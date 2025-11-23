Weekly Tarot Card Reading for November 23-29, 2025

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Love: Strength Read the weekly tarot prediction based on zodiac signs between November 23 to 29, 2025. (Pixabay)

Mood: The Tower

Career: Eight of Cups

Students may find this week especially rewarding as focus and memory are likely to improve, helping them perform better in studies and competitive exams. Professional life shows signs of growth, with new opportunities encouraging you to step out of your comfort zone. Finances appear stable, though mindful spending will keep things balanced. A short trip may refresh your perspective, while property-related matters could inch closer to resolution. Family bonds deepen through meaningful conversations, and romance may bloom beautifully if you allow vulnerability to surface. Health stays in good shape if rest is prioritized. Keep a flexible approach; adaptability could be your biggest strength this week.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Blue

Love: Three of Swords

Mood: Justice

Career: Two of Coins

Property matters may dominate your focus this week, with a probability of approvals or decisions moving in your favour. Professional growth is indicated, though handling responsibilities with patience will be essential. Finances remain steady, yet thoughtful planning will strengthen long-term security. Family life feels comforting, offering the support you need, while romance is likely to flow with warmth if communication stays clear. Travel plans could face slight delays, so staying prepared will help. Students may notice gradual progress in academics with consistent effort. Physical well-being benefits from balanced meals and light workouts. Trust the pace of events as steady steps now are laying a strong foundation ahead.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Grey

Love: The Sun

Mood: The Empress

Career: The Lovers

Family interactions are likely to bring joy and a renewed sense of togetherness this week. Professional life moves forward smoothly, though collaboration may require a little extra patience. Financial inflow stays regular, encouraging you to save for future goals. Romantic bonds deepen with shared experiences, while travel could bring unexpected opportunities for learning and leisure. Property ventures may progress positively, and students are likely to find clarity in challenging topics. Staying consistent with your fitness routine will boost energy levels. This is a week to nurture relationships as small gestures of care could create lasting emotional rewards.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: White

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Love: The Star

Mood: Magician

Career: Two of Coins

Health may require some conscious attention, especially regarding hydration and rest, but small changes can bring noticeable improvement. Professionally, new projects or collaborations might open doors to future success. Financial growth seems steady, though careful budgeting is advised. Family life offers emotional comfort, while romance may strengthen with honest conversations. Travel could be limited, but even short getaways may recharge your spirit. Property matters show promising signs of progress, and students may find their grasp of concepts becoming firmer. Keep a mindful approach; balance and moderation will be your allies throughout the week.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Magenta

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: Ten of Cups

Mood: The Tower

Career: Two of Coins

Finance may take center stage this week as careful planning and conscious decisions could help you stabilize revenue streams. Work life appears to demand consistent effort, but each step taken now lays the groundwork for future rewards. Property results may feel neutral, urging patience, while family support keeps your spirits high. Romance unfolds naturally, strengthening emotional understanding. Travel promises relaxation and might offer a welcome break from routine. Students should stay persistent, as steady effort leads to eventual success. Light lifestyle changes such as better sleep and mindful breaks can counter physical fatigue. Trust the process as slow progress still counts.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: Six of Cups

Mood: The Magician

Career: The Hermit

Travel plans are likely to bring joy and rejuvenation, offering a refreshing break from routine. Professionally, progress may feel gradual, but perseverance ensures you stay on track. Controlled spending keeps finances balanced, and resolving small family differences will restore harmony. Romantic moments remain peaceful, strengthening bonds. Property decisions could take time, and academic performance improves with methodical study habits. Paying attention to diet and gentle exercise supports your physical well-being. The week encourages patience and steady effort; keep moving forward without rushing outcomes, and results will follow in due course.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Orange

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: The Emperor

Mood: Knight of Coins

Career: King of Coins

Romance could become the highlight of the week, filling your days with positivity and meaningful connection. Property prospects seem promising, bringing healthy valuations. Finances might take time to grow, prompting a review of current strategies. Professional life may call for adjustments, so flexibility will help you navigate the phase. Academic focus could waver, but structured routines can improve consistency. Your immunity strengthens with balanced habits, and family life remains largely peaceful. Short travels might arise, mostly for errands or quick visits. This is a week to focus on emotional balance as nurturing your heart space will reflect positively across all areas.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Yellow

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: Temperance

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Knight of Wands

Travel promises to be enriching and may introduce new experiences that expand your perspective. Work-related projects progress steadily, and client responses could boost confidence. Expense control remains crucial for financial balance. Family relations stay smooth, while romance might need conscious effort to bridge emotional distance. Academic focus sharpens, supporting productive study sessions. Property matters appear stable, possibly reaching resolution. Consistent workouts and mindful breathing improve your physical strength. The week reminds you to value balance nurturing both your inner world and outer goals will lead to holistic growth.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Maroon

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: Strength

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: The Hermit

Cultural celebrations or family gatherings are likely to brighten the week and deepen emotional bonds. Financial planning may bring encouraging results, and professional partnerships could benefit from teamwork and patience. Light-hearted romance adds warmth, while travel might need careful planning to avoid unnecessary stress. Property upgrades show potential, and academic revision will strengthen understanding. Morning exercise and mindful habits enhance health and energy levels. Stay grounded in your enthusiasm as pacing your steps ensures lasting results without burning out.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Golden

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: Devil

Mood: The Emperor

Career: The Fool

Career ambitions may gain momentum this week as strong proposals or expansion plans show promise. Planned expenses support financial goals, while property matters could bring rewarding upgrades. Family interactions feel joyful, nurturing emotional well-being. Romance might require a proactive approach to rekindle warmth. Academic pursuits benefit from disciplined focus, and travel appears smooth and productive. Sticking to a steady fitness routine and prioritizing nutrition keeps your health on track. This week calls for consolidation; strengthen existing opportunities to pave the way for bigger wins.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: Judgement

Mood: The Fool

Career: Two of Wands

Teamwork is likely to define your professional landscape this week, helping creative ideas flourish. Financial matters stay stable, though patience is advised in property dealings, which may feel slightly stagnant. Romantic bonds grow deeper through honest conversations, and family interactions remain harmonious. Routine travel continues as expected, and academic focus improves with reduced distractions. A balanced diet and rest aid your recovery and vitality. This is a week to embrace consistency; sustained effort in all areas will lead to meaningful progress.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: World

Mood: Hierophant

Career: Temperance

Exploring new places may refresh your outlook and bring inspiration this week. Professionally, progress remains steady, moving you closer to key milestones. Finances grow at a measured pace, and property decisions could yield tangible benefits. Family life offers calm and support, while romance may need conscious effort to revive spark. Academic performance improves with regular revision, and physical relaxation techniques enhance well-being. Use this week as a time to reset and realign as small, mindful steps now will have lasting positive effects.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Green

By: Manisha Koushik

(Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Vastu & Fengshui Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com

Url: http://www.askmanisha.com

Contact: +919650015920