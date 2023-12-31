Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for December 31, 2023 to January 6, 2024

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Love: Six of Swords Read about your daily tarot prediction for August 22, 2023.(Pixabay)

Mood: The Moon

Career: Two of Cups

Prepare for a week filled with serenity and vitality. Your business may experience an unprecedented level of success. Your emotional health can improve your relationships and happiness, improving overall health. You can benefit from building a strong professional network and connections at the workplace. Your sweetheart may surprise you with a grand gesture or a sweet present. You may need to show more empathy towards family members to soothe frayed tempers on the domestic front. Some of you can explore the beauty of an island-hopping tour. You may inherit valuable ancestral property soon. Students’ academic excellence will be unmatched this week. You may become a social butterfly with a thriving social life.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: The Empress

Mood: Knight of Swords

Career: Five of Coins

Embrace a radiant and invigorating week ahead. A salary increase or a prestigious promotion may be on the horizon for you. You may receive highly favourable interest rates on your loan application. Lovebirds may experience a wonderful date night after spending time apart from each other. Natural therapy may offer alternative treatment options for a recurring ailment. You may feel a sense of responsibility towards your family’s youngster or child, do your best to guide him/her. You can take a trip to a relaxing spa retreat with a close friend. Legal challenges may arise regarding your newly purchased property, so remain alert. You may be offered a scholarship to a top university. You may experience an abundance of luck and fortune.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: The Emperor

Mood: Eight of Cups

Career: Page of Wands

Welcome a week of enthusiasm and dynamism. Effective project management skills can help you lead successful teams. You may be able to raise capital quickly and easily for an ambitious project. A deep attraction and passion may be felt between you and your romantic partner. Chronic health conditions will benefit from a multidisciplinary approach and positive spirit. You may need to focus on forgiveness within the family to normalize ties with other members at home. You may not face any difficulty with making the booking for your next vacation. A property dealer or agent may try to lure you into buying a worthless property; do your research well. You may receive recognition for your exceptional teamwork skills on the academic front. Your ethics and morals are admired by those around you.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love: The Moon

Mood: World

Career: Three of Wands

Get ready for an exciting and eventful week. Your careful asset management may result in some financial security and enhanced savings. You may have a great relationship with your in-laws and enjoy their blessing. Your heartthrob may finally notice you and give you a positive sign. Prevention will be the best way to avoid health issues and stay healthy. You may need to work on your risk-taking abilities to be noticed by seniors on the professional front. Some of you may experience the thrill of adventure sports. You can expect to find a reliable property maintenance service to manage your assets. Your hard work and determination may pay off on the academic front. You can resolve conflicts with grace and tact.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: The Fool

Mood: The Star

Career: The Chariot

This week, you can anticipate a gratifying and cheerful journey. Networking events can lead to valuable connections and priceless exposure on the professional front. Your entrepreneurship acumen and timely decisions may lead to some success. You may need to work on trust issues and empathy in your romantic relationship. Acupuncture can provide instant pain relief and relaxation on the health front. You may discover your love for photography while on vacation to a beautiful place. You may successfully resolve a property dispute through careful negotiation and tact. Some students may struggle with study load due to procrastination. You may miss the opportunities to learn new skills.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: Justice

Mood: The Fool

Career: Six of Swords

You can anticipate a week of abundance and productivity. This week, you may have a record-breaking time in terms of revenue and profit on the business front. Your family may be able to resolve any misunderstandings. You may need to make some compromises to make your romantic relationship work. Sauna sessions can promote relaxation and detoxification on the health front. There may be opportunities for self-employment or freelancing for young professionals. You are likely to enjoy a peaceful retreat to a religious place or a nearby temple. You may purchase a profitable commercial property at a very good price. You may be invited to speak at an academic conference. Your dreams and aspirations can become a reality.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: Magician

Mood: Justice

Career: Three of Coins

Get ready for a successful and heartwarming week. Learning new skills and strategic plans can help you stay ahead in your career. You may be able to expand your business internationally with careful planning. Your family may be surrounded by positivity and abundance due to a religious function. Some of you may find your soulmate and experience true love. Diet supplements and vegan options can fill nutrient gaps and support health. You may encounter delays or roadblocks on your road trip, so prepare well. Some of you can expect to acquire a luxurious summer house. Studying law can prepare you for a career in justice or other fields. You may assert your independence and individuality.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Magenta

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: Page of Swords

Mood: Three of Coins

Career: The Hierophant

Embrace a fulfilling and charming start to the week. You can achieve great success through collaboration with others on the professional front. Your traditional investment schemes may generate sizeable returns from this week. Your children may achieve great success in life with the blessing and support of family elders. You may experience moments of doubt in your romantic relationship, but avoid hasty decisions at all costs. You will need to take care against dehydration and exertion this week. You may discover the beauty of art and architecture on ancient monuments or religious structures. You can expect to find a reputable property broker who can assist in a swift house sale. Public speaking is a skill that can be developed with practice. Your hobbies and interests can bring you joy and fulfilment.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: Three of Cups

Mood: Eight of Coins

Career: The Tower

Anticipate a delightful and blissful week ahead. Some of you may receive an offer for a job that matches your skills. Your business profit may stabilise and grow steadily after a period of lull. Anti-ageing treatment will need a thorough study to get good results. Your family may experience deep love and affection as a youngster returns home after a long hiatus. You may feel like taking a break from dating or a romantic partner to focus on yourself. You can plan a family vacation to a fun-filled destination. You can expect to find a suitable property for your business. Your innovative ideas are likely to receive recognition on the academic front. You may encounter positive karmic energy in your life.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: King of Cups

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Eight of Wands

This week’s forecast promises a bright and hopeful outlook. You can excel in a new area of responsibility with hard work on the professional front. Your credit score may improve slightly as you start paying attention to minor but important details. Relaxation techniques may reduce stress and improve your mental health. Sentimental moments or nostalgia may bring a tear to your eye in your romantic partner’s company. Carelessness and harsh words may lead to a disagreement with a sibling of kin on the domestic front this week, so keep your cool. You can indulge in a romantic getaway in a new destination with a special friend. Your new property boundaries will be clearly marked without any trouble. Business studies can prepare you for entrepreneurship or corporate careers. Your personality traits can help you succeed.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: King of Swords

Mood: The Chariot

Career: Four of Wands

Chart your course for a splendid and memorable week. You may be offered guidance from a senior mentor to handle an important project at the workplace. This week, your merger and acquisition strategy may be successful and even bring steady profit. Chronic ailments may require specialised care and medical attention. You may need to adapt to changes in family dynamics to maintain harmony at home. It may be a good time to have an honest conversation with your romantic partner over a persisting problem or dispute. You are likely to experience a breathtaking destination on your next vacation. Some of you may get a good price for a joint land holding. Your dedication to your studies may bring excellent grades. Your ambition may drive you towards achieving your goals.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: Judgment

Mood: Four of Wands

Career: Devil

Some can welcome a thrilling and captivating week of possibilities. You can receive some valuable and informed feedback that would help you grow in your career. You may be able to manage to earn a handsome profit from foreign exchange trading this week. Your family may respect your choices and opinions and even offer unconditional support. The ailing child may benefit from some experienced advice and home cures. Heartfelt gestures and care from a romantic partner may strengthen your love bond. You may have to take a rigorous and long journey for some important official work at short notice. Your writing assignment is likely to receive high praise. Your curiosity leads to new discoveries and experiences.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow