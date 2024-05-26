Weekly Horoscope Taurus, May 26- June 01, 2024 predicts respect and care
Read Taurus weekly horoscope for May 26- June 01, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Look for the best moments to express love to the crush.
Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you will turn opportunities into success
Look for the best moments to express love to the crush. Be successful in your job. Handle wealth diligently and also ensure you stay healthy throughout the week.
Stay happy in love and skip all sorts of arguments. Your performance at work deserves accolades. Though your financial status is good, avoid lending a big amount to someone. You are also healthy this week.
Taurus Love Horoscope This Week
Be careful about the statements you make while spending time together. A casual remark may hurt the lover and this can lead to chaos. Ensure you both avoid delving into the past and look forward to a happy future. Give your partner the space to decide things. Provide respect and care and you can expect the same in return. Single Taurus natives will be happy to meet someone. As you may expect a positive response this week, approach to express the feeling with confidence.
Taurus Career Horoscope This Week
Your attitude is crucial at work. Be positive in approach and show the willingness to take up new responsibilities that also help in career growth. IT, healthcare, hospitality, baking, and aviation professionals will see new opportunities abroad. Stay in the good book of the management and avoid confrontation with co-workers. Entrepreneurs will be happy to see new opportunities to expand the trade. Avoid large-scale investments in foreign locations.
Taurus Money Horoscope This Week
Minor monetary issues may impact the routine life in the first part of the week. However, wealth will start coming in as the week progresses. Avoid monetary decisions this week and also ensure you handle wealth diligently. Some females can expect a hike in salary. There will be minor property issues within the family which will also impact your personal life. Do not lend money to anyone this week as it may be difficult to get it back.
Taurus Health Horoscope This Week
No major medical issue will trouble you. Despite minor body aches and throat issues, you will continue your routine life. Seniors with a history of respiratory issues need to be cautious while walking outside. Do not bring office pressure to home and always give time for the family. Spend more time with people with a positive attitude.
Taurus Sign Attributes
- Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
- Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
- Symbol Bull
- Element Earth
- Body Part Neck & Throat
- Sign Ruler Venus
- Lucky Day Friday
- Lucky Color Pink
- Lucky Number 6
- Lucky Stone Opal
Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university.