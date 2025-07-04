Weekly Panchang for July 04 – 10 2025: Neptune Retrograde, Guru Purnima, Auspicious Muhuratas

The upcoming week presents a dynamic confluence of celestial movements and sacred observances. Mercury, or Budha, travels across the ecliptic, signalling a noticeable shift in communication and intellect. The Sun, or Surya, enters the nurturing Punarvasu nakshatra, fostering renewal and growth. With the Sun and Moon (Chandra) in Vaidhriti Yoga, it is crucial to remain vigilant and spiritually centred. The arrival of Spashth Ketu in Purva Phalguni enhances karmic patterns and encourages inner reflection. Additionally, Mercury moves into Ashlesha, sharpening perception and insight, while Venus, or Shukra, enters Rohini, enhancing creativity and emotional depth. This week also marks Devshayani Ekadashi, which signals the beginning of Chaturmas, followed closely by Vasudeva Dwadashi, a day dedicated to Lord Krishna. The respected Guru Purnima, a time to honour one's teachers and seek higher wisdom, marks the end of the week. This week also offers auspicious muhuratas for purchasing a property or a vehicle, making it an ideal time for achieving significant milestones. Let’s explore the detailed Panchanga for the upcoming week in New Delhi, NCT, India. Get Weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : There are no auspicious marriage muhurat available this week.

: There are no auspicious marriage muhurat available this week. Griha Pravesh Muhurat : No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week. Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on July 10, Thursday (05:31 AM to 05:31 AM, Jul 11).

: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on July 10, Thursday (05:31 AM to 05:31 AM, Jul 11). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: An auspicious vehicle purchase muhurat is available this week on Friday, July 4 (04:31 PM to 05:28 AM, July 5).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial, as they are the primary means of anticipating changes and advancements in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Budha crosses the ecliptic on July 4 (Friday) at 09:03 AM

Varun (Neptune) becomes retrograde on July 5 (Saturday) at 02:58 AM

Sun enters Punarvasu Nakshatra on July 6 (Sunday) at 05:55 AM

Sun and Moon Vaidhriti occurs on July 6 (Sunday) at 08:59 AM

Spashth Ketu enters Purva Phalguni Nakshatra on July 6 (Sunday) at 01:32 PM

Venus and Saturn are in a deep sextile on July 6 (Sunday) at 02:10 PM

Mercury enters Ashlesha Nakshatra on July 7 (Monday) at 05:55 AM

Venus enters Rohini Nakshatra on July 8 (Tuesday) at 04:31 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Gauri Vrat Begins (July 6, 2025, Sunday): Gauri Vrat is a five-day observance primarily followed by unmarried girls for marital bliss and well-being. Devotees worship Goddess Parvati, following strict fasting and rituals. It symbolises purity, devotion, and the desire for a righteous life partner, mirroring the divine union of Shiva and Parvati.

Gauri Vrat is a five-day observance primarily followed by unmarried girls for marital bliss and well-being. Devotees worship Goddess Parvati, following strict fasting and rituals. It symbolises purity, devotion, and the desire for a righteous life partner, mirroring the divine union of Shiva and Parvati. Devshayani Ekadashi (July 6, 2025, Sunday): Devshayani Ekadashi marks the onset of Chaturmas, when Lord Vishnu enters divine slumber. Devotees fast and engage in devotional activities, seeking spiritual progress. It is believed that marriages and auspicious ceremonies should be avoided during this period, as the Lord is considered to be resting in the cosmic ocean.

Devshayani Ekadashi marks the onset of Chaturmas, when Lord Vishnu enters divine slumber. Devotees fast and engage in devotional activities, seeking spiritual progress. It is believed that marriages and auspicious ceremonies should be avoided during this period, as the Lord is considered to be resting in the cosmic ocean. Vasudeva Dwadashi (July 7, 2025, Monday): Vasudeva Dwadashi is dedicated to Lord Vasudeva, an aspect of Lord Krishna. Devotees observe fasting and offer prayers with devotion. It follows Devshayani Ekadashi and emphasises surrender, humility, and devotion to the divine. The observance is considered auspicious for gaining spiritual merit and divine grace from Lord Krishna.

