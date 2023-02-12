Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for February 12-February 18, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Love: Knight of Coins

Mood: The Fool

Career: The Hanged man

You may have a good chance of making it big in business. Influential people may notice your professional competence and hold you in high esteem. Peace and happiness may rule your household this week. Money issues could arise from excessive spending. A new investment strategy may need to be developed. Romantic ties could suffer if you do not communicate well with your partner. Workplace stress may lead to fatigue, so pay attention to health. Anyone taking a trip abroad should prepare thoroughly to avoid unpleasant surprises. The presence of elderly relatives can further complicate property negotiations. Exam results from students are likely to be very positive. You’ll be great at making friends and can easily charm anyone who comes your way.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Yellow

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: The Hermit

Mood: Three of Cups

Career: The Tower

Taureans may have a packed schedule this week. Professionally, you could use some positive reinforcement. Get the children involved in some fun activities to raise spirits at home. If a romantic relationship has lost its spark, it may need to be rekindled. Mind your health and well-being; overdoing anything can be harmful. If money is mishandled, it could lead to a serious problem. Getting away with loved ones can be a welcome diversion from the daily grind. It can be a great way to unwind after a stressful period. Wise counsel and advice can facilitate the timely resolution of property disputes. Students might realize their full potential if they give their all to their studies. Paying attention to your social life will be essential.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: The World

Mood: Devil

Career: Seven of Coins

Changing jobs could lead to a higher position and salary this week. Having more than one way to make money will enable you to save and invest better. A committed couple’s relationship could be jeopardised if misunderstandings aren’t cleared up. Nonetheless, you may enjoy spending time with relatives and wish you had more to spend with them. Getting together with close friends will be fun and relaxing. Your plans for a vacation are likely to solidify and come true. You may start earning small gains from property transactions this week. Students may be able to make their mark in an important exam. A therapeutic massage can help relieve stress and anxiety and calm your nerves. Long-term success may result from participating in social activities.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love: Seven of Swords

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: Six of Wands

Your overall health may improve if you eat well and work out regularly. If you are dedicated, you may get well-deserved praise on the professional front. You might even tell everyone you know about your romantic relationship this week. Your loved ones might not be as happy as you are, though. There could be fights at home because of this. Careful expenditure can help you avoid a financial crisis. Do not spend with a free hand. Unexpected events may require travellers to change their planned departure date. Property disputes can be settled to your satisfaction and rather swiftly. Students are likely to find it easy to finish difficult assignments. Mutual understanding may make life easier within your social circle.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: The Star

Mood: The Fool

Career: Five of Coins

This week, you may enjoy the health benefits of a disciplined lifestyle. You and your coworker can pick up new skills if you can communicate effectively. Married couples are likely to enjoy each other’s company at an intimate, low-key event. An upbeat mood could result from a home celebration of a joyous occasion. Money-related business tasks should be treated seriously. Negligence could have disastrous results. Don’t take a road trip on a whim. Instead, planning a relaxing and well-planned vacation would be a good idea. Those looking to purchase a home might get a good deal. Graduating students might have satisfactory exam performance. Spend time with the people you care most about. Your mental state is likely to improve significantly in the second half of the week.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Purple

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: The Magician

Mood: The Hermit

Career: The Sun

You will want to find out more about your partner. This may strengthen your romantic relationship. You may remain financially stable this week. Splurging won’t make a dent in your savings. Some of you may see your achievements being recognized. Although stress can keep you on edge, taking care of your physical health is important. Don’t shortchange your body on sleep. Accept your decisions as the best ones for you. Your performance at work may be under strict supervision, which may harm your productivity. When you travel, take precautions to safeguard your health and avoid injuries. Real estate deals will be a great way to amass a substantial fortune. Some students may find it difficult to meet the academic requirements this week.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Saffron

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: King of Coins

Mood: Page of Swords

Career: Strength

With the backing of family members, it will be easier to achieve success. Your health may improve if you make some changes to your exercise and nutrition. Misunderstandings may arise and put a strain on your romantic relationship. Do not give in to schemes that promise you quick and high financial gain. The upcoming work week is likely to be pleasant because all of your choices will be spot on. If you need some distance from your current situation, consider taking a trip. Real estate deals may end up well for all parties involved this week. Students can produce work that is both satisfactory and original. Everything will be fine if you can resist the urge to act quickly and rashly. You might put other people’s feelings before your own.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Violet

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: Five of Coins

Mood: Two of Cups

Career: The Empress

You may have a steady run on the financial front. Money from a few different sources is likely. Playing a proactive role could help you get a raise or promotion. Some of you may have trouble committing to your partner, which could cause tension. Your health problems may need to be addressed at a priority. Everyone at home might be too busy with their daily tasks to spend much time together. Your trip might not go as planned as some friends may bail out at the last minute. Before making a deal, checking the property documents for hidden clauses will be important. There is a good chance that students can do better than expected.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: Wheel of Fortune

Mood: Ten of Cups

Career: The Empress

Signing up for a new sport can take your fitness to a new level. Money invested in the past is likely to increase in value substantially. Telling the other person how you feel can strengthen your romantic bond. A little tender loving care could go a long way toward calming the tension at home. The projects you begin to work on this week are likely to bear fruits soon. A trip abroad could bring you many good things. Some recently bought properties may sell for a good price now. Students have a better chance of doing well if they look at their work differently. Your positive outlook will push you to reach new goals.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: The Emperor

Mood: Judgment

Career: Four of Cups

Your chances of success are likely to increase as you start thinking more positively. You can feel secure and loved this week in the comfort of your own home. Compatibility may increase as you and your significant other spend time together. Your financial health allows you to continue spending lavishly on high-priced items. Your physical health, however, may necessitate that you make this a top priority. You might have to be strong and confident when things go wrong at work. Try to put off trips that aren’t necessary for a more favorable period. Financial gain from real estate negotiation by a family elder will be high. Students may experience a substantial level of academic success. Despite strong feelings, avoid hasty conclusions and snap judgements.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Blue

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: Eight of Cups

Mood: Hierophant

Career: Seven of Cups

Being with those they care about can bring out the best in an Aquarian. The vibes at home are likely to be very positive. Your partner is likely to pop the question and officially commit to you. You may be able to save more money and put it toward investments with higher returns. You may need to improve your weaker areas to stay competitive on the professional front. Having health issues that keep coming back can make you feel miserable. You should probably put off your upcoming trip until the timing is better. Those looking to unload their family property could earn a handsome profit. As students focus on their problems, they are likely to do well in exams.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Maroon

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: The World

Mood: Three of Swords

Career: Temperance

You may be in for a rewarding week. Sticking to your healthy diet may bring rich dividends. Your efforts may be recognized monetarily on the professional front. Your romantic connections may be a source of comfort for you. You may be on shaky financial ground if your expenses exceed your income. You can develop a stronger sense of belonging by talking to your elders. Those who choose to travel for business may encounter roadblocks. It could be a delicate week for real estate agents. Brand-new study material may help improve academic performance. You might soon get a boost in status and reputation. Now might be a good time to try a new job or even a new market.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

