Weekly Panchang for June 06 – 12, 2025: Mars Transit Leo, Gayatri Jayanti, Auspicious Muhuratas

This Panchanga season is marked by significant planetary aspects and spiritually meaningful festivities. Mercury's entry into its own sign, Gemini, enhances communication and adaptability, while Mars moves into fiery Leo, bringing bold action and assertive energy. Saturn's slow transition into Uttara Bhadrapada Pada encourages deep introspection and contemplation of karmic issues. From a devotional perspective, we celebrate Gayatri Jayanti, honouring the Mother of the Vedas and the power of sacred sounds. Nirjala Ekadashi, the most stringent Ekadashi, offers immense spiritual merit through rigorous fasting. The week concludes with the sacred beginning of Ashadha in the northern tradition, signifying the start of a new spiritual journey. This week also presents favourable muhuratas for marriage, griha pravesh (housewarming), and property and vehicle purchases, making it an excellent time for important milestones. Let’s delve into the details of Panchanga for the upcoming week in New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Also Read Saturn's placement in the houses of your birth chart reveals how life tests you

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : Auspicious marriage muhurat is available this week on June 7, Saturday (09:40 AM to 11:18 AM) and on June 8, Sunday (12:18 PM to 12:42 PM).

: Auspicious marriage muhurat is available this week on June 7, Saturday (09:40 AM to 11:18 AM) and on June 8, Sunday (12:18 PM to 12:42 PM). Griha Pravesh Muhurat : Auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week on June 6, Friday (06:34 AM to 04:47 AM, June 7).

: Auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week on June 6, Friday (06:34 AM to 04:47 AM, June 7). Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on June 12, Thursday (05:23 AM to 05:23 AM, June 13).

: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on June 12, Thursday (05:23 AM to 05:23 AM, June 13). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious vehicle purchase muhurat is available this week on June 6, Friday (05:23 AM to 04:47 AM, June 7) and on June 8, Sunday (07:17 AM to 12:42 PM).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mercury and Mars are in a deep sextile on June 6 (Friday) at 03:37 AM

Mercury enters Gemini on June 6 (Friday) at 09:29 AM

Mars enters Leo on June 7 (Saturday) at 02:28 AM

Venus and Saturn are in a deep semi-sextile on June 7 (Saturday) at 06:59 AM

Saturn transits Uttara Bhadrapada Pada on June 7 (Saturday) at 04:45 PM

Sun enters Mrigashira on June 8 (Sunday) at 07:26 AM

Mercury and Jupiter deep conjunction on June 9 (Monday) at 01:39 AM

Mercury enters Ardra Nakshatra on June 9 (Monday) at 02:58 PM

Mercury and Saturn are in a deep square on June 9 (Monday) at 04:16 PM

Mercury and Venus are in a deep sextile on June 12 (Thursday) at 01:08 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Gayatri Jayanti (June 6, Friday): Gayatri Jayanti celebrates the divine appearance of Goddess Gayatri, the personification of the Gayatri Mantra. She symbolises wisdom, purity, and enlightenment. Devotees chant the Gayatri Mantra, perform yajnas, and seek spiritual upliftment. This day is ideal for meditation, self-reflection, and invoking divine intellect and inner illumination through sacred sound.

Gayatri Jayanti celebrates the divine appearance of Goddess Gayatri, the personification of the Gayatri Mantra. She symbolises wisdom, purity, and enlightenment. Devotees chant the Gayatri Mantra, perform yajnas, and seek spiritual upliftment. This day is ideal for meditation, self-reflection, and invoking divine intellect and inner illumination through sacred sound. Nirjala Ekadashi (June 6, Friday): Nirjala Ekadashi is the most rigorous of all Ekadashis, observed with complete fasting, even from water. Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, it grants the spiritual merit of all other Ekadashis. Devotees offer prayers, recite Vishnu Sahasranama, and practice charity. It’s a powerful day for penance, devotion, and spiritual cleansing.

