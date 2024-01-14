Weekly Horoscope Libra, Jan 14-20, 2024 predicts alarming health

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, balance is Key for Blissful Growth This week holds the promise of bringing major opportunities and beneficial situations in your life, dear Libra. You'll feel an immense need for balance in all areas of your life. Weekly Horoscope Libra, January 14-20, 2024: This week holds the promise of bringing major opportunities and beneficial situations in your life, dear Libra.

Over this week, Libras will experience a renewed need for stability and harmony in their relationships, career, finances, and health. The planets' alignment in your favor brings about opportunities for growth and positive changes. Your decision-making skills will play a significant role this week, shaping the outcome of these opportunities. Always remember to stay level-headed and analytical.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week:

Love is going to take a roller-coaster ride this week. It might be thrilling yet overwhelming, demanding a balance between emotional intelligence and passion. Your ability to communicate and resolve issues will come into play. It is an excellent time for single Libras, with prospects of meeting someone special. Those in relationships may need to practice patience and empathy towards their partner.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week:

At the workplace, challenges are waiting for you but don't let this intimidate you. You'll find yourself with multiple responsibilities. It is time to show your management skills and keep everything balanced. An unexpected business opportunity might knock on your door; embrace it. Continue putting in efforts with perseverance, and you'll reap the benefits shortly.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week:

With money, exercise extreme cautions this week. Unnecessary expenses might lead you towards a financial crunch, so it's a good time to save. Try to balance your income and expenditures efficiently. Investing in long-term assets could bring positive outcomes, but only after thorough analysis. Unexpected gains are on the cards, though.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week:

This week, your health demands your attention. Be proactive and take the necessary precautions to avoid any illness. The week also provides a great time for those seeking to improve their lifestyle through better eating and regular exercise. It's crucial to find the right balance between rest and activity, between indulgence and moderation.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857