Weekly horoscope Taurus for January 11-17, 2026: A week full of recognition and rewards

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, steady Calm Helps You Build Practical Gains You feel steady and patient; careful choices bring slow but sure gains. Family support, clear plans, and small savings make future goals feel possible soon. Taurus Weekly Horoscope: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

This week rewards careful planning and steady effort. Take time to check details, follow home routines, and accept simple family advice. Save a little and keep clear notes. Small steps will build stable progress toward your goals, and share small chores kindly with family members.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Speak gently with loved ones and show steady care through small helpful acts. Shared meals at home, respectful conversation, and listening can deepen trust. If single, accept invitations from family or community gatherings; a slow friendship can grow into something warm. Keep promises, be patient when needs differ, and honor family customs or rituals to strengthen bonds. Avoid harsh words; calm tone and reliable actions will build a closer, respectful relationship and share kind words.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

Stay focused on routine tasks and complete important duties one by one. Ask for clear instructions when needed and give simple progress updates. A steady result may bring friendly praise from a colleague or manager. Avoid sudden changes or risky shortcuts. Use practical tools and lists to keep your work on track. Help others when possible; teamwork will make tasks easier and may lead to small chances for more responsibility and keep calm under pressure.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

Money looks stable if you make careful choices. Avoid large purchases and check prices before you buy. Set aside a small amount from any extra money and keep a simple note of spending. If you must borrow, choose clear terms and ask family or a trusted person for advice. Watch for small chances to earn extra through a short job or safe task. Keep your plans clear and simple and review monthly bills with care.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

Look after your body with gentle habits this week. Try easy yoga or short walks to keep joints and heart healthy. Eat regular simple vegetarian meals with fruits, grains, and vegetables, and drink enough water. Keep sleep hours’ steady and avoid extra screen time before bed. If stress arises, practice slow breathing or speak with a trusted family member. Small daily habits will strengthen your health and mood and take short rest breaks when tired.

Taurus Sign Attributes Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, Stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius ﻿By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)