Nirjala Ekadashi is the most rigorous of all Ekadashis, observed with complete fasting, even from water. Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, it grants the spiritual merit of all other Ekadashis. Devotees offer prayers, recite Vishnu Sahasranama, and practice charity. It’s a powerful day for penance, devotion, and spiritual cleansing. Vaishnava Nirjala Ekadashi (June 7, Saturday): Vaishnava Nirjala Ekadashi is strictly observed by followers of Lord Vishnu, especially in Vaishnava traditions. Fasting without water is practised for spiritual purification and attaining moksha. Devotees engage in worship, chanting, and reading scriptures. This sacred day bestows immense virtue and is highly recommended for sincere spiritual aspirants.

Vaishnava Nirjala Ekadashi is strictly observed by followers of Lord Vishnu, especially in Vaishnava traditions. Fasting without water is practised for spiritual purification and attaining moksha. Devotees engage in worship, chanting, and reading scriptures. This sacred day bestows immense virtue and is highly recommended for sincere spiritual aspirants. Ramalakshmana Dwadashi (June 7, Saturday): Ramalakshmana Dwadashi honours the divine brothers Lord Rama and Lakshmana, celebrated for their unwavering dharma and devotion. Observed on the twelfth day of the waxing moon, devotees recall their virtuous lives through prayers and stories. It’s a day to cultivate brotherhood, loyalty, and the strength of righteous companionship.

Ramalakshmana Dwadashi honours the divine brothers Lord Rama and Lakshmana, celebrated for their unwavering dharma and devotion. Observed on the twelfth day of the waxing moon, devotees recall their virtuous lives through prayers and stories. It’s a day to cultivate brotherhood, loyalty, and the strength of righteous companionship. Pradosh Vrat (June 8, Sunday): Pradosh Vrat is a bi-monthly fast observed in honour of Lord Shiva during the twilight period on Trayodashi. Devotees worship Shiva and Parvati, seeking the removal of past sins and spiritual advancement. The evening puja and meditation during this time are especially potent for receiving divine grace and inner peace.

Pradosh Vrat is a bi-monthly fast observed in honour of Lord Shiva during the twilight period on Trayodashi. Devotees worship Shiva and Parvati, seeking the removal of past sins and spiritual advancement. The evening puja and meditation during this time are especially potent for receiving divine grace and inner peace. Vaikasi Visakam (June 9, Monday): Vaikasi Visakam marks the birth of Lord Murugan (Kartikeya), the divine warrior and son of Shiva. Celebrated during Vishakha Nakshatra in the Tamil month of Vaikasi, devotees offer abhishekam, sing hymns, and participate in grand processions. It’s a powerful day for overcoming obstacles and invoking spiritual courage and victory.

Vaikasi Visakam marks the birth of Lord Murugan (Kartikeya), the divine warrior and son of Shiva. Celebrated during Vishakha Nakshatra in the Tamil month of Vaikasi, devotees offer abhishekam, sing hymns, and participate in grand processions. It’s a powerful day for overcoming obstacles and invoking spiritual courage and victory. Vat Purnima Vrat (June 10, Tuesday): Vat Purnima Vrat is a sacred observance where married women worship the banyan tree, praying for the longevity and well-being of their husbands. Symbolising the devotion of Savitri to Satyavan, rituals include tying threads around the tree and fasting. This day upholds marital fidelity, love, and sacred commitment.

Vat Purnima Vrat is a sacred observance where married women worship the banyan tree, praying for the longevity and well-being of their husbands. Symbolising the devotion of Savitri to Satyavan, rituals include tying threads around the tree and fasting. This day upholds marital fidelity, love, and sacred commitment. Jyeshtha Purnima Vrat (June 10, Tuesday): Jyeshtha Purnima Vrat is observed on the full moon day of the Jyeshtha month. Devotees fast, offer prayers to the moon, and engage in charitable acts. It is believed to bring peace, prosperity, and purification. This day is especially auspicious for spiritual reflection, gratitude, and honouring the cycles of time.

