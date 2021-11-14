Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for November 14-November 20

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Love: The Hermit

Mood: Three of Wands

Career: The Magician

The start of the week will bring good news for you as you get all the support and assistance needed for a new venture from your seniors and subordinates. Your experience peace of mind and you will also find yourself physically strong and mentally alert all week long. Your expenses are likely to mount and you may be required to pay extra attention to manage your finances better. Partner may remain preoccupied with other things – respect their space and avoid poking! Things will change for better very soon. You could benefit from the sale or purchase of property or any other immovable asset. You will be able to spend quality time with elders in your family.

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Pink

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

Love: The Star

Mood: The Tower

Career: Hierophant

You will need to get your priorities right, if you want things to move the way you want them to. You are likely to meet some influential person who can assist you in expanding your business. Health is likely to improve and you may recover from any pre-existing illness. A pleasant family get-together is on the cards which will enable to renew your relationships. You feel secure in your romantic relationship and may even decide to make the ties into a life-long bond. Your work which was stuck for a long time may kick-off and make you explore new places. You are likely to find an amicable solution to a long-standing dispute over ancestral property.

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Red

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Love: Strength

Mood: The Magician

Career: The Star

You need to delegate responsibilities at work to complete the project on time. This is a favourable time for love birds as their relationship is likely to turn deeper and meaningful. Be cautious in financial matters and do not fall prey to false promises of monetary growth. You need to ensure presence of trustworthy people around you while doing any documentation work regarding new property. It’s time to enjoy life with family and friends and to plan leisure activities together. You are likely to find an improvement in your health and fitness by joining group of like-minded individuals. Mind your words while conversing with friends in a social do.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Crimson

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Love: Nine of Cups

Mood: Tower

Career: The Sun

Everything you undertake this week ultimately will be very successful, and give you immense satisfaction. A number of good offers as well as investment opportunities may come to you and will prove profitable. Your plans to buy a new vehicle or moveable asset will gain momentum this week. This is a favourable time for love birds as their relationship is likely to turn deeper and meaningful. It is a good time to plan an excursion for your group to an exotic place. Students are likely to get good results in their subjects which will bring success. Your social circle will help you provide opportunities for starting something new.

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

LEO (July 23-August 23)

Love: Judgement

Mood: The Emperor

Career: Three of Coins

Professionally you will find everything going for you well as you get the go-ahead for your ambitious plans. Money comes to you from unexpected sources and promises to boost your bank account. You will have cordial relations with family members and you’re a family elder will be a strong pillar of support. Your bold initiatives on the romantic front are likely to bring desired results. You will be inclined to develop your spiritual side which will give you peace of mind. Students will receive good support from their tutors. Avoid over-stretching yourself to accommodate someone on the social front. You should avoid travelling during this time as it may not be productive.

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

Love: The World

Mood: The Fool

Career: Eight of Coins

Working professionals will see an improvement in their bonding with senior colleagues. Streamlining your study schedule and approach will enable you to maintain edge over competitors at workplace. You may get some unexpected income, which will help you in paying bills and clearing debts, thereby improving your finances. Traditional remedies may come in handy in curing a recurring chronic aliment. Avoid neglecting romantic partner despite your busy schedule to keep the relationship strong and vibrant. Your search for your dream house is likely to come to an end as you come across several promising options this week. You will the star of any gathering you may attend with your family.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

Love: Two of Wands

Mood: Eight of Cups

Career: Knight of Swords

A tempting opportunity to accompany someone on a trip may materialize later in the week. You’re likely to be bursting with energy and confidence and this will help you in completing a prestigious project to the satisfaction of all at work. You will have peace of mind and you will stay away from any conflicts. This is not a positive time for money matters and you need to be extra cautious while making any fresh investments. Connections you make this week will prove agreeable in the future, so go ahead and mingle freely. Students need to work hard to improve their scores. You are advised to exercise caution on the health front and avoid excesses.

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Love: Knight of Coins

Mood: The Hanged man

Career: The Sun

This is a good time to showcase your talents and skills at work, as an important assignment may come your way. Judicious spending will help you save much on the financial front. You will get the support of your teachers and parents in your education due to which you will be able to perform well. An unexpected trip will turn out to be very profitable. Couples are suggested to avoid poking conversations to maintain harmony in the relationship. Avoid undertaking strenuous exercise regimen for now to maintain your good health. You must listen to other people’s points of view and get off your high horse. Your reputation in your social circle is likely to soar high!

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Orange

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: The Fool

Career: Temperance

Your creativity will remain at its peak and you will be on the top of your game. Your competitors will not be able to harm you. You have a knack for filtering out useful information and will be able to get good financial tips from other people. Your personal life will improve as you get encouraging signs from someone you have taken a recent liking to. Relief from a persisting ailment is on the cards for some and this will bring immense happiness. Those looking to expand their family are likely to receive positive news. Students may need to work harder to improve their performance.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: Six of Wands

Career: Five of Swords

It will be a week of much achievement and success for some of you. Your enthusiastic and confident attitude will open doors of higher success. Some of you can form an idea about starting a new business in partnership in which you are likely to get a lot of success. You will see betterment in your family life as the domestic atmosphere is likely to be abuzz with excitement. A new romance may make your heart soar and sweep you off your feet. Travel with friends to an adventure destination is foreseen. You should resort to yoga and meditation to improve your wellbeing.

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: Indigo

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

Love: Page of Swords

Mood: Chariot

Career: The Empress

You will feel strong and energetic this week, ready to take on all the challenges. You are likely to be tasked with difficult assignments at work. Don’t worry, you will do well and it will only help prove your competence. Conduct your financial affairs with moderation. The environment in your family will be good as you spend quality time with each other. This time will be very favourable, especially for students as they succeed in improving their performance in exams. Those who are single and looking for love are likely to meet someone new and interesting. Some of you may find the end of the week a bit more hectic where you are not able to prioritize and manage tasks at hand.

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

Love: The Fool

Mood: Two of Cups

Career: King of Wands

There will be an improvement in all aspects of life as you will make good headway in both your professional and personal life. You are likely to be entrusted with leadership role in a new project at workplace. Financially, you will remain comfortable and even take a chance to splurge. Wedding in the family will bring much joy and enjoyment for all family members. Avoid any argument with your spouse else it may unnecessarily prolong the issue. Adopting a diet that suits your lifestyle promises to keep you fit as a fiddle. You may get your chance to enjoy the revelry in a social event. Shifting to a new accommodation will turn out to be auspicious for some.

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

(By: Manisha Koushik - Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Vastu & Fengshui Consultant. Email: support@askmanisha.com Contact: +919650015920)

