Weekly Numerology Predictions from 17th October to 23rd October, 2022

Number 1: (People born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 of any month)

Ganesha says this week you can be successful in completing the work by making new plans related to the work. The relationships you build can prove to be helpful in getting you the pleasure of profit. With the help of friends, you can be successful in defeating your enemies. Your name will be illuminated in society, you can get an increase in respect. This week, interest in the welfare of others and working for public welfare will increase. You can get success and fame in the workplace. You can be successful in completing the work easily. There will be an event at home or with a relative, in which you can get a chance to meet your friends. You can defeat your enemies. You may spend a good time with your family this week. You are going to spoil your work because of your stubborn nature. During this time you can make a good profit from real estate. Work-related abroad can prove beneficial this week. The family will get help this week. You may have a desire to know about the latest item in your mind.

Number 2: (People born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month)

Ganesha says the situation in your workplace will be normal this week. You can get excellent support from colleagues and people in high positions. By being intelligent, you can get good success in the field. You can get respect in society. Being religious you will have faith in God and will go ahead to help others. Good news can be received from children this week. You can get good support from friends and acquaintances. The mind will be happy to meet the guests. Good relations will be formed with people holding high positions in the field and along with the attainment of prestige, one can also get respect in society. There may be travels related to work or the religious field. You will actively participate in charity work. Not keeping good behavior with the mother can lead to problems. Family happiness can be found this week. There will be sweetness in your speech. Expected success in business. The attraction will remain toward the works related to the welfare of the people.

Number 3: (People born on 3, 12, 21, and 30 of any month)

Ganesha says this week can be mixed fruitfully. You need to control your anger. Maturity can be seen in your nature and behavior. There will be sweetness in your speech so that you can attract others towards you. You may face health problems. With your understanding of business, you can be successful in earning good money. Some good news can be received this week. There can be victory in court. You can get respect in your job and business. Will think of new business plans. Talks can also be held with people related to the government sector. Foreign travel will prove beneficial this week. You will be of religious nature and you may get opportunities to undertake religious trips. Normalcy will remain in business this week. Good news can be received this week. You can get good support from friends and family, faith in God will increase and a good time will be spent in worship and religious works. You can get respect and honor as a result of your hard work and efforts.

Number 4: (People born on 4, 13, 22, and 31 of any month)

Ganesha says you may have to work hard to achieve success this week. The opposing class will remain active in every way, which may make you feel troubled. There will be an opportunity to visit a pilgrimage place this week. There will be good harmony with family, especially brother can get good happiness and support. Married life will be pleasant this week, happiness and cooperation between spouse and children can remain good. Worshiping God will give a lot of peace to the mind. You may get opportunities to travel. You can get the pleasure of profit in business this week. New energy can be seen in the body. This week may be good for you. The mind may remain attracted to religious works. You will get travel opportunities this week, and your interest in devotion to God will increase. You can get good support from family, due to which there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house. New enthusiasm and enthusiasm will be seen in you, which can prove to be important and useful for completing the tasks. There can be an atmosphere of happiness in household life this week. May the blessings of elders be good for you. Some kind of auspicious work can be organized in your house or with relatives, due to which the mind will be happy.

Number 5: (People born on 5, 14, and 23 of any month)

Ganesha says you can be successful in defeating your opponents on the field. Your faith in God may increase. You can also take an active part in religious activities. Family happiness can be good. This week, there may be an increase in prestige in business or jobs. You can have good relations with people holding high positions. You can get beneficial results in travel-related work. A good time will be spent with family members and all possible support of family members can be obtained. You may have stomach-related problems. There may be some kind of deception or betrayal by an unknown person. You will be of altruistic nature which can give you peace of mind. You can get good news in the workplace. Most of the time this week may be spent traveling. This week will be very auspicious for you and good news can be received from all sides. You will get the pleasure of profit in business, but stress can be felt due to increasing work pressure. The mind can remain happy with auspicious programs happening in the family. There can be profit this week in the field of business. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in married life, good time can be spent with the life partner.

Number 6: (People born on 6, 15, and 24 of any month)

Ganesha says this week, you may get opportunities to achieve success in politics and your friendship with high-ranking people in government service will increase. Being of a philanthropic nature, you can work for the good of others. You can get all the facilities this week. Your advice will be useful to others. Your health may generally remain good. Good relations can be formed with people of high rank this week. There will be an atmosphere of happiness by getting any good news about the family. You can cause discussion among others because of your talent and negotiating skills. This week, due to some kind of incident in the family, you will get the good fortune to meet friends and acquaintances, due to which the mind can remain happy. Recreational trips can happen, but be careful while traveling, otherwise you may also suffer loss. Happiness from home and family is likely to remain at a normal level. During this, you will work diligently in the workplace, but there will also be a feeling of physical fatigue. You can get good support from senior officers or friends in the field. You may not get successful in business this week. Happiness will remain in the family, so it is necessary to change your habits.

Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)

Ganesha says this week you can build relationships with influential and wealthy people. There can also be an opportunity to travel full of entertainment. Family members and friends are ready to help as much as possible. The advice given to you will be useful to others, due to which you can get respect. Can defeat enemies. This week your inclination may remain toward religious works. You can get good happiness and cooperation from your family so that you can work for the betterment of others. With your ability and communication skills, you will be able to make an impact on others along with social standing. Enemies may try to trouble you this week. You can be conscious of your work. Due to busy work or mental trouble this week, you will not get proper sleep at night. Happiness can remain at a normal level in married life. There may be curious to know about new things this week. This week your money can be spent on noble works and works related to religion. You can get all possible support from your friends and colleagues.

Number 8: (People born on 8, 17, and 26 of any month)

Ganesha says there may be minor problems in life this week, that you can solve in time. With the arrival of relatives in the family, the atmosphere of the house can remain pleasant. You can get support from your luck in this. The situation of wealth and property can remain good. This week you can be successful in beating your opponent. This week you can get all possible support from family members and friends. There can be an increase in faith and belief in God. You can get good news this week. You can spend a good time with familiar people. You can participate in religious works and charity works. This week your government work can be completed without any hindrance. You may have good luck this week. There will be a business trip and there can be good profit in business. This week you can achieve success in the business on the strength of your cleverness and intelligence. You can get the best happiness for your subordinates.

Number 9: (People born on 9, 18, and 27 of any month)

Ganesha says this week may cause discussion among you people and may become famous in the society. You can also be successful in keeping the opposing class happy. Good relations can be formed with people who are richer and in higher positions than you. Your advice may be useful to others. You can help others move forward. You can get benefits in technical work. This can be a difficult time for the women in your household. This week you will be successful in every work with your cleverness and you can get positive results in the field. There may be an increase in prestige. New enthusiasm and enthusiasm can be seen in the mind. You can get good happiness from your family. Your health may remain good this week. Good relations will be established with respected people in society and respect may increase. Have a good time with friends. Respecting elders can lead to success. You will participate in auspicious works, there may be happiness in your nature. There will be dullness in married life this week, tension may arise between the wife due to some issue. You can be successful in business on the basis of your qualification. Family happiness is going to be good.

