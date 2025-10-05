Weekly Horoscope Taurus, October 5-11, 2025: A rewarding week

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, calm Steps Lead to Practical, Lasting Gains Patience helps you solve simple problems, grow steady habits, and find useful help. Small choices bring comfort and good surprises with close friends and ease. Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Steady effort and clear choices bring calm progress this week. Family and friends offer practical advice. Focus on routine, finish small tasks, and avoid hasty spending. Celebrate modest wins. Use free time to learn a small skill and keep a hopeful heart for gradual rewards.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Your love life feels steady this week. Spend time talking about simple plans and small joys. If you live with someone, share chores kindly and praise their effort. Singles can make a new friend during community activities or family gatherings. Avoid nagging; gentle words build trust. Give space when someone needs time. Small thoughtful gestures like helping, listening, or sharing a warm smile will make your bonds stronger and happier now.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

Work moves at a slow but sure pace. Set one or two clear targets and complete them step by step. Offer practical help to coworkers when you can; this earns respect. Read instructions before starting new tasks and ask calm questions if anything is unclear. A small routine change will make task flow easier. Keep a notebook for ideas and track simple wins to show steady progress at your job.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

Money matters look steady but need careful thought. Make a simple weekly plan for spending and stick to it. Save a small amount each week and avoid unneeded splurges. If you must buy, choose value and check return policies. Ask a trusted friend or family member for a second opinion before a bigger payment. Small adjustments to daily habits will protect savings and make room for future plans.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

Your body asks for steady, gentle care this week. Walk a little each morning, rest when tired, and drink plain water often. Try simple home exercises and short stretches to ease any soreness. Eat fresh fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to keep energy up. Avoid heavy late meals and too much screen time before bed.

﻿

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, Stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)