Jyeshtha Purnima Vrat is observed on the full moon day of the Jyeshtha month. Devotees fast, offer prayers to the moon, and engage in charitable acts. It is believed to bring peace, prosperity, and purification. This day is especially auspicious for spiritual reflection, gratitude, and honouring the cycles of time. Kabirdas Jayanti (June 11, Wednesday): Kabirdas Jayanti commemorates the birth of the mystic poet-saint Kabir, known for his universal teachings beyond caste and religion. His dohas (couplets) promoted truth, love, and devotion. Celebrated on Jyeshtha Purnima, the day encourages introspection, simplicity, and spiritual unity through remembrance of Kabir's timeless wisdom and divine poetry.

Kabirdas Jayanti commemorates the birth of the mystic poet-saint Kabir, known for his universal teachings beyond caste and religion. His dohas (couplets) promoted truth, love, and devotion. Celebrated on Jyeshtha Purnima, the day encourages introspection, simplicity, and spiritual unity through remembrance of Kabir's timeless wisdom and divine poetry. Jyeshtha Purnima (June 11, Wednesday): Jyeshtha Purnima marks the full moon in the sacred Jyeshtha month. Devotees observe fasts, offer water to the Sun and moon, and worship various deities. It is a spiritually potent day for performing austerities, honouring ancestors, and seeking emotional balance, contentment, and harmony through lunar energy.

Jyeshtha Purnima marks the full moon in the sacred Jyeshtha month. Devotees observe fasts, offer water to the Sun and moon, and worship various deities. It is a spiritually potent day for performing austerities, honouring ancestors, and seeking emotional balance, contentment, and harmony through lunar energy. Anvadhan (June 11, Wednesday): Anvadhan is a Vedic ritual observed the day before Amavasya or after Purnima, following the tradition of offering to Agni (fire). It involves cleaning, preparation, and mental purification in anticipation of the main ritual. This practice reinforces discipline, reverence for Vedic rites, and alignment with sacred cosmic rhythms.

Anvadhan is a Vedic ritual observed the day before Amavasya or after Purnima, following the tradition of offering to Agni (fire). It involves cleaning, preparation, and mental purification in anticipation of the main ritual. This practice reinforces discipline, reverence for Vedic rites, and alignment with sacred cosmic rhythms. Vaivaswata Manvadi (June 11, Wednesday): Vaivaswata Manvadi marks the beginning of the current Manvantara governed by Manu Vaivaswata. It is a day to honour the cosmic administrator who preserves dharma in this cycle of creation. Observances include scriptural recitation and reflection on time's vast cycles, inspiring awareness of spiritual evolution and universal order.

Vaivaswata Manvadi marks the beginning of the current Manvantara governed by Manu Vaivaswata. It is a day to honour the cosmic administrator who preserves dharma in this cycle of creation. Observances include scriptural recitation and reflection on time's vast cycles, inspiring awareness of spiritual evolution and universal order. Ashadha Begins (June 12, Thursday): Ashadha month begins in the northern lunar calendar, bringing the onset of monsoon and spiritual introspection. It sets the stage for Chaturmasya—a period of religious austerities and observances. Ashadha is especially sacred for devotees of Lord Vishnu and marks the spiritual shift towards deeper discipline and inward devotion.

Ashadha month begins in the northern lunar calendar, bringing the onset of monsoon and spiritual introspection. It sets the stage for Chaturmasya—a period of religious austerities and observances. Ashadha is especially sacred for devotees of Lord Vishnu and marks the spiritual shift towards deeper discipline and inward devotion. Ishti (June 12, Thursday): Ishti is a ritual offering to deities, ancestors, and cosmic forces performed during specific lunar phases. Conducted with fire oblations, mantras, and food offerings, it sustains spiritual harmony and family welfare. This Ishti aligns with Purnima energies, making it ideal for gratitude, blessings, and strengthening the bond with divine forces.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided when doing any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

June 06: 10:36 AM to 12:20 PM

10:36 AM to 12:20 PM June 07: 08:51 AM to 10:36 AM

08:51 AM to 10:36 AM June 08: 05:33 PM to 07:18 PM

05:33 PM to 07:18 PM June 09: 07:07 AM to 08:52 AM

07:07 AM to 08:52 AM June 10: 03:50 PM to 05:34 PM

03:50 PM to 05:34 PM June 11: 12:21 PM to 02:05 PM

12:21 PM to 02:05 PM June 12: 02:06 PM to 03:50 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779