Weekly Panchang May 09-15, 2025: Jupiter Transits Gemini, Buddha Purnima, Auspicious Muhuratas

The Panchanga this week embodies a cosmic milestone since, after nearly a year, Jupiter, the planet of wisdom and expansion, enters the sign of Gemini. This major transition pours renewed energy into the realms of communication, learning, and clarity of thought, thus nurturing collective discussion and intellectual enrichment. While this happens, the Sun journeys into the fixed sign of Taurus, giving down-to-earth manifestation to our desires. The auspicious month of Jyeshta begins this week, evoking a sense of spiritual heat and purification. Talking of festivals, this week, we will celebrate Buddha Purnima, which commemorates the day of Lord Buddha's enlightenment, while Kurma Jayanti celebrates the second incarnation of Lord Vishnu. This week also offers auspicious muhuratas for marriage, griha pravesh, and property or vehicle purchases, making it an ideal time for significant milestones. Let’s explore the detailed Panchanga for the upcoming week in New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : Auspicious marriage muhurat is available this week on May 10, Saturday (03:15 AM to 04:01 AM, May 11), on May 14, Wednesday (06:34 AM to 11:47 AM), and on May 15, Thursday (04:02 AM to 05:30 AM, May 16).

: Auspicious marriage muhurat is available this week on May 10, Saturday (03:15 AM to 04:01 AM, May 11), on May 14, Wednesday (06:34 AM to 11:47 AM), and on May 15, Thursday (04:02 AM to 05:30 AM, May 16). Griha Pravesh Muhurat : Auspicious griha pravesh muhurat is available this week on May 9, Friday (12:09 AM to 05:33 AM, May 10), on May 10, Saturday (05:33 AM to 05:29 PM) and on May 14, Wednesday (05:31 AM to 11:47 AM).

: Auspicious griha pravesh muhurat is available this week on May 9, Friday (12:09 AM to 05:33 AM, May 10), on May 10, Saturday (05:33 AM to 05:29 PM) and on May 14, Wednesday (05:31 AM to 11:47 AM). Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on May 15, Thursday (02:07 PM to 05:30 AM, May 16).

: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on May 15, Thursday (02:07 PM to 05:30 AM, May 16). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious vehicle purchase muhurat is available this week on May 9, Friday (02:56 PM to 05:33 AM, May 10), on May 11, Sunday (08:01 PM to 05:32 AM, May 12) and on May 12, Monday (05:32 AM to 06:17 AM).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mercury and Saturn are in a deep semi-sextile on May 9 (Friday) at 10:58 PM

Sun enters Krittika Nakshatra on May 11 (Sunday) at 01:26 PM

Mars enters Ashlesha Nakshatra on May 12 (Monday) at 08:55 AM

Jupiter transits into the Gemini sign on May 14 (Wednesday) at 11:20 PM

Sun transits into Taurus on May 15 (Thursday) at 12:20 AM

Sun and Jupiter at a deep semi-sextile on May 15 (Thursday) at 12:36 AM

Mercury enters Bharani Nakshatra on May 15 (Thursday) at 01:07 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Pradosh Vrat (May 9, Friday): Observed during twilight on Trayodashi, Pradosh Vrat is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees fast and perform evening rituals to seek Shiva’s grace for inner peace and the removal of karma. The vrat is believed to purify the soul and grant blessings for health, success, and spiritual elevation.

Observed during twilight on Trayodashi, Pradosh Vrat is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees fast and perform evening rituals to seek Shiva’s grace for inner peace and the removal of karma. The vrat is believed to purify the soul and grant blessings for health, success, and spiritual elevation. Narasimha Jayanti (May 11, Sunday): Commemorating Lord Narasimha’s appearance to protect Prahlada, this day honours divine justice and fearlessness. Devotees fast, recite the Narasimha Kavacham, and perform abhishekas in temples. The story reminds devotees that dharma prevails when faith is unwavering and that divine strength manifests when injustice reaches its peak.

Commemorating Lord Narasimha’s appearance to protect Prahlada, this day honours divine justice and fearlessness. Devotees fast, recite the Narasimha Kavacham, and perform abhishekas in temples. The story reminds devotees that dharma prevails when faith is unwavering and that divine strength manifests when injustice reaches its peak. Chhinnamasta Jayanti (May 11, Sunday): Dedicated to the fierce form of Goddess Chhinnamasta, this Jayanti is celebrated with tantric rituals, mantra chanting, and deep meditative worship. She symbolises self-sacrifice, transformation, and spiritual awakening. Devotees seek her blessings for inner liberation and the transcendence of ego, desire, and attachments.

Dedicated to the fierce form of Goddess Chhinnamasta, this Jayanti is celebrated with tantric rituals, mantra chanting, and deep meditative worship. She symbolises self-sacrifice, transformation, and spiritual awakening. Devotees seek her blessings for inner liberation and the transcendence of ego, desire, and attachments. Kurma Jayanti (May 12, Monday): This day celebrates Lord Vishnu’s Kurma (tortoise) incarnation, who upheld Mount Mandara during the churning of the ocean. Devotees worship Vishnu with special pujas, fasting, and prayers for stability and divine support. Kurma Jayanti highlights themes of patience, cosmic balance, and unwavering strength in adversity.

