Weekly Horoscope Taurus, July 16 -22, 2023 predicts a productive week

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, taurus spreads happiness around Shower love throughout the week and this will keep you energetic at the workplace. You are prosperous this week and your health is also in good shape. Weekly Horoscope Cancer, July 16 to 122, 2023; You are prosperous this week and your health is also in good shape.(shutterstock)

The romantic relationship will be stronger this week and your professional life would be successful. This week is good to invest in different options. No major health issue will hurt you this week.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Be ready to fall in love this week. Interestingly, you will meet up with someone special this week and would realize that you have lost the heart once again. This may happen in the first half of the week. Do not be late to express your emotion and pick the second half of the week to propose. As your love stars are stronger this week, the response will be positive. For married people, love will flourish in the relationship this week. Some female Taurus may also get pregnant in the second week of the week.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

Professional life is busy and packed throughout the week. Be committed and sincere in your job and handle every responsibility with diligence. Office politics is not your cup of tea. Your opinions matter a lot at team meetings and express your thoughts to stay in the good book of the management. Be productive this week. Those who are keen to quit a job will find a new one before the weekend. Businessmen must have a concrete plan and spend a reasonable amount of time planning. Take time out of your calendar to sharpen your axe.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

Financially you are good this week. There will be prosperity in life and this is the time to utilize the wealth to accomplish personal aspirations. You can buy jewelry or a vehicle this week. This week is also good to invest in real estate or buy a new house. Ensure you have a proper financial plan as this will benefit you in the long run.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

Stay healthy this week through a good lifestyle packed with proper exercise and a nutritious diet. Those who suffer from heart and lung ailments need to take precautions. Minor ailments may occur but for serious health issues, consulting a doctor is a good option. Pregnant females must avoid adventure sports this week.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

