Weekly Horoscope Taurus, February 16-22, 2025 predicts no tussles at workplace

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You will have success in life Avoid words with the lover and be a good partner in the relationship. Display professionalism and you will see prosperity in life. Your health is also good. Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, February 16, 2025: Your health is also good.

Make time to sit and talk with the lover. Your attitude is crucial at work. No major health or wealth issues will impact the normal life. No serious monetary issue will also happen this week.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Do not let turbulence in the relationship go out of control. Keep the lover in a good mood and you are also required to value the opinion of the partner while making crucial decisions Long-distance love affairs may see minor issues and you need to be more careful while connecting with an ex-lover. Single natives may come across a new person but wait for a few days to propose. Married females may have issues with the interference of the relatives of the spouse. Talk and resolve this issue.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

Despite your tight schedule, your professional life will be cool and creative. You may have opportunities to display your talent at the workplace. Your seniors will be impressed with your potential to resolve some crucial tasks. You may also be ready to move to foreign locations. Bankers, financial managers, accountants, botanists, lawyers, and copywriters will have a tough schedule. You may see new opportunities in the middle of the week and can confidently attend the interview.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

Minor financial issues may be there but you are good to consider serious investments in the stock market. Ensure you have professional guidance here as you need to augment your wealth. You may also buy a house or vehicle in the first half of the week. Students will need to pay the tuition fees at a foreign university. A few friends or relatives may also ask for financial assistance this week.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

No serious health issue will hurt you. However, it is good to avoid mental stress both at the workplace and at home. Skin and ear infections will be common this week. Some natives may develop oral health issues. But these won’t be serious.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)