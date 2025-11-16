Weekly Horoscope Virgo, November 16-22, 2025: Good revenue in business is likely

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, your energy is unmatched Deep love and success at the job are the highlights of the week. There will be prosperity in life, which also promises good living. Health is also intact this week. Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

No major love-related issue will trouble you. You are good at the office. Look for better investment options, while health is also good.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

Despite minor hiccups in the first part of the week, your love life will be robust, and some love affairs will also take a new turn with the consent of your parents. There can be changes in your relationship. Your dominant behavior can cause friction in the love affair. You may go ahead with the plan to strengthen your love life. Single females will receive proposals. Married natives should keep a distance from office romance.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

Some professionals will clear interviews to move abroad for job reasons. Business developers, artists, technicians, academicians, lawyers, engineers, and media persons will see a tight schedule. This week is good to start a new job. Some students would score high grades in examinations. Entrepreneurs dealing in antiques, textiles, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, and timber businesses will see good revenue.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in. This will help make smart monetary decisions. You will resolve a financial issue with a relative. Consider large-scale investments, including the stock market and trade. You can also try your hand at an online lottery. Some females will contribute to a celebration at the office or even buy a property. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters for trade expansions. This week, you will also resolve tax-related issues.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

Keep a watch on your health. Minor health issues, including stomach aches, viral fever, and migraine, will be common. The second part of the week is good to have surgery. Have a balanced diet with salads and green leafy vegetables. You should also be careful while using a wet floor. Avoid lifting heavy objects in the first part of the week. Some natives will also develop respiratory issues.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Symbol: Virgin maiden

Element: Earth

Body Part: Intestine

Sign Ruler : Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Gray

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone : Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

