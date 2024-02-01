Weekly Panchang from February 02 -08, 2024: Jupiter Transits Bharani Nakshatra, Festivals, Auspicious Muhuratas

This is an eventful week as far as planetary transits are concerned. Jupiter, the benevolent planet, will transit into Bharani Nakshatra, which is owned by Venus. Alongside, Mars, the fiery warrior, will move into its exaltation sign, Capricorn. Sun and Mercury will also be changing their nakshatras this week. This is also an auspicious time for conducting activities like marriage and buying and selling property and vehicles, as auspicious muhuratas are available for the same. Let's explore this week’s important Panchanga details for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Vivah Muhurat : Auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week on February 4, 2024, Sunday (07:21 AM to 05:44 AM, Feb 05), on February 6, 2024, Tuesday (01:18 PM to 06:27 AM, Feb 07), on February 7, 2024, Wednesday (04:37 AM to 07:05 AM, Feb 08) and on February 8, 2024, Thursday (07:05 AM to 11:17 AM).

: Auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week on February 4, 2024, Sunday (07:21 AM to 05:44 AM, Feb 05), on February 6, 2024, Tuesday (01:18 PM to 06:27 AM, Feb 07), on February 7, 2024, Wednesday (04:37 AM to 07:05 AM, Feb 08) and on February 8, 2024, Thursday (07:05 AM to 11:17 AM). Griha Pravesh Muhurat : No Auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week.

: No Auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week. Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious Property Purchase Muhurat is available this week on February 2, 2024, Friday (05:57 AM to 07:09 AM, Feb 03).

: Auspicious Property Purchase Muhurat is available this week on February 2, 2024, Friday (05:57 AM to 07:09 AM, Feb 03). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta is available this week on February 2, 2024, Friday (04:02 PM to 05:57 AM, Feb 03), on February 4, 2024, Sunday (05:49 PM to 07:07 AM, Feb 05) and on February 5, 2024, Monday (07:07 AM to 07:54 AM).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Jupiter transits Bharani Nakshatra on February 3 (Saturday) at 02:44 PM

Sun and Venus at a deep 30-degree angle on February 5 (Monday) at 02:25 PM

Mars enters the Capricorn sign on February 5 (Monday) at 09:56 PM

Sun enters Dhanishtha Nakshatra on February 7 (Wednesday) at 01:53 AM

Mercury enters Shravana Nakshatra on February 8 (Thursday) at 03:35 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Kalashtami (Friday, February 02): Kalashtami is a Hindu festival that celebrates Lord Bhairava, an incarnation of Lord Shiva known for his wrathful form. It is celebrated on the Ashtami of the Krishna Paksha every month and carries importance for the sadhaks. Devotees practice fasting and perform rituals to obtain the deity’s blessings.

Shattila Ekadashi (Tuesday, February 06): The eleventh day of the month of the Magha falls on Shattila Ekadashi, a Hindu religious observance. They fast, pray and work in charitable activities to bless and purify souls. The eighth day of the month is devoted to Lord Vishnu, as he is thought to grant spiritual strength and wipe out sins.

Pradosh Vrat (Wednesday, February 07): According to Hinduism, Pradosh Vrat is a vrat observed on the 13th day of the moon's waxing and waning phases, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva. During this time, devotees observe fast from early morning until sunset, which is broken after performing evening worship.

Meru Trayodashi (Thursday, February 08): Meru Trayodashi is a religious festival of the Hindu focused on Lord Shiva. It falls on the 13th day of the bright half of the month of Magha, and it is dedicated to the holy union between Lord Shiva and his wife, Goddess Parvati. On this auspicious day, devotees fast, follow rituals and pray for matrimonial bliss and plenty.

Masik Shivaratri (Thursday, February 08): Masik Shivaratri is a festival celebrated once every month to pay tribute to Lord Shiva. In the middle of the fortnight of the lunar calendar, the followers keep night-long vigils, fast and pray to seek blessings. It represents the celestial dance of Shiva, which uplifts the worshippers and makes them one with the divinity.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

February 02: 11:13 AM to 12:35 PM

February 03: 09:52 AM to 11:13 AM

09:52 AM to 11:13 AM February 04: 04:40 PM to 06:02 PM

04:40 PM to 06:02 PM February 05: 08:29 AM to 09:51 AM

08:29 AM to 09:51 AM February 06: 03:20 PM to 04:42 PM

03:20 PM to 04:42 PM February 07: 12:35 PM to 01:58 PM

12:35 PM to 01:58 PM February 08: 01:58 PM to 03:20 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779