This day celebrates Lord Vishnu’s Kurma (tortoise) incarnation, who upheld Mount Mandara during the churning of the ocean. Devotees worship Vishnu with special pujas, fasting, and prayers for stability and divine support. Kurma Jayanti highlights themes of patience, cosmic balance, and unwavering strength in adversity. Buddha Purnima (May 12, Monday): Commemorating Lord Buddha’s birth, enlightenment, and mahaparinirvana, this sacred day is celebrated with meditation, Dhamma talks, and offerings at monasteries. Devotees reflect on compassion, non-violence, and the Middle Path. It's a day for deep spiritual contemplation and honouring the life of the awakened one.

Commemorating Lord Buddha’s birth, enlightenment, and mahaparinirvana, this sacred day is celebrated with meditation, Dhamma talks, and offerings at monasteries. Devotees reflect on compassion, non-violence, and the Middle Path. It's a day for deep spiritual contemplation and honouring the life of the awakened one. Chitra Pournami (May 12, Monday): Chitra Pournami is observed in honour of Chitragupta, the divine record-keeper. Devotees pray for absolution of sins and clarity of karma. Fasting and temple visits are common. The full moon energy is ideal for introspection, making offerings, and aligning one’s actions with truth and righteousness.

Chitra Pournami is observed in honour of Chitragupta, the divine record-keeper. Devotees pray for absolution of sins and clarity of karma. Fasting and temple visits are common. The full moon energy is ideal for introspection, making offerings, and aligning one’s actions with truth and righteousness. Vaishakha Purnima Vrat (May 12, Monday): Observed on the full moon of Vaishakha, this vrat is kept for spiritual merit and purification. Devotees perform Satyanarayan puja, offer donations, and practice self-discipline. It is considered highly auspicious to begin new ventures, enhance positive karma, and invoke blessings from Lord Vishnu and Lakshmi.

Observed on the full moon of Vaishakha, this vrat is kept for spiritual merit and purification. Devotees perform Satyanarayan puja, offer donations, and practice self-discipline. It is considered highly auspicious to begin new ventures, enhance positive karma, and invoke blessings from Lord Vishnu and Lakshmi. Anvadhan (May 12, Monday): Anvadhan follows the monthly Purnima havan (Agnihotra) and involves the careful replenishment and preservation of sacrificial fire. It represents the continuity of Vedic fire rituals and is observed by yajna practitioners for sustaining energy, gratitude, and maintaining the spiritual connection through ongoing offerings to the divine.

Anvadhan follows the monthly Purnima havan (Agnihotra) and involves the careful replenishment and preservation of sacrificial fire. It represents the continuity of Vedic fire rituals and is observed by yajna practitioners for sustaining energy, gratitude, and maintaining the spiritual connection through ongoing offerings to the divine. Narada Jayanti (May 13, Tuesday): Celebrating the birth of Sage Narada, the divine messenger and devotee of Lord Vishnu, this day honours wisdom and devotional communication. Devotees recall his role in spreading bhakti and divine stories. Cultural programs and recitations of scriptures associated with him mark the occasion with joy and reverence.

Celebrating the birth of Sage Narada, the divine messenger and devotee of Lord Vishnu, this day honours wisdom and devotional communication. Devotees recall his role in spreading bhakti and divine stories. Cultural programs and recitations of scriptures associated with him mark the occasion with joy and reverence. Jyeshtha Begins (May 13, Tuesday): With the waning moon after Vaishakha Purnima, the month of Jyeshtha begins in the North Indian lunar calendar. It is a spiritually intense period marked by heat, discipline, and devotion. Observances include rituals to appease deities and ancestors, emphasising purity, endurance, and charitable deeds.

With the waning moon after Vaishakha Purnima, the month of Jyeshtha begins in the North Indian lunar calendar. It is a spiritually intense period marked by heat, discipline, and devotion. Observances include rituals to appease deities and ancestors, emphasising purity, endurance, and charitable deeds. Vrishabha Sankranti (May 15, Thursday): This solar transition marks the Sun’s entry into Taurus (Vrishabha), initiating a stable, earthy cycle focused on nourishment, values, and material well-being. Devotees perform Surya puja and offer water to the Sun. It's an auspicious time for grounding goals and aligning with nature’s rhythms for growth.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided when doing any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

May 09: 10:37 AM to 12:18 PM

10:37 AM to 12:18 PM May 10: 08:56 AM to 10:37 AM

08:56 AM to 10:37 AM May 11: 05:21 PM to 07:03 PM

05:21 PM to 07:03 PM May 12: 07:14 AM to 08:55 AM

07:14 AM to 08:55 AM May 13: 03:41 PM to 05:22 PM

03:41 PM to 05:22 PM May 14: 12:18 PM to 01:59 PM

12:18 PM to 01:59 PM May 15: 01:59 PM to 03:41 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology, such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand based only on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

