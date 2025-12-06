Weekly Panchang for December 6-12, 2025: Mars transit in Sagittarius, Mercury moves into Scorpio, Auspicious Muhuratas

This week's Panchanga reveals key planetary movements affecting energy, communication, and devotion. Mercury enters Scorpio, enhancing deep thought, analysis, and focus on hidden truths; simultaneously, Mars moves into Sagittarius, bringing energy, courage, and a desire to expand through action. Venus shifts into Jyeshtha, strengthening relationships, while Mercury moves into Anuradha, sharpening concentration and communication. These movements encourage reflection, intentional action, spiritual grounding, inward development, and renewed focus. Let’s explore the detailed Panchanga for New Delhi, NCT, India. Read the weekly panchang prediction by an expert for December 6-12, 2025.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task are significantly enhanced if it is carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides the best possible outcome according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : Auspicious marriage muhurat available this week on Saturday, December 6 (07:00 AM to 08:48 AM).

Griha Pravesh Muhurat : Auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week on Saturday, December 6 (07:00 AM to 08:48 AM).

Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on Thursday, December 11 (07:04 AM to 03:55 AM, Dec 12).

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious vehicle purchase muhurat is available this week on December 7, Sunday (07:01 AM to 06:24 PM) and on December 8, Monday (04:03 PM to 02:52 AM, Dec 09).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial, as they are the primary means of anticipating changes and advancements in life. Planets move daily and traverse several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It helps understand the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mercury and Jupiter at a deep trine on December 6 (Saturday)

Mercury enters Scorpio on December 6 (Saturday)

Mars enters Sagittarius on December 7 (Sunday)

Mercury and Saturn in deep trine on December 7 (Sunday)

Sun & Moon Vaidhriti on December 8 (Monday)

Mars and Saturn form a deep square on December 9 (Tuesday)

Venus enters Jyeshtha Nakshatra on December 9 (Tuesday)

Mercury enters Anuradha Nakshatra on December 10 (Wednesday)

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Akhuratha Sankashti (December 7, Sunday): Akhuratha Sankashti is a Ganesha vrat held on Krishna Chaturthi. Devotees fast till moonrise, worship Lord Ganesha, and narrate the vrat katha for this day. All these make the observance an occasion to remove hurdles, bring running prosperity, and bless with wisdom.

Kalashtami (December 11, Thursday): Kalashtami is dedicated to worshipping Lord Bhairava, one of the fearful aspects of Lord Shiva. On this day, devotees fast, visit Bhairava temples, and repeat mantras for strength, courage, and protection from negativity. Occasions for fearlessness and barrier-removal are set forth through this fast, emphasising trust, discipline, and devotion to the potent and protective energy of Shiva.

Masik Krishna Janmashtami (December 11, Thursday): Occurring monthly on Krishna Ashtami, Masik Krishna Janmashtami celebrates the actual time of the Lord Krishna's birth. Devotees fast for this vrat, sing bhajans, and engage in worship at midnight. The observance of this vrat symbolises love, surrender, and divine joy, bestowing spiritual merit, protection, and prosperity through devotion to Krishna, in remembrance of his divine leelas.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided when doing any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the likelihood of achieving desired results increases. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

December 06: 09:36 AM to 10:54 AM

December 07: 04:06 PM to 05:24 PM

December 08: 08:20 AM to 09:37 AM

December 09: 02:49 PM to 04:07 PM

December 10: 12:14 PM to 01:32 PM

December 11: 01:32 PM to 02:50 PM

December 12: 10:57 AM to 12:15 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used in different branches of Vedic astrology, such as natal, election, prashna (horary), and religious calendars, as well as to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effects of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand solely from our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

