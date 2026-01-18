Edit Profile
    Weekly horoscope Taurus for January 18-24, 2026: An auspicious week for large-scale investments

    Taurus Weekly Horoscope: Both health and wealth will be at your side.

    Published on: Jan 18, 2026 4:01 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, swim against the tides

    Settle relationship issues and ensure you take up new responsibilities that will prove your diligence. Both wealth and health will also show positive changes.

    Taurus Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Taurus Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

    Ensure you are cool in the relationship and keep the work complete. Both health and wealth will be at your side.

    Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

    You need to be ready to take up risks in a love affair. Your partner may expect you to be supportive in both personal and professional endeavors. You may also discuss the love affair with the parents. Some females will be fortunate to settle the issues with the ex-lover, which will bring back happiness in their lives. However, this must not impact the current love affair. The first part of the week is auspicious to take a call on the marriage.

    Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

    You are suggested that you should be patient and keep a friendly relationship with the seniors and bosses. This will help meet the expectations at the workplace. Those who handle creative profiles will invite criticism. You must be ready to take up risks to be successful or to augment the profiles. Some females may receive a promotion or appraisal. IT, healthcare, aviation finance, sales, media, legal, architecture, and technical professionals will have tight deadlines.

    Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

    As wealth comes in, you will be tempted to make investments in stock, trade, and speculative business. However, it is better to have proper guidance before you make large-scale investments. You may need money to raise funds for a business or to help a needy friend. A sibling will also ask for monetary help, which you cannot refuse. Females will donate money for charity purposes. You may also buy or sell a property. Seniors will be serious about dividing the wealth among the children.

    Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

    Health demands more attention. You must be ready to compromise on the lifestyle. Skip the meal rich in oil and grease to replace it with a protein and nutrient-rich menu. Maintain a positive mindset and adopt yoga to keep yourself healthy. This week is also good time to join a gym. Some females will develop skin-related infections. Children may also complain about pain in the elbows.

    Taurus Sign Attributes

    • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
    • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
    • Symbol Bull
    • Element Earth
    • Body Part Neck & Throat
    • Sign Ruler Venus
    • Lucky Day Friday
    • Lucky Color Pink
    • Lucky Number 6
    • Lucky Stone Opal

    Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

