Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for June 29- July 5, 2025

Mood: Hierophant

Career: Strength

Aries, your week unfolds with high energy and powerful momentum. While your professional life is likely to show tangible progress and rewarding outcomes, be mindful of wellness dips, especially due to overworking. A balanced routine with short mental breaks can help you stay refreshed. Your academic progress reflects steady improvement, and property-related matters may show positive movement. Romance brings emotional fulfillment and allows your heart to open up naturally. Family interactions might feel mixed, but making time for quality conversations can help smooth out any tensions. Financially, there are chances of a healthy upswing, so plan wisely. A short trip may not offer much thrill but can help refresh your perspective.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

Love: The Hermit

Mood: The Tower

Career: The Fool

This week encourages you to stay grounded as you navigate a mix of high and low phases. Your health remains robust, making it a good time to explore yoga or flexibility-enhancing workouts. Financial matters may require immediate attention due to unexpected expenses. Professionally, a dip in performance is possible, but introspection and mentoring may help you regain focus. On the brighter side, love blossoms with renewed passion, bringing emotional highs. Family dynamics may fluctuate, but open dialogue can bring balance. Property matters indicate positive developments, and short artistic getaways such as visits to local galleries can bring joy. Academics continue at a steady pace, and consistency will be your key.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

Love: The Sun

Mood: The Hanged man

Career: The Magician

Gemini, your week may feel like a blend of learning curves and silent victories. Your health may fluctuate, so consider mindful eating and regulating your sleep for stable energy. Professionally, structural changes could prompt you to reassess your role, so try to embrace these with flexibility. Your finances are inching toward balance, with a strong chance of clearing past dues. Travel, especially to heritage destinations, promises mental refreshment. Romance calls for honoring past promises in order to maintain trust. Family dynamics may feel strained, so giving space and avoiding reactive responses will help. Academics may hit a temporary bump, but strategic planning can steer you forward.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

Love: Nine of Cups

Mood: The Strength

Career: Two of Wands

You are likely to enjoy strong inner resilience and good health, making this a great time to level up your stamina goals. Financial gains are probable and may open avenues for meaningful investments. At work, minor challenges may arise, but your calm attitude will help you navigate them smoothly. Academic efforts yield acceptable results, though pushing your limits slightly could unlock greater success. Travel may not be fruitful, so avoid unnecessary trips. Romance remains gentle and heartfelt, while family bonding moments bring warmth and joy. Property matters may turn favorable, especially in long-term investments.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

Love: Two of Cups

Mood: Devil

Career: Knight of Swords

Leo, this week puts the spotlight on your efforts and personal charisma. Your fitness levels are likely to be high, making it an excellent time to set new physical goals. Professional recognition may come from mentoring or guiding teams, so let your leadership shine with humility. Family life sparkles with small but meaningful victories worth celebrating. Romance may pause due to miscommunication, so patience will be essential. Financial stability is likely, and updating your budget could reveal new saving opportunities. Travel appears rewarding and full of exciting experiences. On the academic front, your performance may earn praise, and property investments could grow quietly in value.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

Love: The Emperor

Mood: The Fool

Career: The World

This week brings clarity and emotional elevation. Physically, you are in excellent form and will benefit from engaging in sports or physical hobbies. Financial balance looks likely, though it is best to avoid impulsive purchases. Your professional life gains from interactions with mentors and experienced colleagues. Intimate moments in love offer peaceful joy, so allow yourself to let your guard down. Family discussions may require a sensitive approach, and listening more than speaking will help. Academics show outstanding progress, and travel is likely to bring new and meaningful experiences. Property upgrades or purchases may be well-timed if backed by proper research.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: White

Love: Three of Wands

Mood: Three of Coins

Career: Judgement

Your health remains stable, making it a great time to restart a fitness routine you may have delayed. Professionally, you are likely to rise through new roles or receive well-deserved appreciation. Financial prospects look stable and promising. Family time brings joy through emotional closeness and shared happiness. Love life feels a bit neutral, but small gestures can rekindle warmth. Academic efforts may finally bear visible results. Travel plans might face disruptions, so confirm bookings in advance. Property matters require responsible and thoughtful handling.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Love: The Tower

Mood: The Sun

Career: Chariot

Scorpio, this week is all about restoring harmony. Recovery continues in your health journey, so stay committed to routines that already benefit you. Your work shows strong results and may leave you feeling accomplished by the end of the week. Academic brilliance is on the rise, and romance carries a magnetic charm that draws attention naturally. Financially, you are in a position to make gains through thoughtful planning. Family life remains stable, and small check-ins with loved ones can strengthen emotional bonds. Travel might feel repetitive but serves a practical purpose. Property matters may face a roadblock, especially in ancestral dealings, so opt for peaceful resolutions.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

Love: The Lover

Mood: Temperance

Career: Five of Coins

This week encourages you to slow down physically and stay sharp mentally. Your energy may dip, so prioritise hydration and light routines. Career growth looks promising, with opportunities for milestone achievements. Academic strength continues, and financial decisions could yield steady rewards. Emotional sensitivity in your love life might lead to misunderstandings, but clarity and honesty will help. Family warmth uplifts your mood, and even small gestures of support will feel meaningful. Travel is suitable but remain cautious if heading into extreme weather. Real estate dealings look favorable if you choose options that match your long-term values.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

Love: Six of Swords

Mood: Temperance

Career: Knight of Coins

A thoughtful and reflective week lies ahead. Your health may feel average, but addressing minor issues can bring significant relief. Professionally, you may explore new roles or internships that offer valuable learning opportunities. Budget constraints could challenge your patience, so focus on priorities over desires. Love life stays affectionate if you let down your emotional walls. Family stands by you with loyalty, and their advice may prove helpful. Travel may feel emotionally mixed, but careful planning can ease the experience. Academic growth continues gradually, and property dealings may remain stable for now. Stay centered and focus on inner clarity.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Magenta

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: King of Wands

Mood: Knight of Coins

Career: Six of Swords

This week energises both your mental clarity and physical stamina. Active routines will keep you motivated and strong. Professionally, those working in technical or niche industries may see exciting developments. Financially, reviewing your emergency reserves or setting backup plans will be helpful. Family interactions may focus on preserving memories or celebrating traditions, so cherish these moments. Romance might feel a little dull, but being emotionally available will make a difference. Travel is highly favorable, and booking early can open wonderful opportunities. Academics shine brightly, and property investments in modern or smart spaces appear promising.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: The Magician

Mood: Four of Coins

Career: The Empress

Pisces, your week serves as a reminder to align your dreams with meaningful actions. Your health remains steady, and guided workouts can help you avoid injuries. Financially, you are likely to see slow and consistent growth, making this a good time for small investments. Career stability offers space to refine your talents. Academic performance continues to excel, so stay on course. Love life glows with emotional depth, so express your feelings openly. Family time feels refreshing, especially when spent away from screens. Property-related matters may fluctuate, so avoid impulsive decisions. Scenic travel, especially by train, may bring peace and fresh inspiration.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

