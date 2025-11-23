Weekly Horoscope Taurus, November 23-29, 2025: Stars predict steady progress

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, steady patience brings bright practical rewards ahead Patience and steady effort turn small tasks into solid progress. Family support helps. Stay calm, plan carefully, and accept small chances that come your way. Taurus Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

This week rewards steady work and thoughtful choices. Keep routines consistent and listen to trusted family. Small savings and careful spending will aid future comfort. Avoid quick decisions that feel rushed. A calm, patient approach brings reliable progress at home and work and stay steady.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Your romantic life feels calm and warm. If you are single, kind conversations and familiar places may lead to a pleasant new friendship. If you are in a relationship, show steady care: small gestures and listening matter most. Respect family values and traditions when planning time together. Avoid comparing with others. Honest, gentle words build trust. Be patient with slow changes and celebrate small shared moments to strengthen your bond and share simple smiles together.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

At work, steady effort brings respect. Focus on finishing tasks with care and ask clear questions when something is unclear. A senior or colleague may notice your patience and offer support. Avoid hasty changes and keep documents and messages tidy. Try one small improvement to your routine that saves time. Teamwork wins more than solo pushes. Celebrate small milestones and keep a helpful, calm tone in meetings and messages and keep goals clearly written daily.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

Money matters improve with simple care. Check small bills and subscriptions to see what you can save. If you expect income, confirm dates and keep polite follow-ups. Avoid big purchases that feel rushed; wait for a calm day to decide. Start a tiny monthly saving habit, even a small amount helps. Talk with family about shared costs. Careful planning this week builds steady comfort and reduces money worries over time and set one clear target.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

Your body prefers calm care this week. Keep to steady sleep times and light movement like walking or gentle stretching. Eat simple, fresh vegetarian meals with fruits, grains, and legumes. Avoid heavy snacks and too much screen time before bed. Short breathing exercises help reduce worry. If you feel low energy, rest without guilt and ask for gentle support from family. Small, consistent habits will lift your mood and strength steadily. Drink warm water daily. ﻿

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, Stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

