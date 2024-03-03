 Weekly Horoscope Taurus, March 3-9, 2024 predicts mixed outcomes | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Weekly Horoscope Taurus, March 3-9, 2024 predicts mixed outcomes

Weekly Horoscope Taurus, March 3-9, 2024 predicts mixed outcomes

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 03, 2024 01:57 AM IST

Read Taurus weekly horoscope for March 3-9,2024 to know your astrological predictions. This week, Cupid might just be a Taurus!

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Stability Seeks Adventure This Week!

This week is a concoction of the familiar comfort and the call of the unknown for Taurus. As the planets align, there's an air of steadiness mixed with a pinch of whimsy that encourages you to break free from the monotony.

Weekly Horoscope Taurus, Mar 3-9, 2024: This week is a concoction of the familiar comfort and the call of the unknown for Taurus.

For Taurus, this week promises a unique blend of consistency and change. With your ruling planet Venus flirting with the unpredictable Uranus, you'll find yourself craving novelty within your comfortable routines. It's an ideal time to experiment without upending your life. Relationships may offer unexpected joys, while career opportunities could come from surprising quarters.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week:

This week, Cupid might just be a Taurus! Your love life is set to embrace both harmony and exhilaration. Single bulls could stumble upon intriguing connections in the most ordinary places, transforming mundane encounters into something delightful. For those already in relationships, it's time to shake things up. Plan a surprise date night or explore a new hobby together.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week:

In your career, this week is about seizing unconventional opportunities. If you've been eyeing a project that seems out of your comfort zone, now's the time to make your move. The usual methods won't cut it; creativity is your greatest asset. Unexpected allies could emerge, offering support and fresh perspectives. However, amidst the novelty, don't forsake your practical roots.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week:

Financially, stability remains your watchword, but that doesn't mean you can't explore new avenues for growth. It's a good week for investment research, particularly in areas you've not considered before. While caution is always wise, a little calculated risk could be rewarding. Keep an eye on unexpected expenses; they could be blessings in disguise, perhaps leading you to rethink your budget or discover more efficient saving strategies. Communicating with a financial advisor could also unveil new strategies to bolster your economic standing. Just remember, the aim is steady progress, not instant riches.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week:

Your health horoscope calls for a balanced approach to well-being. With the shifting cosmic energies, you might feel more inclined to try out new forms of exercise or dietary habits. While change can be beneficial, it's important to remember your body's need for consistency. Start small – perhaps a new fitness class or incorporating more greens into your meals. Mental health also gets a spotlight; mindfulness or meditation can offer serenity amidst the hustle.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
