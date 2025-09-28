Weekly Horoscope Taurus, September 28-October 4, 2025: Be prudent with your expenses

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you will turn opportunities into success Ensure a happy romantic life this week. Take up new responsibilities at the workplace to prove your significance. Both wealth and health rank are positive. Taurus Weekly Horoscope: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Settle the troubles in the love life, and also take the tasks at the office seriously. Handle wealth smartly and wisely. You are also fortunate in terms of health this week.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Pay attention to the relationship this week. There will be issues associated with egos, and you must also be ready to talk freely. The first part of the week is crucial for those who are new in a love affair. You should also be careful to consider the emotions of the lover. Be a good listener and continue supporting the lover in both personal and professional endeavors. Some females will succeed in clearing the hurdles in the family over marriage.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

Handle the professional challenges confidently. There will be issues associated with performance, but your rapport with the clients and your past record will come to the rescue. You may also come up with innovative ideas that may work out in crucial projects. Those who are new to an organization need to be careful not to annoy their superiors by giving opinions without asking. You should come up with innovative concepts at team meetings to impress foreign clients.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

There will be no serious monetary issue. However, it is good to keep a watch on the expenditure. Female entrepreneurs will receive government assistance, and you may also renovate the house. You may repay a loan this week and also repay all the dues. The second part of the week is good for investing in stocks and speculative businesses. Businessmen will succeed in getting funds in foreign currency.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

No serious health issue will come up. However, some females will develop blood-related issues. Children may also develop minor cuts while playing, which may not be serious. You should be conscious about your diet and must consume more vegetables and fruits. You may also pick the second part of the week to join a gym or a yoga session. Some children may develop bruises while playing.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)