Weekly Horoscope Taurus, Jan 14-20, 2024 predicts small gains foreseen

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, steady Taurus, Time to Blossom Under Pressure This week brings a mixed bag of experiences for you, Taurus. While love and career might keep you busy and challenged, health and finances show signs of positivity and growth. An exciting roller coaster ride is waiting ahead! Weekly Horoscope Taurus, January 14-20, 2024: This week brings a mixed bag of experiences for you, Taurus.

You are on the cusp of transformation this week, Taurus! Despite a rocky start in love and career matters, you will gradually embrace your strength and thrive. You might stumble, you might doubt, but remember that growth happens in the murkiness of the unknown. As Venus glows brightly, it casts a rosy glow on your finances. Health is the realm that shines brightest, reminding you of the value of self-care. Be prepared for an insightful journey this week, Taurus!

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week:

With Venus playing hide-and-seek in your relationship house, love is on shaky ground. Your innate patience and reliability will be tested to their limit, as misunderstandings might pop up with your partner. Stay clear of harsh words, focus on constructive conversations. Singles may not find any serious matches this week. Hold on tight and wait for this storm to pass, the future promises love, passion and emotional stability.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week:

At work, expect unexpected twists and turns. Be ready to deal with criticism and tough tasks. Teammates might behave erratically, adding to your pressure. Despite this, your grounded approach will pull you through. Don't make any big decisions this week; instead, concentrate on small tasks and the bigger picture will gradually get clearer. Persistence is your strongest trait, keep at it.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week:

Thanks to the benevolent Jupiter in your money zone, your financial sector seems well protected. Small gains are seen in your wealth, which boosts your mood significantly. An unexpected bonus or gain from investments could lighten your wallet. Take this time to reconsider your financial plans. Consolidating your debts and cutting unnecessary expenses could be an excellent strategy now.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week:

You are radiant this week, dear Taurus! Mercury and Venus are creating an incredibly health-conscious environment for you. Use this time to nourish your body with wholesome meals, regular workouts, and plenty of rest. Don't ignore your mental health either. You might be pushed to your limits, and managing stress will be important. Meditate, breathe, repeat! It's your time to glow with health and positivity.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

