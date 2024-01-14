close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Virgo, Jan 14-20, 2024 predicts career setbacks

Weekly Horoscope Virgo, Jan 14-20, 2024 predicts career setbacks

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 14, 2024 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo weekly horoscope for Jan 14-20, 2024 to know your Weekly astrological predictions. This week you'll have to focus on your communication skills.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, focus on Communication and Intuition

This week Virgo, you'll have to focus on your communication skills. Not only in the verbal sense, but listening to your inner voice as well. It will guide you in various spheres of your life like relationships, career, finances, and health.

Weekly Horoscope Virgo, Jan 14-20, 2024: For Virgos, this week seems like a mixed bag of experiences
Weekly Horoscope Virgo, Jan 14-20, 2024: For Virgos, this week seems like a mixed bag of experiences

For Virgos, this week seems like a mixed bag of experiences. You are encouraged to take time out for self-care and concentrate on bettering your communication skills. Balancing your personal and professional life will be essential. Understanding and trusting your gut feelings could lead to essential breakthroughs in multiple areas. Despite challenges, remember to keep your spirits high and maintain a positive attitude.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week:

On the love front, you are likely to experience a roller coaster of emotions. This week might bring out hidden sentiments and require honest communication with your partner. Being patient and open to discussions can foster stronger bonds. However, avoid rushing things and taking decisions impulsively. For single Virgos, this might be a week of unexpected encounters and blossoming new relationships.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week:

At the professional front, things seem promising, but challenging. This week demands you to assert your ideas and bring your projects into the limelight. There may be numerous opportunities around the corner that require your initiative. Utilize your potential and communicate effectively to grab these opportunities. Avoid taking decisions hastily; they might impact your career graph.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week:

Your financial situation will call for more focused attention this week. There might be unanticipated expenditures that you need to deal with. It's a good time to plan and execute long-term financial strategies. You should also be careful of potential monetary fraud. Keep a strict eye on your savings and investments.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week:

As for your health, prioritizing self-care is a must this week. Try to balance your mental and physical well-being. Yoga and meditation could work wonders in keeping your mind calm and composed. You might experience minor issues related to digestion. Be cautious of your diet and avoid overeating. This week, focus on attaining mental peace along with physical fitness.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

