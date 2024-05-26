Weekly Horoscope Taurus, May 26- June 01, 2024 predicts respect and care

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you will turn opportunities into success Look for the best moments to express love to the crush. Be successful in your job. Handle wealth diligently and also ensure you stay healthy throughout the week. Weekly Horoscope Taurus, May 26- June 1, 2024: Stay happy in love and skip all sorts of arguments.

Stay happy in love and skip all sorts of arguments. Your performance at work deserves accolades. Though your financial status is good, avoid lending a big amount to someone. You are also healthy this week.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Be careful about the statements you make while spending time together. A casual remark may hurt the lover and this can lead to chaos. Ensure you both avoid delving into the past and look forward to a happy future. Give your partner the space to decide things. Provide respect and care and you can expect the same in return. Single Taurus natives will be happy to meet someone. As you may expect a positive response this week, approach to express the feeling with confidence.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

Your attitude is crucial at work. Be positive in approach and show the willingness to take up new responsibilities that also help in career growth. IT, healthcare, hospitality, baking, and aviation professionals will see new opportunities abroad. Stay in the good book of the management and avoid confrontation with co-workers. Entrepreneurs will be happy to see new opportunities to expand the trade. Avoid large-scale investments in foreign locations.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

Minor monetary issues may impact the routine life in the first part of the week. However, wealth will start coming in as the week progresses. Avoid monetary decisions this week and also ensure you handle wealth diligently. Some females can expect a hike in salary. There will be minor property issues within the family which will also impact your personal life. Do not lend money to anyone this week as it may be difficult to get it back.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

No major medical issue will trouble you. Despite minor body aches and throat issues, you will continue your routine life. Seniors with a history of respiratory issues need to be cautious while walking outside. Do not bring office pressure to home and always give time for the family. Spend more time with people with a positive attitude.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)