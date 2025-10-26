Weekly Horoscope Taurus, October 26-November 1, 2025: A positive outlook on the financial front

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, settle all issues with confidence Ensure you accomplish all assigned tasks at the workplace. Wealth permits smart financial plans, but health can be an issue. The professional life also faces issues. Taurus Horoscope Today: No major health issues also exist today.

Devote more time to your lover, and you may also consider taking it to the next level. Be disciplined at the workplace. Your wealth brings a positive outlook, while health issues may come up.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

You should shower affection on the lover and meet their expectations. This week is crucial for new lovers as there will be positive twists in the relationship. Some male lovers will also pick the week to introduce the partner to the parents. You must be careful not to impose your concepts on the lover. Married females may have issues at the house of the husband, especially with in-laws. Talk about this to your spouse immediately.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

Your commitment at work will be compromised, and this may seriously impact your performance. This may also invite the ire of seniors. You should be ready to give up egos while being a part of a team project. Your clients may demand more communication, and this also requires you to brush your technical skills. Those who handle architecture, designing, advertising, media, law, and animation profiles will see new opportunities abroad. However, some banking and accounting professionals will also be in a tough time over the errors in calculations.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come from different sources, but that will also increase the expenditure. This is the right time for those who are planning to sell their family or ancestral property. This week, especially in the second half, you may also donate money to NGOs and to a good social cause. A celebration within the family will also require you to spend money. You may also consider buying electronic appliances or even a new house.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

Minor health issues may give a bad time. Females may develop urinary infections or oral health issues. You may also have issues associated with bones that may require medical attention. Those who have a history of kidney ailments should be careful in the first part of the week. You must follow all traffic rules while driving, as there can also be minor accidents.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

