Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for June 30 to July 6

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Love: The Magician Read on to find out your Tarot reading for the coming week.(Pixabay)

Mood: Four of Coins

Career: Three of Wands

Surround yourself with positivity and embrace new possibilities. You may excel in leaving a lasting impact in the workplace. Your ambitious nature and practical mindset will likely aid you in tackling challenges effortlessly. Relying too heavily on limited financial resources could result in financial constraints. Expect unexpected guests later in the week, bringing joy and cheer to your household. Open communication is key to resolving issues with romantic partners. Avoid crash diets as they can have detrimental effects on your health. Some individuals may spontaneously plan an exciting trip with their closest friends. Moving to a new house signifies a fresh beginning and promising opportunities. Encouraging creative thinking enables students to approach academic tasks from new angles.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

Love: The Emperor

Mood: Two of Wands

Career: The Moon

Be showered with blessings and seize every opportunity this week. Taking proactive steps to advocate for your ideas and beliefs in the workplace can capture the attention of management. Your adeptness at saving money this week will alleviate financial concerns. Rest assured in the unwavering loyalty, devotion, and affection of your loved ones. Take a moment to acknowledge their impact on your life and express gratitude towards them. If you're single, consider actively engaging in social activities each week to expand your circle and potentially find a romantic partner. Adequate sleep, including a midday nap if possible, is essential for rejuvenating your body and mind. Students may need to learn to refocus their attention when romantic distractions arise. Some individuals may explore the possibility of collaborating with a developer to land in apartment complexes. Patience may be necessary for those aspiring to travel abroad.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Love: The World

Mood: Temperance

Career: The Star

Springboard closer to your dreams with each passing day. As your reputation grows within your field, you may capture the attention of influential decision-makers. Financial backing from various sources could significantly bolster your financial position. Later in the week, enjoy quality time with loved ones as everyone gathers at home. Your busy schedule may lead to feelings of neglect from your romantic partner, so be mindful of maintaining balance. Consistent exercise can lead to remarkable improvements in your overall health. Address social issues proactively rather than letting them linger, as they may resurface later. Dedicate extra effort to resolving property disputes to achieve the desired outcome. Your diligence and perseverance in academics may earn you recognition and enhance your family's standing.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden

Love: The Lovers

Mood: The Fool

Career: Strength

Embrace the endless possibilities that this week holds. Following some initial turbulence, the work environment is expected to stabilize. Recent financial gains may put you in a stronger financial position, possibly allowing for significant purchases. Expect your partner to exhibit heightened romantic gestures, offering opportunities for quality time together. Keep an open mind, as social events like weddings or gatherings may surprise you with unexpected enjoyment. Prioritize your health by avoiding stressful situations and unhealthy eating habits. Your outstanding academic performance is likely to open doors to various opportunities. Some individuals may finally embark on long-awaited home renovations, such as a kitchen remodel or bathroom upgrade. If your vacation plans materialize, it could offer a much-needed escape from daily responsibilities.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

Love: Nine of Cups

Mood: Six of Coins

Career: Three of Wands

Manifest your aspirations and turn them into reality this week. Maintaining a competitive edge can empower you to assert control over your professional endeavours effortlessly. While this week's earnings may be substantial, exercising restraint in spending is crucial. Dealing with a demanding friend or acquaintance at home requires tact and diplomacy. Approach matrimonial decisions with caution to avoid potential tension and regret. Spontaneous planning of overseas trips is not advisable. Adopting the right approach may offer relief from persistent health issues. Consider exploring new strategies if you encounter difficulties in resolving a property dispute. Strong decision-making abilities are instrumental in navigating academic choices with confidence.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: The Magician

Career: Eight of Cups

Welcome a week of exciting possibilities and new developments. If faced with a pivotal career decision, consider seeking wise counsel before proceeding. While new investment opportunities may arise, it's prudent to refrain from impulsive actions. Balancing your busy schedule to accommodate quality time with your significant other may pose challenges. But remember it's worth the effort. Evaluate your exercise routine to ensure it aligns with your fitness goals. Avoid unnecessary conflicts with loved ones this week, as resolution may come from unexpected sources. With exciting times ahead, now is the ideal moment to solidify your vacation plans. Increased importance may be placed on overcoming academic hurdles this week. Exercise caution when dealing with smooth-talking estate agents to avoid deception.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Love: Nine of Swords

