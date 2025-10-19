Weekly Horoscope Virgo, October 19-25, 2025: A productive week
Virgo Weekly Horoscope: The love affair demands sincerity, and the professional one will be creative this week.
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you believe in impartial dealings
The love life is prosperous this week with many pleasant incidents. Consider new professional challenges to prove your diligence. Avoid major monetary investments.
The love affair demands sincerity, and the professional one will be creative this week. Despite wealth coming, your expenditure must be under control. Health can also be risky.
Virgo Love Horoscope This Week
Keep the love life creative and productive this week. You may plan things that will keep you both excited. You should be careful while having unpleasant conversations, as this can complicate things. You both need to be caring and must support each other in personal and professional endeavors. Single natives may also fall in love this week. Some love affairs will transform into marriage this week. It is also crucial to keep gossip out of the love affair, and you need to avoid bringing in parents to the arguments.
Virgo Career Horoscope This Week
No major task will keep you busy, but ensure you accomplish every assigned job. The second part of the week is good to switch jobs, and those who have interviews lined up can be confident about success. Those who are in IT, animation, and copywriting may face challenges in meeting the target, but eventually will succeed in their professional life. Keep all cards tight in business, as risks may also happen when you are careless about investments.
Virgo Money Horoscope This Week
Despite wealth coming in, you need to be careful about crucial monetary decisions. Fortunately, you will resolve a financial dispute with your sibling. A speculative business is a good option to invest but you need to learn about it to be successful. Some natives will also buy electronic appliances and even a vehicle. Businessmen should be careful about new partnerships, as there can be minor conflicts in financial affairs.
Virgo Health Horoscope This Week
Health demands attention this week. There can be complications related to the eyes, ears, and nose. You may also develop pain in joints. Do not compromise on the lifestyle. Ensure your menu is free from fat, oil, and extreme sugar. Seniors who have minor sleep-related issues must opt for traditional methods. You may also join a gym in the first part of the week.
Virgo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
- Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
- Symbol: Virgin maiden
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Intestine
- Sign Ruler: Mercury
- Lucky Day: Wednesday
- Lucky Color: Gray
- Lucky Number: 7
- Lucky Stone: Sapphire
Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
