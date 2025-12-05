Weekly Panchang for November 29- December 5, 2025: Jupiter Transit in Gemini, Gita Jayanti, Auspicious Muhuratas

The Panchang for this week contains important planetary movements and festivals. Rahu enters Shatabhisha Nakshatra to bring karmic transformation. The Sun will enter Jyeshtha Nakshatra, augmenting discipline and authority, and Jupiter will transit Gemini, encouraging learning, communication, and the expansion of wisdom. Talking of festivals, Gita Jayanti commemorates the divine conversation between Lord Krishna and Arjuna, which is a timeless guide to dharma. Hanuman Jayanti (Kannada) honours Lord Hanuman for his strength and devotion. With the commencement of the Pausha month (in North India), austerity, simplicity, and devotion are focused upon. Let’s delve into the detailed Panchanga for New Delhi, NCT, India. Read the weekly panchang prediction by an expert for November 29- December 5 , 2025.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides the best possible outcome according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : Auspicious marriage muhurat available this week on November 30, Sunday (07:12 AM to 06:56 AM, Dec 01), on December 4, Thursday (06:40 PM to 06:59 AM, Dec 05) and on December 5, Friday (06:59 AM to 07:00 AM, Dec 06).

Griha Pravesh Muhurat : Auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week on November 29, Saturday (02:22 AM to 06:56 AM, Nov 30), on December 1, Monday (06:56 AM to 07:01 PM) and on December 5, Friday (06:59 AM to 07:00 AM, Dec 06).

Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on December 5, Friday (11:46 AM to 07:00 AM, Dec 06).

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious vehicle purchase muhurat is available this week on December 1, Monday (06:56 AM to 07:01 PM), on December 4, Thursday (02:54 PM to 04:43 AM, Dec 05) and on December 5, Friday (06:59 AM to 12:55 AM, Dec 06).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial, as they are the primary means of anticipating changes and advancements in life. Planets move daily and traverse several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It helps understand the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Venus enters Anuradha Nakshatra on November 29 (Saturday)

True Rahu enters Shatabhisha Nakshatra on December 2 (Tuesday)

Sun enters Jyeshtha Nakshatra on December 3 (Wednesday)

Jupiter enters Gemini on December 5 (Friday)

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Gita Jayanti (Monday, December 1): Gita Jayanti marks the occasion of Lord Krishna revealing the Bhagavad Gita to Arjuna on the Kurukshetra battlefield. Devotees recite the verses, hold satsangs, and meditate upon dharma, devotion, and selfless action. This day evokes wisdom, strength, and the righteous path to live by, as outlined in Krishna's timeless teachings.

Guruvayur Ekadashi (Monday, December 1): Guruvayur Ekadashi sees grand celebrations at the Guruvayur temple in Kerala. Devotees observe fasts, chant Vishnu Sahasranama, and perform special pujas to Lord Krishna, who is believed to grant moksha, prosperity, and spiritual upliftment. The festival revolves around devotion, humility, and surrender to divine will.

Mokshada Ekadashi (Monday, December 1): Mokshada Ekadashi is observed with fasting and prayers to Lord Vishnu. Devotees pray for the liberation of their ancestors' souls and their own spiritual salvation. The fasting symbolises liberation, tranquillity, and renewal, reminding devotees of the essential qualities of faith, discipline, and surrender in the pursuit of liberation.

Matsya Dwadashi (Tuesday, December 2): Matsya Dwadashi is worshipped in honour of the Matsya (fish) incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Devotees observe fasting, singing prayers, and performing rituals, seeking blessings for protection and prosperity. Observing this vrat signifies victory over ignorance, renewal, and spiritual awakening, while recalling Vishnu's role in protecting creation through his first incarnation.

Hanuman Jayanti (Kannada) (Wednesday, December 3): Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated in Karnataka for the birth of Lord Hanuman. Dharma is observed through the worship of Hanuman, including pujas, bhajans, and the chanting of the Hanuman Chalisa. Fasting and offering are signs of strength, courage, and devotion. The day stands for protection, humility, and selfless service, as a reminder of Lord Hanuman's unconditional love for Lord Rama.

Dattatreya Jayanti (Thursday, December 4): Dattatreya Jayanti acknowledges the arrival of Lord Dattatreya, regarded as the combination of Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva. Devotees carry out puja, chant mantras, and participate in satsangs. The day teaches knowledge, renunciation, and spiritual guidance that invoke the blessings of the divine teacher for wisdom and liberation.

Annapurna Jayanti (Thursday, December 4): Annapurna Jayanti falls on the day Lord Shiva married Goddess Annapurna. Devotees offer food to the deity in worship for prosperity. The day emphasised appreciation for sustenance and sharing so that families are blessed with nourishment, health, and spiritual well-being.

Bhairavi Jayanti (Thursday, December 4): Bhairavi Jayanti is celebrated to worship Goddess Bhairavi, her fierce and protective aspect. Devotees perform rituals and chant mantras, offering them to eradicate all negativity and bless them with spiritual strength. The observance symbolises courage, transformation, and divine protection, epitomising the goddess's restorative power to rid her devotees of ignorance and bless them.

Karthigai Deepam (Thursday, December 4): Karthigai Deepam is one of the important festivals in Tamil Nadu for Shiva and Lord Muruga. The temples and homes are illuminated with rows of lamps, symbolising the triumph of light against darkness. The day emphasises purity, devotion, and unity, fostering bonding amongst families and the community.

Margashirsha Purnima Vrat (Thursday, December 4): Margashirsha Purnima Vrat is observed by fasting, taking holy baths, and worshipping Lord Vishnu. Devotees offer charity and pray for prosperity and peace. The vrat ensures spiritual upliftment and blessings of wealth and protection with the full moon marking a sacred time for worship.

Margashirsha Purnima (Thursday, December 4): Margashirsha Purnima is an auspicious full moon day associated with Lord Vishnu devotion. On this day, devotees take a holy dip, light lamps, and pray. This day is symbolic of spiritual fulfilment, material avails, and divine grace; hence, it is a good day to splash charity and do sacred rites.

Anvadhan (Thursday, December 4): Anvadhan is a yajnam which includes offering sacred offerings into the fire. Devotees perform it to receive divine blessings, purification, and prosperity. The practice signifies gratitude, discipline, and cosmic harmony, thereby underscoring the eternal connection between mankind and divine forces through sacrifice and devotion.

Pausha Begins (Friday, December 5): Pausha month begins in North India, a time for austerity and devotion. Devotees engage in fasting, rituals, and simplicity, focusing on spiritual practices. The month emphasises discipline, humility, and surrender, believed to bring peace, divine blessings, and spiritual progress in daily life.

Rohini Vrat (Friday, December 5): Rohini Vrat is a Jain Observance of special importance to women, which is devoted to the betterment and prosperity of families. The vrat begins on Rohini Nakshatra and ends the following day. It emphasises discipline, faith, and devotion so that happiness, harmony, and spiritual merit may be secured through prayer and fasting.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided when doing any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the likelihood of achieving desired results increases. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

November 29: 09:32 AM to 10:51 AM

November 30: 04:05 PM to 05:24 PM

December 01: 08:15 AM to 09:33 AM

December 02: 02:47 PM to 04:06 PM

December 03: 12:11 PM to 01:29 PM

December 04: 01:29 PM to 02:48 PM

December 05: 10:54 AM to 12:12 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used in different branches of Vedic astrology, such as natal, election, prashna (horary), and religious calendars, as well as to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effects of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand solely from our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

