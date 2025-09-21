Weekly Horoscope Taurus, September 21-27, 2025: A rewarding week

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, calm progress Brings Practical Gains and Joy Focus on steady effort and small wins. Family support helps, money choices need care, and health improves with simple daily habits and rest this week. Taurus Weekly Horoscope: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

This week rewards patience and steady work. Prioritize essential tasks, avoid sudden decisions. Home life feels warm; share your plans with loved ones. At work, clear steps create momentum. Save cautiously and watch small expenses. Gentle exercise and good sleep will support mood and energy.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Relationships benefit from steady kindness and honest talk. Take time to listen and show support without rushing solutions. Small thoughtful acts will strengthen bonds, like sharing a quiet meal or a kind note. If single, be open to meeting people through friends or community activities. Avoid bringing past issues into current moments. Patience, respect, and clear kindly words build trust and make emotional connections deeper this week.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

Work proceeds well when you focus on one task at a time. Organize priorities and set realistic daily targets. Colleagues will notice steady progress and offer helpful input. Avoid multi-tasking that scatters your energy. If a meeting feels tense, stay calm and state facts clearly. A patient approach will open new responsibilities or small promotions.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

Money looks steady if you plan carefully and avoid impulse buys. Check monthly subscriptions and cancel any unused services. Small savings each day add up and give a calm cushion for surprises. If you have a shared budget, discuss priorities and agree on limits kindly. Delay big investments until you have clear facts. Careful tracking and modest choices will help you feel secure and reduce financial worry through the week. Plan a small emergency fund.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

Your health improves with steady daily habits. Eat balanced vegetarian meals, drink water often, and get regular sleep times. Gentle walking or light stretching boosts digestion and clears the mind. Try breathing exercises for calm when stress rises at work. Avoid heavy late-night snacks and screen time before bed. If you feel tired, rest a little more and ask for help with chores.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, Stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)