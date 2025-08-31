Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for August 31- September 6, 2025

Aries (March 21 - April 20)

Love: Three of Coins

Mood: Strength

Career: The Hermit HT Image

This week, you may feel mentally lighter as positive thinking improves their overall vitality. However, lingering financial imbalances may require a disciplined approach. Avoid impulsive spending to manage any pending dues. At work, there is a probability of feeling drained or uninspired, so revamping your strategy can reignite momentum. Home life might feel a bit disconnected; taking the initiative to bond can smoothen the gaps. Matters of the heart sparkle with emotional clarity, making it a good time for romantic affirmations. Travel plans may lead you across borders or to new cultural encounters. Property discussions may call for rearrangements or delayed finalizations. Students might notice a learning void, and using guided revisions could help.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

Taurus (April 21 - May 20)



Love: Seven of Wands

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Two of Coins

This week, you may need to fine-tune your hunger and rest cues to maintain overall wellness. Financially, you may find yourself limiting unnecessary expenses, which helps restore balance. Professionally, a repetitive office routine may demand a fresh approach for mental stimulation. On the family front, you might feel the absence of support, so lean into your inner strength rather than expectations. Emotionally, relationships may call for thoughtful evaluation, especially before making important decisions. A short spiritual retreat could bring calm and clarity. Land or property may require audit-like attention to details. Academically, frustration might surface. Avoid burnout by changing your study methods.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Purple

Gemini (May 21 - June 21)



Love: The Magician

Mood: The Moon

Career: Judgement

This week, your energy levels seem well-paced, helping you endure both physical and mental tasks with grace. Financial matters are likely to balance out as long as you track your profits carefully. Career-wise, the pace picks up, and a professional lift is likely. Stay open to new responsibilities. Family life brings harmony with chances of shared laughter and teamwork. Romance may feel off-track, so gentle honesty and space could heal the gap. Any recent travel fatigue begins to ease, helping you regain momentum. Property ventures may expand, possibly including joint ownerships or upgrades. Academics shine bright, making it a fruitful time for tackling complex concepts.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

Cancer (June 22 - July 22)



Love: The World

Mood: Knight of Coins

Career: Knight of Swords

You may need to keep an eye on fluctuating blood pressure or stress triggers, so do not skip your wellness breaks. Earnings show signs of improvement, and there is a probability of receiving delayed payments. Your career zone feels clearer with defined tasks, making goal completion more manageable. Conversations at home may feel surface-level. Being emotionally available will create room for genuine connection. In love, warmth and nostalgia may lead to stronger bonds. Travel plans may hit minor roadblocks, so buffer your timelines. Be mindful of potential disputes in legal or contractual property matters. Learning new topics becomes easier now, so capitalize on this momentum.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

Leo (July 23 - August 23)



Love: Temperance

Mood: Four of Swords

Career: Three of Wands

You are likely to feel mentally recharged this week, Leo, thanks to improved neural focus and boosted vitality. Financially, things feel settled with smoother liquidity. Projects at work may need reworking or re-presenting. Be flexible and do not rush outcomes. Family dynamics stay grounded, offering emotional equilibrium. In love, some space and a thoughtful reset may do wonders. Travel routes may get reshuffled. Be open to changes in the plan. Property development could face halts, so rather than pushing, use this time to reassess. Students may find themselves mastering their curriculum better with consistent effort.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

Virgo (August 24 - September 23)



Love: The Tower

Mood: Three of Coins

Career: Three of Swords

This week, Virgo, your body may feel reactive. Quick reflexes are helpful, but avoid overexertion. Money matters may feel uncertain, so resist temptations and budget wisely. Work brings an even-paced flow, though you may crave something more intellectually engaging. Emotional bonding strengthens your family ties, even if expressions remain subtle. Romance flows gently. Intimate conversations foster connection. Travel may involve minor weekend changes, so keep your options flexible. Real estate matters may prompt rearrangements or relocation thoughts. Academic retention may feel uneven, but bite-sized learning can ease the load.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Libra (September 24 - October 23)



Love: Knight of Cups

Mood: Temperance

Career: Strength

You may notice enhanced stamina, making it easier to pursue personal health goals. Financial management calls for precision. Organize expenses and avoid quick lending. At work, you might take on a leadership role, so lean into your charm and diplomacy. Family relationships require rebuilding trust. Listen more than you speak. Romance blossoms beautifully, with openness deepening emotional bonds. You may be drawn to adventurous getaways, and they could turn out to be insightful escapes. Property permissions or approvals may go through successfully. Academic engagement feels slightly routine, but peer discussions may spark interest.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green



Love: Chariot

Mood: Devil

Career: The Fool

You may need to commit more consistently to your fitness regime, Scorpio. Small steps lead to big results. Financially, a dip in asset value could raise concerns. Seek expert advice before making changes. At work, team coordination may feel scattered. Patience and adaptability will be key. Family interactions bring harmony across generations, especially through shared stories or traditions. Romance stirs deep emotional alignment. Vulnerability leads to closeness. A trip to the hills or nature brings spiritual recharge. Property appraisals may need updating or renegotiation. Your academic focus sharpens. Review sessions will be highly productive.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Magenta



Love: Wheel of Fortune

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: Seven of Coins

Your health benefits from nutrient-rich meals this week. Protein-heavy diets keep you going strong. Financially, it is time to reflect on saving rather than spending. Career rhythms feel smoother, helping you meet deadlines with better time allocation. Family communication grows, though minor misunderstandings may arise. Clarify rather than assume. In matters of love, emotional detachment may be sensed. Reconnection needs honest intent. Travel plans to beachy or coastal destinations may bring joy and clarity. Real estate matters feel more secure now with movement toward confirmations. Your academic abilities thrive with memory techniques and structured revision.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Beige

Capricorn (December 22–January 21)



Love: The Tower

Mood: Hierophant

Career: Five of Cups

Capricorn, be gentle with your system. Chronic sensitivities may call for medical attention or lifestyle changes. Finances show growth and a sense of surplus. Investing in future goals may yield long-term security. Career achievements feel rewarding. You are likely to reach a key milestone. Ancestral guidance or support might uplift family harmony this week. Love may not show strong momentum. Patience and small gestures can still nurture the bond. Trips may be functional or scheduled around obligations. Stay organized. Property matters may show promise, especially in long-term investments. Academics require focus. Exam strategy will help smoothen preparation.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19)



Love: The Sun

Mood: Three of Swords

Career: Two of Cups

Consistent habits reflect positively on your health. Continue with what is working. Financial growth accelerates. Explore newer ways of wealth creation. Workload may appear scattered. Try task grouping to ease the strain. Family conversations bring comfort and renewed kinship. In romance, emotional disconnection might create doubts. Allow time and honesty to repair the gap. Global travel may present itself through work or learning opportunities. Property deals are likely to close with confidence and legal assurance. Conceptual clarity is strengthening academically. Stay curious and build on it.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Pink

Pisces (February 20 - March 20)



Love: Knight of Wands

Mood: Seven of Cups

Career: Three of Coins

This week, your metabolism may feel slower, so mindful eating and hydration will help regulate energy. Financial crunches might emerge. Resist the urge to overspend and consider re-budgeting. Professionally, daily responsibilities remain steady but uninspiring. Seek creative outlets to stay motivated. On the home front, emotional comfort from loved ones helps you stay grounded. Trust revives in relationships, leading to deeper bonds and shared laughter. A serene road trip or countryside escape may bring you much-needed peace. Property dealings may face small registration delays, so keep documentation ready. Learning flows effortlessly now. Use it to deepen your academic understanding.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

By: Manisha Koushik

(Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Vastu & Fengshui Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com

Url: http://www.askmanisha.com

Contact: +919650015920