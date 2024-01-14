All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 14, 2024

Aries (March 21-April 20)

You make good progress with the skill you have recently started learning about. Those looking for a job change can expect good opportunities coming their way. Mounting expenses may make it difficult to balance the budget, so tighten your belt a bit. A neglected medical condition may aggravate and trouble you more, if not taken care of quickly. The day does not augur well for taking major financial decisions. Property related decisions must be taken

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Love Focus: It is a good idea to be a bit more thoughtful on the love front.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

You are likely to remain in control and supervise something important. Don’t let anyone punch holes in a job in which your time and energy has been spent. An urgently required loan is likely to be helped by a relative. A family member is likely to prove a great help around the house. A party may get you into high spirits and prove highly entertaining.

Love Focus: Revealing your innermost thoughts to someone close is not recommended at this juncture.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Cream

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

A no nonsense approach is required to get someone on the right track. Giving a helping hand on the domestic front will be highly appreciated. Good diet and exercise will be a good initiative to make your bodily ills disappear. Bonhomie and camaraderie will be your driving force on the business front today. A financial boon can be expected by some. Splurging proves immensely satisfying.

Love Focus: Your suggestion for an exclusive evening out is likely to be lapped up by lover!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Take some time off to sort out your personal issues. Start saving now for a future expenditure. Family members may go in for a change of scene to get a breath of fresh air, so don’t wait for an invitation to join them! A healthy bank balance gives you added confidence. You will manage to tackle a big project admirably with your focus and energy.

Love Focus: You may feel hesitant to broach a subject close to your heart to partner.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Leo (July 23-August 23)

You need to trust people to proceed ahead, so curb your suspicious nature. Those staying away from family may feel desperation to see them. A business trip is likely to bag you a good deal. Achievements of a family youngster can make you proud. Gains are foreseen in a property deal. Taking up a healthy activity will benefit you immensely.

Love Focus: Today, window shopping with partner will not only be pleasurable, but also enhance togetherness.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

You will need to give full support to someone who stands by you in times of crisis. Expenditure can only be controlled if you adhere to the budget. A personal task of a superior at work is as important as an official job, so don’t have any reservations in carrying it out. You must attend a family get-together if you want to meet distant relatives you had not seen for ages.

Love Focus: Romance appears most happening!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: White

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Get to the bottom of the problems, instead of beating about the bush. This will save time. Your money is likely to grow through wise investments. It is best not to antagonise people who matter, as you can face adversity at work. Those new to exercise regimes may get laid low by aches and pains due to incorrect methods. A brief journey with family will prove most entertaining. Health remains satisfactory.

Love Focus: A friendship turning into romance is possible.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Silver

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Enjoying the day with someone close is on the cards today. Peace prevails on the domestic front to make the environment tranquil. A party thrown by someone may lack the fun element. This is a good day for freelancers to take up important projects. Entrepreneurs will be able to get a foothold in the market for their product. It is best to avoid outside food.

Love Focus: Lover’s suggestion for spending time outdoors must be acted upon now.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Grey

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You are likely to come into the firing line of spouse for something that you repeatedly fail to do. Those running a social organisation may get hard pressed for funds. A property dispute threatens to pit you against someone close, so start searching for an amicable solution. Extra workload may not let you focus on other things at home as you may be busy winding them up.

Love Focus: Blow your own trumpet on the love front to get noticed.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Purple

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Fun times are ahead as a celebration gets underway. Someone is likely to take care of the problems of organizing a function. Raising finances for higher education may pose little difficulty. Some of you may have to work from home besides being an off. Your handling of a man-management situation at the business front will resolve major problems.

Love Focus: You will manage to deal with a competitor on the romantic front in a most subtle way.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Getting along with someone not seeing eye to eye with you looks daunting, but tact and firmness will help. Following the advice of someone clued up financially may save a lot. You will manage to overcome fatigue by adopting fitness techniques. Taking a good grip of the situation will make you an automatic leader. Those with additional skills can hope to get a good break. Domestic front will be most peaceful and family most accommodating.

Love Focus: Love life proves to be exhilarating.

Lucky Number:22

Lucky Colour: Silver

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Keep your chances alive by keeping your goal in focus. Parents may nag you over an issue and may not even listen to your side of the story. A good job opportunity is yours if you are quick about it. Good money is likely to appear on the horizon, but not all at once. This is the time to take up a fitness programme.

Love Focus: A chance to spend some time in solitude with lover is yours today.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink