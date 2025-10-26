Weekly Horoscope Taurus, October 26-November 1, 2025: A positive outlook on the financial front
Weekly Horoscope Taurus: Ensure you accomplish all assigned tasks at the workplace.
Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, settle all issues with confidence
Ensure you accomplish all assigned tasks at the workplace. Wealth permits smart financial plans, but health can be an issue. The professional life also faces issues.
Devote more time to your lover, and you may also consider taking it to the next level. Be disciplined at the workplace. Your wealth brings a positive outlook, while health issues may come up.
Taurus Love Horoscope This Week
You should shower affection on the lover and meet their expectations. This week is crucial for new lovers as there will be positive twists in the relationship. Some male lovers will also pick the week to introduce the partner to the parents. You must be careful not to impose your concepts on the lover. Married females may have issues at the house of the husband, especially with in-laws. Talk about this to your spouse immediately.
Taurus Career Horoscope This Week
Your commitment at work will be compromised, and this may seriously impact your performance. This may also invite the ire of seniors. You should be ready to give up egos while being a part of a team project. Your clients may demand more communication, and this also requires you to brush your technical skills. Those who handle architecture, designing, advertising, media, law, and animation profiles will see new opportunities abroad. However, some banking and accounting professionals will also be in a tough time over the errors in calculations.
Taurus Money Horoscope This Week
Wealth will come from different sources, but that will also increase the expenditure. This is the right time for those who are planning to sell their family or ancestral property. This week, especially in the second half, you may also donate money to NGOs and to a good social cause. A celebration within the family will also require you to spend money. You may also consider buying electronic appliances or even a new house.
Taurus Health Horoscope This Week
Minor health issues may give a bad time. Females may develop urinary infections or oral health issues. You may also have issues associated with bones that may require medical attention. Those who have a history of kidney ailments should be careful in the first part of the week. You must follow all traffic rules while driving, as there can also be minor accidents.
Taurus Sign Attributes
- Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
- Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
- Symbol Bull
- Element Earth
- Body Part Neck & Throat
- Sign Ruler Venus
- Lucky Day Friday
- Lucky Color Pink
- Lucky Number 6
- Lucky Stone Opal
Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
