Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for July 6-12, 2025

Aries (March 21-April 20) Love: King of Coins Read the weekly tarot prediction based on zodiac signs between July 6-12, 2025. (Pixabay)

Mood: Nine of Wands

Career: The Lovers

This week, Aries, your career journey may feel a little unclear, with routines requiring fine-tuning and patience. Chances are, a slight shift in your approach can open better avenues, especially at work. Financial matters need your attention, so cut back on impulsive spending and focus on what adds value. While health may require some conscious care, a consistent sleep pattern and hydration can work wonders. Emotional exchanges at home are likely to keep your spirits lifted, and love may bring comfort in unexpected ways. A short trip might refresh your mind and offer subtle clarity. Property matters may move slowly, but patience will serve you well. Let this be a week to stay grounded and navigate with self-awareness.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

Love: The Magician

Mood: The Star

Career: Four of Swords

Your energy levels may fluctuate, so prioritize rest and simplify your routine. Professionally, you are likely to be on a roll and people are noticing your efforts, so ride the wave with confidence. Financial gains may add a spark, so plan smartly. Family bonds grow stronger, and conversations bring joy. Romance may seem a little uncertain, but staying honest about your feelings will help you build better connections. Travel plans might need reshuffling, so avoid hasty decisions. Property-related opportunities hold promise; so keep an eye out. Overall, your week looks socially uplifting, and you may receive unexpected appreciation. Focus on what truly nurtures your spirit.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Pink

Love: The Star

Mood: The Chariot

Career: Hermit

Some of you may feel energetic and upbeat, making this a great time to take on personal goals or new wellness habits. Travel looks inspiring and may even bring unexpected joy or reconnections. Career progress is on the cards; keep the momentum going by staying curious and open. Romance might feel offbeat, but communication can turn things around if you speak from the heart. Finances may fluctuate, so avoid unnecessary risks and focus on essentials. Family interactions may seem routine but could offer grounding. Property matters show progress, while minor decisions need clarity. Let your creativity guide you through the week with confidence.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Silver

Love: Six of Coins

Mood: Wheel of Fortune

Career: The World

While emotional energy may feel low, leaning into your support system and routines can provide steadiness. Professional life is likely to flow well and your intuitive choices can earn quiet wins. Financial improvements may ease a few concerns, so channel them wisely. Romance lights up your heart; expect warm moments and gentle surprises. Family dynamics may feel slightly disconnected, but a heart-to-heart may bring closeness. Your health needs nurturing, so don't ignore small signs. A short trip or change in scenery may help realign your mood. Let love and art guide you through the week’s emotional waves.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Golden

Love: Judgement

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: The Emperor

Leo, your financial graph is likely to rise this week making it an ideal time to organize long-term investments. Your health and vitality may keep you active, so use this spark to reset any routine that feels stale. At work, things may not move as swiftly as you hope, but steady efforts will count. Romance may feel a little misaligned, but empathy may help reconnect the dots. Family moments bring warmth, and property decisions may unfold favourably if handled with clarity. Travel plans may hit snags, so flexibility is key. Let your natural charisma light up spaces and conversations.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Love: Hierophant

Mood: The Strength

Career: Four of Cups

Virgo, a steady approach this week may bring quiet wins, especially in finances and profession. Keep your focus sharp, and results may start to align subtly. Health might require extra mindfulness; so balance your meals and stay hydrated. Your love life may sparkle with meaningful gestures and deeper connection. Family exchanges may feel routine but comforting. Property decisions may feel delayed, and it’s best to not rush into commitments. Travel may serve functional purposes more than fun, so keep expectations light. A positive mindset will help smoothen any emotional wrinkles this week.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Love: Page of Swords

Mood: Eight of Cups

Career: The Empress

Your vibrant health and inner peace are likely to make this week feel like a reset. Professionally, progress may seem slow, but small wins will add up. Financially, there is a chance to create better structure where budgeting could help. Romance may take time to pick up pace, but clarity in communication could shift dynamics positively. Travel plans may face disruptions, so stay prepared. Home feels warm and loving, giving you the stability you need. Property matters may demand thoughtful attention. The week invites you to balance your emotional and material needs with grace.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

Love: The Tower

Mood: The Fool

Career: Devil

Scorpio, your vitality and inner drive are likely to shine through. Despite a few hiccups professionally or in finances, your personal growth remains strong. Focus on long-term goals rather than short-term rewards. Romance feels electric and some of you can expect soulful connections or deepening bonds. While family dynamics may require a little patience, gentle conversations can rebuild warmth. Travel may offer moderate relief, but planning ahead can prevent stress. Property matters seem promising if you stay diligent. Your creativity may find unexpected outlets, so channel it wisely.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Orange

Love: Three of Coins

Mood: World

Career: The Magician

Your ambition may be in overdrive, and chances are high that your professional journey sees a strong breakthrough. Romance brings joy, and a certain emotional reassurance is likely to uplift your spirit. While health may need extra care, small changes like mindful meals or evening walks could help. Financial prospects appear promising; channel gains toward smart plans. Travel plans may need review but could offer mental peace. Family life may feel a bit rushed, so slow down and connect. Let optimism lead your week.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Love: Temperance

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Three of Wands

Your week is likely to unfold in layers. Professionally, there may be room for improvement, but progress will show with persistence. Romance may light up your routine, bringing warmth and laughter. Travel looks fulfilling and could bring clarity to lingering thoughts. Financial choices need caution and you must avoid shortcuts. Health is manageable if you maintain consistency. Home energy supports you, and a small family gathering may lift your spirits. Property or space-related ideas may emerge but require clarity. Stay grounded and let joy guide your steps.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

Love: Five of Cups

Mood: Devil

Career: The Tower

A wave of calm and abundance surrounds your family and finances this week. Professionally, you may experience a sense of flow and recognition—trust your instincts and avoid over-analysis. Romance may need a spark, but gentle effort will help. Travel disruptions could occur, so keep buffer time. Your health is likely to stay steady with regular movement and hydration. Property matters appear fruitful if you act with clarity. Social energy remains high—your charm could bring fresh connections.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Love: Justice

Mood: Seven of Coins

Career: Two of Cups

Your week begins with emotional depth and personal strength. Health supports you well, encouraging new routines or wellness goals. Love life feels vibrant—you may find a deeper emotional connection blooming. Professionally, delays or unclear directions may challenge your patience; stay adaptable and trust your creativity. Financially, avoid impulsive expenses and revisit your budget. Family offers warmth with minor emotional undercurrents; keep communication open. Travel and property matters stay neutral but require planning. Spiritual energy is likely to be high, so follow your inner compass.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Grey

By: Manisha Koushik

(Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Vastu & Fengshui Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com

Url: http://www.askmanisha.com

Contact: +919650015920