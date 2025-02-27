Weekly Panchang from February 28 – March 6, 2025: Venus Retrograde, Phulera Dooj, Auspicious Muhuratas

There are a few cosmic events taking place in the coming week that may affect our moods and drive us to action. Venus going retrograde is a time for reconsideration in love, relationships, and finance. It’s a time of reassessing past relationships and pondering what is truly important to you. Then we've got the challenging square between the Sun and Jupiter that creates tension, specifically concerning major decisions or your belief system. On a spiritual plane, Phulera Dooj brings fresh energy and good vibes, while Vinayaka Chaturthi and Masik Karthigai are to be celebrated and honoured, lending weight to the energies of devotion, prosperity, and inner peace. This week also offers auspicious muhuratas for marriage, griha pravesh, and property or vehicle purchases, making it an ideal time for significant milestones. Let’s explore the detailed Panchanga for the upcoming week in New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : Auspicious marriage muhurat is available this week on March 1, Saturday (11:22 AM to 06:45 AM, Mar 02), on March 2, Sunday (06:45 AM to 01:14 AM, Mar 03) and on March 6, Thursday (10:01 PM to 06:40 AM, Mar 07).

: Auspicious marriage muhurat is available this week on March 1, Saturday (11:22 AM to 06:45 AM, Mar 02), on March 2, Sunday (06:45 AM to 01:14 AM, Mar 03) and on March 6, Thursday (10:01 PM to 06:40 AM, Mar 07). Griha Pravesh Muhurat : Auspicious griha pravesh muhurat is available this week on March 1, Saturday (11:22 AM to 06:45 AM, Mar 02), on March 5, Wednesday (01:08 AM to 06:41 AM, Mar 06), and on March 6, Thursday (06:41 AM to 10:50 AM).

: Auspicious griha pravesh muhurat is available this week on March 1, Saturday (11:22 AM to 06:45 AM, Mar 02), on March 5, Wednesday (01:08 AM to 06:41 AM, Mar 06), and on March 6, Thursday (06:41 AM to 10:50 AM). Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on February 28, Friday (01:40 PM to 06:46 AM, March 1) and on March 6, Thursday (12:05 AM to 06:40 AM, Mar 7).

: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on February 28, Friday (01:40 PM to 06:46 AM, March 1) and on March 6, Thursday (12:05 AM to 06:40 AM, Mar 7). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious vehicle purchase muhurat is available this week on March 2, Sunday (08:59 AM to 09:01 PM) and on March 6, Thursday (10:50 AM to 06:40 AM, Mar 7).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Sun and Venus at a close semi-sextile on March 1 (Saturday) at 09:34 AM

Mercury enters Uttar Bhadrapada Nakshatra on March 2 (Sunday) at 12:15 AM

Venus becomes retrograde on March 2 (Sunday) at 06:04 AM

Saturn transits Purva Bhadrapada Pada on March 2 (Sunday) at 07:20 PM

Sun and Jupiter at a deep square on March 2 (Sunday) at 11:45 PM

Sun enters in Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra on March 4 (Tuesday) at 06:48 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Ishti (February 28, Friday): The Vedic Ishti ritual takes place on Amavasya to achieve purification goals and generate prosperity. People perform sacred fire offerings during this ritual to receive blessings from God, which leads to prosperity and health. The practice helps devotees develop stronger spiritual discipline as well as create positive life energy.

The Vedic Ishti ritual takes place on Amavasya to achieve purification goals and generate prosperity. People perform sacred fire offerings during this ritual to receive blessings from God, which leads to prosperity and health. The practice helps devotees develop stronger spiritual discipline as well as create positive life energy. Phulera Dooj (March 1, Saturday): This occasion occurs between Basant Panchami and Holi to bring forth divine merriment and playful energy. Many people choose this day as a day linked to Lord Krishna because it serves as an excellent time for union ceremonies and fresh beginnings.

This occasion occurs between Basant Panchami and Holi to bring forth divine merriment and playful energy. Many people choose this day as a day linked to Lord Krishna because it serves as an excellent time for union ceremonies and fresh beginnings. Chandra Darshana (March 1, Saturday): When the growing moon becomes visible for the first time after the new moon phase, it is known as Chandra Darshana. Observing the moon during this day brings blessings for mental clarity and emotional balance.

When the growing moon becomes visible for the first time after the new moon phase, it is known as Chandra Darshana. Observing the moon during this day brings blessings for mental clarity and emotional balance. Vinayaka Chaturthi (March 3, Monday): Lord Ganesha is worshipped during Vinayaka Chaturthi, a religious observance that occurs once a month. Devotees fast while reciting mantras to perform Ganesh puja because they seek wisdom, success, and prosperity. The practice of worshipping Ganesha on this day brings fortunate beginnings and eliminates barriers that stand in the way of personal and professional advancement.

Lord Ganesha is worshipped during Vinayaka Chaturthi, a religious observance that occurs once a month. Devotees fast while reciting mantras to perform Ganesh puja because they seek wisdom, success, and prosperity. The practice of worshipping Ganesha on this day brings fortunate beginnings and eliminates barriers that stand in the way of personal and professional advancement. Skanda Sashti (March 4, Tuesday): On Skanda Sashti, Lord Kartikeya receives divine worship. The devotees practice fasting while they pray to Lord Ganesha for defence, bravery, and triumph against negative elements. The festival celebrates the victory of good forces, and believers ask Lord Skanda to bestow strength and wisdom upon them.

On Skanda Sashti, Lord Kartikeya receives divine worship. The devotees practice fasting while they pray to Lord Ganesha for defence, bravery, and triumph against negative elements. The festival celebrates the victory of good forces, and believers ask Lord Skanda to bestow strength and wisdom upon them. Masik Karthigai (March 5, Wednesday): Lord Murugan and Lord Shiva are worshipped during the monthly Tamil festival known as Masik Karthigai. People in temples and homes use oil lamps to represent the elimination of ignorance and darkness.

Lord Murugan and Lord Shiva are worshipped during the monthly Tamil festival known as Masik Karthigai. People in temples and homes use oil lamps to represent the elimination of ignorance and darkness. Phalguna Ashtahnika Begins (March 6, Thursday): The Jain religious observance Phalguna Ashtahnika comprises eight days of temple-based prayers, fasting, and sacred rituals. During this time, devoted followers concentrate on cleansing themselves spiritually while donating money to help others and raising their spiritual consciousness.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

February 28: 11:07 AM to 12:34 PM

11:07 AM to 12:34 PM March 01: 09:40 AM to 11:07 AM

09:40 AM to 11:07 AM March 02: 04:55 PM to 06:22 PM

04:55 PM to 06:22 PM March 03: 08:11 AM to 09:39 AM

08:11 AM to 09:39 AM March 04: 03:28 PM to 04:55 PM

03:28 PM to 04:55 PM March 05: 12:33 PM to 02:00 PM

12:33 PM to 02:00 PM March 06: 02:00 PM to 03:28 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

