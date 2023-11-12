Weekly Horoscope Taurus, November 12-18, 2023 predicts new romantic fling

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Trust your Fortune, and Take the Leap! Taurus Daily Horoscope, November 12-18, 2023: An upward trajectory awaits in your monetary fortunes, be judicious with it!(shutterstock)

Taurus, the Universe nudges you towards change and adaptation this week, both emotionally and practically. With an encouraging lineup of cosmic activities, you'll notice newfound personal resilience, relationships blossoming, career movements and enhanced monetary prospects.

As you find words coming easy to you, do not hesitate to vocalize your aspirations, dreams, and hopes. Forging new relationships could prove to be immensely beneficial. From career prospects to your love life, embrace change this week. Things at the workplace could stir a little; remain steadfast, grab opportunities and see it as a chance for growth. An upward trajectory awaits in your monetary fortunes, be judicious with it!

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week:

Your affectionate nature attracts positive energies in your love life. You find the guts to show emotions raw, invoking heartfelt discussions and shared visions with your partner. It's not always sunshine and rainbows, though, remember to consider your significant other’s perspectives before leaping headfirst. For the singles, it might be time to discard old apprehensions and invite the potential of a new romantic fling.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week:

You're likely to be presented with unfamiliar roles and tasks. Embrace them as growth opportunities rather than burdens. Even if there are moments of ambiguity, remain resilient. Express your ambitions with assurance to your seniors, they're likely to commend your candidness. Breathe easy, but keep the eyes on the prize.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week:

This week showers an influx of money, Taurians, so it’s not all hard work and no play! Expect windfall gains from past investments or delayed pay-outs. Keep an eye for wise investment opportunities that might knock at your door, it's the ideal time for solid, calculated risks. Money matters do indeed need meticulous attention, but also do remember, money is to enrich life, not vice versa!

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week:

Remember to prioritize your physical well-being among the bustle this week, dear Taurus. Health might need a bit of bolstering amidst the cosmic cacophony. Take on a balanced diet, increase hydration, and indulge in activities you love to revitalize your stamina. Mental health should not be neglected; remember to spare some quiet moments for meditation or leisure reading.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

