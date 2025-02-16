Weekly Horoscope Taurus, February 16-22, 2025 predicts no tussles at workplace
Taurus Weekly Horoscope Today, February 16-22, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. Do not let turbulence in the relationship go out of control
Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You will have success in life
Avoid words with the lover and be a good partner in the relationship. Display professionalism and you will see prosperity in life. Your health is also good.
Make time to sit and talk with the lover. Your attitude is crucial at work. No major health or wealth issues will impact the normal life. No serious monetary issue will also happen this week.
Taurus Love Horoscope This Week
Do not let turbulence in the relationship go out of control. Keep the lover in a good mood and you are also required to value the opinion of the partner while making crucial decisions Long-distance love affairs may see minor issues and you need to be more careful while connecting with an ex-lover. Single natives may come across a new person but wait for a few days to propose. Married females may have issues with the interference of the relatives of the spouse. Talk and resolve this issue.
Taurus Career Horoscope This Week
Despite your tight schedule, your professional life will be cool and creative. You may have opportunities to display your talent at the workplace. Your seniors will be impressed with your potential to resolve some crucial tasks. You may also be ready to move to foreign locations. Bankers, financial managers, accountants, botanists, lawyers, and copywriters will have a tough schedule. You may see new opportunities in the middle of the week and can confidently attend the interview.
Taurus Money Horoscope This Week
Minor financial issues may be there but you are good to consider serious investments in the stock market. Ensure you have professional guidance here as you need to augment your wealth. You may also buy a house or vehicle in the first half of the week. Students will need to pay the tuition fees at a foreign university. A few friends or relatives may also ask for financial assistance this week.
Taurus Health Horoscope This Week
No serious health issue will hurt you. However, it is good to avoid mental stress both at the workplace and at home. Skin and ear infections will be common this week. Some natives may develop oral health issues. But these won’t be serious.
Taurus Sign Attributes
- Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
- Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
- Symbol Bull
- Element Earth
- Body Part Neck & Throat
- Sign Ruler Venus
- Lucky Day Friday
- Lucky Color Pink
- Lucky Number 6
- Lucky Stone Opal
Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope