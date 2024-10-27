Weekly Horoscope Virgo, October 27- November 2, 2024 predicts pink of health

Menu Explore
ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 27, 2024 04:05 AM IST

Read Virgo weekly horoscope for October 27- November 2, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. The romantic life will see some fabulous moments this week.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you play well on the turf of life

The romantic life will see some fabulous moments this week. Take up new tasks at a job that tests your professional mettle. No major money issue also exists.

Virgo Weekly Horoscope Today, October 27- November 2, 2024: No major money issue also exists.

Ensure you stay happy in the relationship and take up the preferences of your lover while making crucial decisions. Be ready to take up new responsibilities and outshine the rest of your co-workers. Both wealth and health will be at your side.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

Have a great day in terms of love. There will be plenty of opportunities to express your emotions and your partner will cherish every moment with you. Those who are serious about the relationship can discuss with their parents about the marriage. A relationship gets stronger when both partners share happiness and grief. You either may agree or disagree on different matters but provide the space to express what each person believes. Married females may also conceive this week.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

Look for more options to prove your mettle at work. IT, healthcare, law, hospitality, engineering, and designing professionals will have a tight schedule. Be innovative at team meetings and expect new challenges that you will need to work hard to overcome. You may also clear job interviews to get offer letters. Some traders will face challenges from authorities related to licenses and policies. This needs to be resolved. Students aspiring to study abroad will get a positive response this week.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

You may also plan a foreign travel with the family as your financial status permits that. Some females will spend on luxury items while businessmen will be able to raise funds to expand the trade to new territories. You may also find success in stock, trade, and speculative business. You may receive options to freelance which would enhance the options to earn wealth.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

No major health issue will impact the routine life. However, it is good to have control over the lifestyle. Ensure you take all medications. Carry a medical kit while traveling, especially to hill stations. It is good to avoid alcohol while driving. Pregnant females must skip adventure sports. Some seniors may also have pain in joints and sleep-related issues this week.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

