of love in your life. Single Bulls may find their love match or rejuvenate existing bonds, thanks to the power of communication. Be candid and share your feelings. For committed ones, your relationship will scale new heights with an infusion of fresh energy. Despite a bustling schedule, ensure to make your partner feel special and valued. Be mindful not to take your personal relationships for granted amidst professional commitments.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week:

In your professional sphere, expect significant advancements. It seems you are due for promotion, or your hard work will finally be recognized in some form. Make sure you stay confident, poised and composed as big decisions might come your way. However, the alignments suggest not to rush any drastic decisions. Be wise and think strategically before making any move. This week, success won’t be immediate, but your consistency will definitely set the stage for future growth.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week:

Monetarily, this week may pose some challenges with sudden expenses and minor roadblocks. However, your pragmatic nature will ensure you overcome them swiftly. Plan a realistic budget and stick to it. Think twice before making any significant investments and do not let momentary emotions dictate your financial decisions. Venus may send some unexpected luck your way, ensuring financial stability towards the end of the week.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week:

Prioritize your health above all else. Venus might be driving your professional and romantic endeavors but neglecting your health could dampen your overall spirit. It's important to stick to regular exercise and follow a balanced diet. Try to avoid stressful situations and practice relaxation techniques. Self-care shouldn't be a second thought but an essential element in your daily routine. Keep that energy up to enjoy this dynamic week to the fullest!

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart