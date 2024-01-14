close_game
Weekly Horoscope Libra, Jan 14-20, 2024 predicts alarming health

Weekly Horoscope Libra, Jan 14-20, 2024 predicts alarming health

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 14, 2024 12:06 AM IST

Read Libra weekly horoscope for Jan 14-20, 2024 to know your Weekly astrological predictions.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, balance is Key for Blissful Growth

This week holds the promise of bringing major opportunities and beneficial situations in your life, dear Libra. You'll feel an immense need for balance in all areas of your life.

This week holds the promise of bringing major opportunities and beneficial situations in your life, dear Libra.
Weekly Horoscope Libra, January 14-20, 2024: This week holds the promise of bringing major opportunities and beneficial situations in your life, dear Libra.

Over this week, Libras will experience a renewed need for stability and harmony in their relationships, career, finances, and health. The planets' alignment in your favor brings about opportunities for growth and positive changes. Your decision-making skills will play a significant role this week, shaping the outcome of these opportunities. Always remember to stay level-headed and analytical.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week:

Love is going to take a roller-coaster ride this week. It might be thrilling yet overwhelming, demanding a balance between emotional intelligence and passion. Your ability to communicate and resolve issues will come into play. It is an excellent time for single Libras, with prospects of meeting someone special. Those in relationships may need to practice patience and empathy towards their partner.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week:

At the workplace, challenges are waiting for you but don't let this intimidate you. You'll find yourself with multiple responsibilities. It is time to show your management skills and keep everything balanced. An unexpected business opportunity might knock on your door; embrace it. Continue putting in efforts with perseverance, and you'll reap the benefits shortly.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week:

With money, exercise extreme cautions this week. Unnecessary expenses might lead you towards a financial crunch, so it's a good time to save. Try to balance your income and expenditures efficiently. Investing in long-term assets could bring positive outcomes, but only after thorough analysis. Unexpected gains are on the cards, though.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week:

This week, your health demands your attention. Be proactive and take the necessary precautions to avoid any illness. The week also provides a great time for those seeking to improve their lifestyle through better eating and regular exercise. It's crucial to find the right balance between rest and activity, between indulgence and moderation.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