Mood: The Magician

Career: The Empress

Each moment presents an opportunity for success this week. For those seeking love, a serendipitous encounter this week could lead to a meaningful romantic connection. Initiating activities at home will earn praise from your loved ones. Be prepared for pleasant surprises from family or close friends. Maintaining discretion in your daily routines is the key to achieving financial stability. Exercise caution when engaging with new clients or entering into contracts with them. Expect a week of good physical health, but consider transitioning to a healthier diet for long-term well-being. Be prepared for potential disruptions to a romantic vacation due to adverse weather conditions. Adjusting study habits may be necessary to sustain your current level of academic success.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

Love: Wheel of Fortune

Mood: Devil

Career: Two of Wands

Overcome challenges and pave the way for success this week. Efforts may be required to demonstrate your value and capabilities in the workplace. While expenses may increase this week, your income will suffice to cover them. Expect improved communication and restored romantic harmony with your significant other. Family obligations may compel some individuals to attend social events they would prefer to skip. Exercise caution around untrustworthy individuals and safeguard your belongings. Avoid letting minor issues disrupt your peace of mind. Enjoy excellent health throughout the week. Researching the real estate market is advisable before making any final decisions. Students will have the opportunity to make wise choices and maintain their morale. Adding variety to your vacation by exploring different cuisines enhances the cultural experience.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

Love: Judgment

Mood: Magician

Career: Ten of Wands

Channel your energy toward promising endeavours this week. An opportune time to tackle something significant and showcase expertise in the workplace. You might find yourself leading an important project, highlighting your capabilities. Despite recent financial constraints, a sudden windfall could alleviate monetary concerns. Reconnecting with an old friend and reminiscing about the past may evoke feelings of nostalgia. It's probable that disputes among siblings over property will be resolved. Consider planning a special meal with your partner to enhance your bond. For singles, the week may bring the chance to meet someone special or enjoy a memorable date. Hardworking students are poised to exceed expectations academically. Take a break from worries and engage in creative or spiritual pursuits. Skin problems or allergies may show signs of improvement this week.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Purple

Love: Devil

Mood: Three of Coins

Career: Knight of Wands

Let your resilience shine as you navigate the week. Individuals seeking a career change may soon experience numerous advantages. A potential marriage within the family may come to fruition with a suitable match. Addressing romantic issues directly and promptly is the most effective approach. Making healthy lifestyle choices this week can result in increased energy and enthusiasm. Proceeding with caution when lending money without proper documentation. Diligent students are likely to excel in upcoming exams. Securing appropriate accommodation contributes significantly to comfort and overall well-being. Embarking on walking tours offers a thorough and immersive exploration of destinations.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Love: The World

Mood: Justice

Career: King of Wands

Stay determined and focused on achieving your goals this week. Soon, you may reap the rewards of your hard work. Entrepreneurs stand a good chance of tapping into lucrative new markets for their products and services. Your reputation for offering sound advice may continue to attract friends and acquaintances seeking guidance. Efforts to rekindle the passion in your romantic relationships could yield spectacular results this week. Hosting a religious ceremony or gathering at home may bring about feelings of calm and contentment. By dedicating time and effort, you can easily outshine your academic peers. Embracing fitness-oriented adjustments to your routine offers numerous benefits, so keep up the momentum. When it comes to finances or real estate, err on the side of caution if you're unsure. Disregarding safety protocols at amusement parks may result in discomfort or potential risks.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

Love: The Hermit

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: Two of Coins

Embrace unexpected blessings and serendipitous moments this week. Fostering a robust professional network can unlock promising career prospects. Serendipitous gains might bolster your financial standing if luck is on your side. Romantic gestures have the power to create cherished memories and sweep you off your feet. Maintaining a positive outlook on life is instrumental in reaping optimal health benefits. As the week draws to a close, social engagements or gatherings with friends may await you. Exploring scuba diving introduces an exhilarating underwater dimension to travel adventures. Enhancing the aesthetics and functionality of properties can enhance their market appeal. Leveraging digital media, such as educational videos and online resources, enriches your learning journey.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White