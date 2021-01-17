Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for January 17 - January 23

ARIES (March 21 - April 20)

Rising clout on professional front will enable you to rub shoulders with the who’s who of the city. Pursing goals with utmost dedication would pave the way for success at workplace. Your foresight will find the cash registers ringing. Something refreshing is likely to happen in your love life! A legal battle proves fruitful as you succeed. Efforts to remain socially well connected will succeed.

Love: Four of Wands

Mood: The Hermit

Career: Nine of Swords

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Green





TAURUS (April 21 – May21)

Avoid confronting any obstacles on the professional front. You can plan a business expansion as you are now in a position to hire the best. Earning money will not be a problem but enhancing it can pose difficulties. A promising week when you succeed in receiving all the attention you want from family. Positive thinking will help in withering away stress.

Love: Eight of Cups

Mood: Knight of Swords

Career: Page of Wands

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue





GEMINI (May 22 - June 21)

Your plans for setting-up business as part of an overseas expansion drive meets success. A lottery, a jackpot or unexpected gift may come your way this week. This is the right time to approach someone influential on the academic front for assistance. Relatives are likely to give some valuable advice regarding personal life. Engaging in sensible planning for the future will put you at ease.

Love: Justice

Mood: The Fool

Career: Temperance

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Light Green





CANCER (June22 - July 22)

Professional front will be fulfilling as your talents will be in demand. Someone influential is likely to take care of your financial well being. Keeping fit may become your mantra to begin indulging in healthy activities. Holding hands and exchanging sweet nothings with romantic partner may not be possible due to busy schedule. Be ready to travel with a challenge, new connections will help you.

Love: Ten of Swords

Mood: Devil

Career: Page of Wands

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Grey





LEO (July 23 - August 23)

By creating work culture and discipline, you will set the tone of professional success. Things are likely to turn favourable on the academic front and boost career prospects. A good equation is likely to be formed with someone on the social front. A family youngster is likely to do you proud by his or her academic performance.

Love: Nine of Swords

Mood: Ace of Wands

Career: The Hanged Man

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Violet





VIRGO (August 24- September 23)

You will need to be conscious of what is going around you on professional front. Adding some rich clientele to the existing list is possible for some professionals. A profit-making scheme is likely to be put into effect and will bring excellent results. There is no point in being too assertive on the romantic front, you will only upset partner. You will be benefited if you carefully pay heed to others’ advice.

Love: Two of Cups

Mood: Eight of Wands

Career: King of Cups

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red





LIBRA (September 24 - October 23)

Intense competition at workplace brings forth your hidden talent. You will be able to mould a senior to accept your ideas on the professional front. Exceptional performance on the academic front is foreseen and will help you join the lead pack. Some celebration is foreseen on the home front. Getting engaged or married is on the cards for the eligible. Take care of your body and spirit to ensure all-round wellness.

Love: Knight of Cups

Mood: Justice

Career: Page of Swords

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Violet





SCORPIO (October 24 - November 22)

Some new tips are likely to help you keep an edge over competitors. You are likely to derive immense satisfaction from what you are currently involved in. Someone not agreeing with your professional views may need a little more convincing. Financial liabilities are likely to be eased on recovering pending dues. A new household item is likely to be purchased.

Love: Fool

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: The Sun

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Yellow





SAGITTARIUS (November 23 - December 23)

You are likely to get the respect of colleagues for honesty and sincerity. Changes on the professional front may not be to your liking, but there is little you can do about it. Your jovial nature brings joy and happiness on the family front. Dipping profits may become a cause for alarm for retailers and small businessmen, but the period will not last long. You may find those around you more secretive than usual.

Love: The Sun

Mood: Temperance

Career: Wheel of Fortune

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: White





CAPRICORN (December 24 - January 20)

Problems on the work front will be easily overcome. Good earning can be expected, as a venture turns profitable. A family youngster is likely to do you proud. Romance may be high on your list of priorities. Health remains good, as you become conscious about fitness. You are likely to meet someone, who may become your lifelong friend. Good rent for a property owned by you can be expected.

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: Judgment

Career: Three of Swords

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Teal





AQUARIUS (January 21 - February 19)

Joining a personality development programme would immensely help in career advancement. Preferential treatment is likely at work as you manage to remain on the right side of the boss. The inflow of money will be more than expectation. You will need to be at hand to help out a near and dear one. Taking the family out for a spin will be fun.

Love: Five of Swords

Mood: Five of Coins

Career: Eight of Cups

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Lemon





PISCES (February 20 - March 20)

To take business to newer heights you will have to induct highly motivated people with excellent interpersonal skills in your team. Unexpected monetary profits would enable to write off old debts. You may have to coordinate the plans for this week with someone. You may take the initiative of hosting a family gathering at your house.

Love: Three of Wands

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: Knight of Wands

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green





(Manisha Koushik is a renowed tarot card reader and astrologer. She can be contacted at: +91-9650015920; Email: support@askmanisha.com; Website: www.askmanisha.com)