Vasudeva Dwadashi is dedicated to Lord Vasudeva, an aspect of Lord Krishna. Devotees observe fasting and offer prayers with devotion. It follows Devshayani Ekadashi and emphasises surrender, humility, and devotion to the divine. The observance is considered auspicious for gaining spiritual merit and divine grace from Lord Krishna. Jayaparvati Vrat Begins (July 8, 2025, Tuesday): Jayaparvati Vrat is a five-day fasting ritual observed by unmarried girls, mainly in Gujarat, to seek a virtuous life partner. Devotees worship Goddess Parvati and maintain strict dietary discipline. The vrat signifies love, endurance, and divine blessings, inspired by Parvati’s penance to marry Lord Shiva.

Jayaparvati Vrat is a five-day fasting ritual observed by unmarried girls, mainly in Gujarat, to seek a virtuous life partner. Devotees worship Goddess Parvati and maintain strict dietary discipline. The vrat signifies love, endurance, and divine blessings, inspired by Parvati’s penance to marry Lord Shiva. Bhauma Pradosh Vrat (July 8, 2025, Tuesday): Bhauma Pradosh Vrat falls on a Tuesday and is dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is observed during the twilight period and is considered highly auspicious for seeking blessings of health, strength, and liberation. Fasting and Shiva worship on this day are believed to dissolve past sins and bring inner peace.

Bhauma Pradosh Vrat falls on a Tuesday and is dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is observed during the twilight period and is considered highly auspicious for seeking blessings of health, strength, and liberation. Fasting and Shiva worship on this day are believed to dissolve past sins and bring inner peace. Ashadha Chaumasi Chaudas (July 9, 2025, Wednesday): Ashadha Chaumasi Chaudas, observed by Jains, marks the beginning of the four-month monsoon spiritual retreat. It emphasises restraint, penance, and increased spiritual practice. Monks remain in one place during this period. Devotees intensify meditation and vows to deepen their spiritual consciousness and align more closely with Jain dharma.

Ashadha Chaumasi Chaudas, observed by Jains, marks the beginning of the four-month monsoon spiritual retreat. It emphasises restraint, penance, and increased spiritual practice. Monks remain in one place during this period. Devotees intensify meditation and vows to deepen their spiritual consciousness and align more closely with Jain dharma. Kokila Vrat (July 10, 2025, Thursday): Kokila Vrat is a unique ritual observed by women on Ashadha Purnima, worshiping a symbolic cuckoo bird form of Goddess Sati. It represents loyalty and devotion in marriage. Fasting and singing devotional songs form part of the vrat. It’s believed to remove obstacles in married life and grant harmony.

Kokila Vrat is a unique ritual observed by women on Ashadha Purnima, worshiping a symbolic cuckoo bird form of Goddess Sati. It represents loyalty and devotion in marriage. Fasting and singing devotional songs form part of the vrat. It’s believed to remove obstacles in married life and grant harmony. Guru Purnima (July 10, 2025, Thursday): Guru Purnima is a sacred day dedicated to honouring one’s spiritual teachers and gurus. Falling on the full moon of Ashadha, it marks the birth of sage Vyasa. Devotees offer gratitude and seek blessings from their teachers, recognising the guru's role in guiding the seeker from ignorance to enlightenment.

Guru Purnima is a sacred day dedicated to honouring one’s spiritual teachers and gurus. Falling on the full moon of Ashadha, it marks the birth of sage Vyasa. Devotees offer gratitude and seek blessings from their teachers, recognising the guru's role in guiding the seeker from ignorance to enlightenment. Vyasa Puja (July 10, 2025, Thursday): Vyasa Puja, celebrated on Guru Purnima, honours Sage Veda Vyasa, who compiled the Vedas and authored the Mahabharata. Disciples perform special rituals to revere their gurus, following ancient traditions of devotion and learning. It reflects deep respect for knowledge and the lineage of teachers upholding dharma through the ages.

Vyasa Puja, celebrated on Guru Purnima, honours Sage Veda Vyasa, who compiled the Vedas and authored the Mahabharata. Disciples perform special rituals to revere their gurus, following ancient traditions of devotion and learning. It reflects deep respect for knowledge and the lineage of teachers upholding dharma through the ages. Gauri Vrat Ends (July 10, 2025, Thursday): The conclusion of Gauri Vrat marks the completion of five days of devotion to Goddess Parvati. Girls end their fast with prayers for a virtuous husband and a happy married life. The vrat’s ending rituals include offering traditional food and seeking blessings for a future blessed with love and harmony.

The conclusion of Gauri Vrat marks the completion of five days of devotion to Goddess Parvati. Girls end their fast with prayers for a virtuous husband and a happy married life. The vrat’s ending rituals include offering traditional food and seeking blessings for a future blessed with love and harmony. Ashadha Ashtahnika Ends (July 10, 2025, Thursday): Ashadha Ashtahnika is an eight-day Jain observance emphasising intense spiritual practice, study, and self-discipline. Its conclusion marks the fulfilment of vows and penance. Jains engage in prayers, meditation, and scripture study. The end is celebrated with devotion, reinforcing the path of self-restraint, non-violence, and enlightenment.

Ashadha Ashtahnika is an eight-day Jain observance emphasising intense spiritual practice, study, and self-discipline. Its conclusion marks the fulfilment of vows and penance. Jains engage in prayers, meditation, and scripture study. The end is celebrated with devotion, reinforcing the path of self-restraint, non-violence, and enlightenment. Ashadha Purnima Vrat (July 10, 2025, Thursday): Ashadha Purnima Vrat is observed with fasting and prayers to seek divine blessings. It’s a spiritually significant day, associated with devotion, purification, and fulfilment of wishes. Devotees worship Vishnu or their chosen deity, aiming to cleanse sins and attain peace. It’s also the day of Guru Purnima.

Ashadha Purnima Vrat is observed with fasting and prayers to seek divine blessings. It’s a spiritually significant day, associated with devotion, purification, and fulfilment of wishes. Devotees worship Vishnu or their chosen deity, aiming to cleanse sins and attain peace. It’s also the day of Guru Purnima. Ashadha Purnima (July 10, 2025, Thursday): Ashadha Purnima marks the full moon of the Ashadha month and is highly revered across traditions. It is especially significant for spiritual practices, Guru worship, and seeking wisdom. Religious rituals, satsangs, and offerings are performed to honour both divine deities and enlightened teachers on this sacred lunar day.

Ashadha Purnima marks the full moon of the Ashadha month and is highly revered across traditions. It is especially significant for spiritual practices, Guru worship, and seeking wisdom. Religious rituals, satsangs, and offerings are performed to honour both divine deities and enlightened teachers on this sacred lunar day. Anvadhan (July 10, 2025, Thursday): Anvadhan is the preparatory observance for the Shravana Amavasya Agnihotra rituals, followed by followers of Vedic traditions. It involves maintaining ritual fire and fasting, ensuring purity and sanctity. It emphasises discipline, spiritual purification, and the continuity of sacred fire offerings essential to ancient Vedic ceremonial practices.

Anvadhan is the preparatory observance for the Shravana Amavasya Agnihotra rituals, followed by followers of Vedic traditions. It involves maintaining ritual fire and fasting, ensuring purity and sanctity. It emphasises discipline, spiritual purification, and the continuity of sacred fire offerings essential to ancient Vedic ceremonial practices. Chakshusha Manvadi (July 10, 2025, Thursday): Chakshusha Manvadi marks the beginning of the rule of Chakshusha Manu, the sixth Manu in Hindu cosmology. It is a symbolic day acknowledging cosmic cycles and the continuity of creation. Observing this day honours the divine order and connects devotees with the vast cycles of time and dharma.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided when doing any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

July 04: 10:41 AM to 12:26 PM

10:41 AM to 12:26 PM July 05: 08:57 AM to 10:41 AM

08:57 AM to 10:41 AM July 06: 05:39 PM to 07:23 PM

05:39 PM to 07:23 PM July 07: 07:14 AM to 08:58 AM

07:14 AM to 08:58 AM July 08: 03:54 PM to 05:38 PM

03:54 PM to 05:38 PM July 09: 12:26 PM to 02:10 PM

12:26 PM to 02:10 PM July 10: 02:10 PM to 03:54 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

