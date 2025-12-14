Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for December 14-20, 2025

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Love: Strength Read the weekly tarot prediction based on zodiac signs between December 14 to 20, 2025. (Pixabay)

Mood: The Magician

Career: The Star

Career goals may feel achievable with consistent efforts and you may realise this is the week to apply practical strategy rather than forceful execution. Finances may hold steady through sensible choices while family energy may be supportive and grounding. Romance may feel warm when expectations remain realistic. Travel may remain flexible and workable but try not to overthink delays. Health may benefit from mindful hydration and deeper sleep. Property decisions may experience slower movement but patience may be rewarded later. Academic focus may improve with well-timed revision.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Blue

Love: Two of Wands

Mood: Eight of Cups

Career: Knight of Swords

Health may respond positively to fibre-rich meals, simpler food combinations and improved gut routines this week. Professional responsibilities may move forward with clarity, and your ability to collaborate may strengthen credibility. Finances may stay stable with predictable inflow and mindful spending. Family warmth may remain subtle yet comforting. Romance may bring cheer, and you may feel emotionally more connected. Travel may remain minimal ,and property-related matters may feel discouraged, so think long-term and avoid rushing. Academic focus may stay attentive with smaller consistent study slots.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

Love: Nine of Cups

Mood: Tower

Career: The Sun

Travel plans may feel rewarding as you discover refreshing activities that spark curiosity and mental stimulation. Professionally, the week may progress steadily, and emotionally supportive family ties may help you stay grounded. Romance may feel heart-warming and deepen your understanding of someone special. Finances may require caution as unexpected obstacles are likely, so avoid impulsive decisions. Health may require balanced routines, proper hydration and consistent sleep cycles. Property matters may progress gradually, so avoid hurrying paperwork. Academically, your sharpness may support quick understanding.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Love: Judgement

Mood: The Emperor

Career: Three of Coins

Property matters may show promising constructive gains, and you may feel more confident in taking the next step, but still evaluate documentation carefully. Professionally, your efforts may speak louder than words, and finances may flow smoothly. The family environment may feel emotionally rich and nurturing while romance may need thoughtful gestures to keep bonding meaningful. Travel plans may get halted or postponed, so use this time to focus on priorities. Health may feel stable when you choose home-cooked options. Academics may benefit from a practical approach.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Grey

Love: The World

Mood: The Fool

Career: Eight of Coins

Your emotional energy may feel slightly lowered this week, so self-care and mental gentleness could make a strong difference. Career performance may bring recognition, and travel may uplift your mood. Finances may remain secure, and romance may feel magnetic, bringing pleasant attention your way. Family rhythm may remain predictable, and property valuations may feel average, so keep a long-term perspective. Academically, distractions may delay progress, so break tasks into smaller chunks to stay steady. Health may need better sleep cycles.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: The Fool

Career: Temperance

Financial prospects may appear encouraging this week as returns and profits may motivate you to think long-term. Professionally, work may flow at a measured pace while family may offer emotional support. Romance may feel unsettled if assumptions take space, so express gently. Travel may feel pleasant with enjoyable discovery, and property decisions may bring fruitful outcomes. Academic clarity may support superior learning, and health may feel refreshed with mind-body balance.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: Six of Wands

Career: Five of Swords

Relationships may feel slightly draining if you hold unspoken expectations, so communicate softly to bring better emotional balance. Professionally, you may feel oriented towards clearer goals, and finances may require controlled spending. The family environment may feel manageable, and travel may bring enjoyable exploration. Property negotiations may show promising outcomes, and academics may progress steadily when revision is organised. Health may feel elevated when you protect your mind from over-thinking.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Red

Love: Page of Swords

Mood: The Chariot

Career: The Empress

Family dynamics may feel balanced this week, and you may offer the right words to keep the home atmosphere calm. Professionally, consistent delivery may create trust while finances may stay average but manageable. Romance may feel vibrant with deeper affection, and travel may bring thrilling experiences. Property expansion may show beneficial outcomes, and health may respond well to protein-balanced meals. Academically, you may need extra focus to avoid neglect.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Love: Knight of Coins

Mood: The Hanged man

Career: The Sun

Career flow may not match your pace, and productivity may feel low, but treat this as a pause for improvement rather than discouragement. Finances may feel tight so restrict unnecessary spending. Family may support your emotional side, and romance may feel affectionate. Travel may remain routine, but relaxing and property dealings may appear trustworthy. Academic concentration may need a more structured approach. Health may feel energetic when you keep movement consistent.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

Love: The Fool

Mood: Two of Cups

Career: King of, Wands

Financial decisions may demand more practicality this week especially if your spending patterns felt impulsive lately. Professionally, you may see progressive performance and family connection may remain gentle. Romance may feel emotionally satisfying, and travel may refresh your spirit. Property matters may move step-by-step, and academics may stay clear if you rely on logical understanding. Health may require moderation in eating choices to avoid discomfort.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Purple

Love: The Hermit

Mood: Three of Wands

Career: The Magician

Travel experiences may bring rewarding movement, and you may return more inspired and mentally expanded. Professionally, the week may reflect usual efficiency while finances may stay predictable. Family equations may feel uneasy if conversations are rushed, so soften tone. Romance may remain neutral, and property value may hold consistency. Academically, persistent effort may improve clarity, and health may feel stable.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Orange

Love: The Star

Mood: The Tower

Career: Hierophant

Health feels vigorous this week and your balanced routines may offer strong physical output. Professionally, progress may feel constructive and finances may remain fair with mindful utilisation. Family may remain composed while romance may feel emotionally satisfying. Travel may feel smooth and property deals may bring lucrative gains. Academic focus may scatter if you multitask excessively, so allocate study time with discipline.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik

(Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Vastu & Fengshui Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com

Url: http://www.askmanisha.com

Contact: +919650015920