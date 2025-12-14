Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for December 14-20, 2025
Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for December 14-20, 2025. Read what the cards have in store for all the zodiac signs for this week.
ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)
Love: Strength
Mood: The Magician
Career: The Star
Career goals may feel achievable with consistent efforts and you may realise this is the week to apply practical strategy rather than forceful execution. Finances may hold steady through sensible choices while family energy may be supportive and grounding. Romance may feel warm when expectations remain realistic. Travel may remain flexible and workable but try not to overthink delays. Health may benefit from mindful hydration and deeper sleep. Property decisions may experience slower movement but patience may be rewarded later. Academic focus may improve with well-timed revision.
Lucky Number: 17
Lucky Colour: Blue
TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)
Love: Two of Wands
Mood: Eight of Cups
Career: Knight of Swords
Health may respond positively to fibre-rich meals, simpler food combinations and improved gut routines this week. Professional responsibilities may move forward with clarity, and your ability to collaborate may strengthen credibility. Finances may stay stable with predictable inflow and mindful spending. Family warmth may remain subtle yet comforting. Romance may bring cheer, and you may feel emotionally more connected. Travel may remain minimal ,and property-related matters may feel discouraged, so think long-term and avoid rushing. Academic focus may stay attentive with smaller consistent study slots.
Lucky Number: 3
Lucky Colour: Peach
GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)
Love: Nine of Cups
Mood: Tower
Career: The Sun
Travel plans may feel rewarding as you discover refreshing activities that spark curiosity and mental stimulation. Professionally, the week may progress steadily, and emotionally supportive family ties may help you stay grounded. Romance may feel heart-warming and deepen your understanding of someone special. Finances may require caution as unexpected obstacles are likely, so avoid impulsive decisions. Health may require balanced routines, proper hydration and consistent sleep cycles. Property matters may progress gradually, so avoid hurrying paperwork. Academically, your sharpness may support quick understanding.
Lucky Number: 22
Lucky Colour: Magenta
CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)
Love: Judgement
Mood: The Emperor
Career: Three of Coins
Property matters may show promising constructive gains, and you may feel more confident in taking the next step, but still evaluate documentation carefully. Professionally, your efforts may speak louder than words, and finances may flow smoothly. The family environment may feel emotionally rich and nurturing while romance may need thoughtful gestures to keep bonding meaningful. Travel plans may get halted or postponed, so use this time to focus on priorities. Health may feel stable when you choose home-cooked options. Academics may benefit from a practical approach.
Lucky Number: 22
Lucky Colour: Grey
LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)
Love: The World
Mood: The Fool
Career: Eight of Coins
Your emotional energy may feel slightly lowered this week, so self-care and mental gentleness could make a strong difference. Career performance may bring recognition, and travel may uplift your mood. Finances may remain secure, and romance may feel magnetic, bringing pleasant attention your way. Family rhythm may remain predictable, and property valuations may feel average, so keep a long-term perspective. Academically, distractions may delay progress, so break tasks into smaller chunks to stay steady. Health may need better sleep cycles.
Lucky Number: 8
Lucky Colour: Maroon
VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)
Love: Two of Coins
Mood: The Fool
Career: Temperance
Financial prospects may appear encouraging this week as returns and profits may motivate you to think long-term. Professionally, work may flow at a measured pace while family may offer emotional support. Romance may feel unsettled if assumptions take space, so express gently. Travel may feel pleasant with enjoyable discovery, and property decisions may bring fruitful outcomes. Academic clarity may support superior learning, and health may feel refreshed with mind-body balance.
Lucky Number: 5
Lucky Colour: Green
LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)
Love: Two of Coins
Mood: Six of Wands
Career: Five of Swords
Relationships may feel slightly draining if you hold unspoken expectations, so communicate softly to bring better emotional balance. Professionally, you may feel oriented towards clearer goals, and finances may require controlled spending. The family environment may feel manageable, and travel may bring enjoyable exploration. Property negotiations may show promising outcomes, and academics may progress steadily when revision is organised. Health may feel elevated when you protect your mind from over-thinking.
Lucky Number: 3
Lucky Colour: Red
SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)
Love: Page of Swords
Mood: The Chariot
Career: The Empress
Family dynamics may feel balanced this week, and you may offer the right words to keep the home atmosphere calm. Professionally, consistent delivery may create trust while finances may stay average but manageable. Romance may feel vibrant with deeper affection, and travel may bring thrilling experiences. Property expansion may show beneficial outcomes, and health may respond well to protein-balanced meals. Academically, you may need extra focus to avoid neglect.
Lucky Number: 7
Lucky Colour: Saffron
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)
Love: Knight of Coins
Mood: The Hanged man
Career: The Sun
Career flow may not match your pace, and productivity may feel low, but treat this as a pause for improvement rather than discouragement. Finances may feel tight so restrict unnecessary spending. Family may support your emotional side, and romance may feel affectionate. Travel may remain routine, but relaxing and property dealings may appear trustworthy. Academic concentration may need a more structured approach. Health may feel energetic when you keep movement consistent.
Lucky Number: 22
Lucky Colour: White
CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)
Love: The Fool
Mood: Two of Cups
Career: King of, Wands
Financial decisions may demand more practicality this week especially if your spending patterns felt impulsive lately. Professionally, you may see progressive performance and family connection may remain gentle. Romance may feel emotionally satisfying, and travel may refresh your spirit. Property matters may move step-by-step, and academics may stay clear if you rely on logical understanding. Health may require moderation in eating choices to avoid discomfort.
Lucky Number: 1
Lucky Colour: Purple
AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)
Love: The Hermit
Mood: Three of Wands
Career: The Magician
Travel experiences may bring rewarding movement, and you may return more inspired and mentally expanded. Professionally, the week may reflect usual efficiency while finances may stay predictable. Family equations may feel uneasy if conversations are rushed, so soften tone. Romance may remain neutral, and property value may hold consistency. Academically, persistent effort may improve clarity, and health may feel stable.
Lucky Number: 8
Lucky Colour: Orange
PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)
Love: The Star
Mood: The Tower
Career: Hierophant
Health feels vigorous this week and your balanced routines may offer strong physical output. Professionally, progress may feel constructive and finances may remain fair with mindful utilisation. Family may remain composed while romance may feel emotionally satisfying. Travel may feel smooth and property deals may bring lucrative gains. Academic focus may scatter if you multitask excessively, so allocate study time with discipline.
Lucky Number: 18
Lucky Colour: Cream
By: Manisha Koushik
(Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Vastu & Fengshui Consultant)
Email: support@askmanisha.com
Url: http://www.askmanisha.com
Contact: +919650015920
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope